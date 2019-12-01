Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 07:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: British entrepreneur Mike Lynch leaves the High Court in London

The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard (HP) in an ill-fated $11.1 billion deal, to face charges including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

The U.S. embassy in London submitted the extradition request on Nov. 21 for Lynch to stand trial in the United States, according to a court filing dated Dec. 1.

Lynch, once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates, is currently battling the American IT giant in London's High Court.

HP is seeking damages of $5 billion from Lynch and Sushovan Hussain, the former chief financial officer of Autonomy, alleging that they inflated the value of the company before selling it. HP took an $8.8 billion writedown a year after buying Autonomy.

Lynch has denied the accusations, saying HP mismanaged the acquisition. He is counter-suing for loss and damages.

The extradition order relates to Lynch's indictment in San Francisco on 17 counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and securities fraud, which carries a maximum term of 25 years in prison.

A spokesman for Lynch has said the charges are "baseless and egregious".

Hussain has already been sentenced in San Francisco, receiving a five-year prison term and a $4 million fine in May. He was also ordered to forfeit $6.1 million after being convicted on 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy.

Hussain was granted bail in June while he appeals his conviction. In allowing the appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said it raised a "substantial question" of law.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -0.69% 15.83 Delayed Quote.19.83%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.62% 151.38 Delayed Quote.49.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24pBrexit, weak global demand to hurt UK in 2020, industry warns
RE
07:15pSTATE COMPTROLLER TO CUOMO : Come Clean on Medicaid Cuts
DJ
07:09pUnited States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK
RE
06:44pU.S.-China trade deal "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation" - Axios
RE
06:13pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Kayo pays penalty for alleged misleading promotion
PU
06:13pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Optus to pay $6.4 million for misleading NBN disconnection claims
PU
05:36pOpposition Labour to cut rail fares by a third
RE
05:07pNew Zealand to Significantly Boost Infrastructure Spending
DJ
04:49pOn 'No Malarkey' Tour, Joe Biden Appeals to Rural Iowans
DJ
03:52pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HERE'S THE BEST DEWALT POWER TOOLS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Drill, Saw & Air Compressor Savings Researched ..
2LATEST BOOST MOBILE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Best Galaxy, iPhone, LG & More Android Smartphone Deals Rate..
3DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Ho..
4SONOS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Sonos Beam, One, Playbar, Play:1 & Play:5 Speaker & Soundbar Savings Researc..
5BEIGENE : NEW EU COMMISSION MUST BACK AGRICULTURE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group