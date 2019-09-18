United Strength Power : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC CS MANDATE; (2) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION; (3) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS; (4) REVERSE TAKEOVER INVOLVING A NEW LISTING APPLICATION; (5) PLACING UNDER SPECIFIC PLACING MANDATE; AND (6) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER 0 09/18/2019 | 06:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company. UNITED STRENGTH POWER HOLDINGS LIMITED 眾誠能源控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with members' limited liability) (Stock Code: 2337) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC CS MANDATE; VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ENTRUSTED MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT; CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS -

BUSINESS AGREEMENTS; REVERSE TAKEOVER INVOLVING A NEW LISTING APPLICATION; PLACING OF THE PLACING SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC PLACING MANDATE; AND APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER Joint Sponsors to the deemed new listing application of the Company @.54-:'//4:+84':/54'2 ZHONGTAI INTERNATIONAL FIRST CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL LIMITED FINANCE LIMITED Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders - 1 - VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION THE ACQUISITION The Company is pleased to announce that on 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, as the Purchaser, the Vendors, the Guarantors, and Mr. Zhang Guoguang entered into the SP Agreement pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company at the Consideration of HK$650 million. The Consideration for the Acquisition shall be HK$650 million, comprising (a) 100,000,000 Consideration Shares in aggregate at the Issue Price of HK$5.00 per Consideration Shares; and (b) cash consideration of HK$150 million, which shall be paid to the Vendors at the Acquisition Completion in the following manners: 71.78% of such Consideration shall be paid to Propitious Peak; 14.55% of such Consideration shall be paid to Immense Ocean; 9.70% of such Consideration shall be paid to Amber Heyday; 0.97% of such Consideration shall be paid to Triumphal Diligent; and 3.00% of such Consideration shall be paid to Harvest Day. The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Vendors having considered, among other things, (i) the nature and prospects of the Target Business comprising the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business including principally the ownership of 27 petroleum refuelling stations and two petroleum storage facilities, the operation and management rights through 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility pursuant to the Entrusted Management Agreement, and the related transportation services; and (ii) the unaudited combined net profit after taxation of the Target Business for the year ended 31 December 2018 attributable to the equity shareholders of the Group (having been adjusted for the financial impact attributable to the reorganisation of the Target Business prior to the Acquisition Completion, with the assumption that the Entrusted Management Agreement had come into effect on 1 January 2018) and the price-earning ratio of approximately 9 times. To determine the price-earning ratio, the Directors also made reference to the price-earning ratios of ten companies listed in Hong Kong or the PRC which operate in the refined oil sector and involve in both retail and wholesale of petroleum and diesel. For further details, please refer to the section headed "VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - THE ACQUISITION" in this announcement. - 2 - ISSUE OF THE CONSIDERATION SHARES As part of the Consideration, 100,000,000 Consideration Shares shall be allotted and issued pursuant to the Specific CS Mandate. The Consideration Shares represent (i) approximately 42.64% of the existing share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 29.90% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares (without taking into account of any Placing Shares which may be issued); and approximately 26.70% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of both the Consideration Shares and Placing Shares. For further details, please refer to the section headed "ISSUE OF THE CONSIDERATION SHARES" in this announcement. TERMINATION OF THE FORMER AGREEMENTS As a result of the Acquisition Completion, the Former Agreements, which were entered into by the relevant subsidiaries of the Company in 2017 or in January 2018, namely (a) Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement, (b) Former Gas Business Entrustment Agreement, (c) Former Petroleum Transportation Services Agreement, (d) cooperation arrangement under the Cooperation Agreement, and (e) Former Petroleum Transportation Vehicle Management Agreement, will be terminated. For further details, please refer to the section headed "TERMINATION OF THE FORMER AGREEMENTS" in this announcement. VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ENTRUSTED MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT As a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, the Target Group will enter into the Entrusted Management Agreement, which will constitute very substantial acquisition and connected transactions of the Company. WFOE will, as a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, enter into the Entrusted Management Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe, pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe as the entrusting party shall entrust the WFOE Group as the operating party with (i) an exclusive right to operate and manage the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business at 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility and (ii) authorised the WFOE Group to use all assets, property, land and equipment necessary for such operation and management. The entrustment fee under the Entrusted Management Agreement is an annual fee. The entrustment fee is at RMB50,000,000 per annum. - 3 - For further details, please refer to the section headed "VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ENTRUSTED MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT" in this announcement. C O N T I N U I N G C O N N E C T E D T R A N S A C T I O N S A N D C O N N E C T E D TRANSACTIONS - THE BUSINESS AGREEMENTS As a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, the Target Group will enter into the Trademark License Agreement, the Trade Name License Agreement, the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement and the Petroleum Supply Agreement, which will constitute continuing connected transactions or connected transactions (as the case may be) of the Company: Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions Trademark License Agreement: WFOE will enter into the Trademark License Agreement with United Strength Vehicle Service pursuant to which United Strength

Vehicle Service agreed to grant the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use the trademark "" in the PRC from the date of the Acquisition Completion to 31 December 2021 at nil consideration. Trade Name License Agreement: WFOE will enter into the Trade Name License Agreement with United Strength Vehicle Service pursuant to which United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use the trade name " 眾誠連鎖 " in the PRC from the date of the Acquisition Completion to 31 December 2021 at nil consideration. Exempt Connected Transactions Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement: As a result of the Acquisition Completion, the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business will be owned by or under the management of the Group. The vehicles owned by Yitonghe Group for transportation of petroleum will be leased to Jieli Logistics, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which is responsible for the transportation of gas and petroleum of the Group and Yitonghe Group.

In such connection, Jieli Logistics will enter into the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe will lease certain petroleum transportation vehicles to Jieli Logistics. Changchun Yitonghe will charge Jieli Logistics a monthly rental of RMB62,200, payable monthly, or an annual rental of RMB746,400. - 4 - Non-Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions Petroleum Supply Agreement: WFOE will enter into the Petroleum Supply Agreement with Songyuan Petrochemical pursuant to which Songyuan Petrochemical will supply refined oil products to the Group. The petroleum charge will be determined by the parties (on arm's length and in good faith) with reference to prevailing market price of petroleum supplied by Songyuan Petrochemical to other Independent Third Parties. Pursuant to the "Measures for the Administration of Petroleum Prices" 《石油價格管 理辦法》 promulgated by the National Development and Reform Commission on 13 January 2016, the adjustment guide prices are issued every 10 working days. Under this mechanism, the refined oil trading enterprises can, based on market conditions and under the premise of not exceeding the statutory price, determine (by itself or between the demand and supply side) the specific price. The Board estimates that the annual petroleum charge under the Petroleum Supply Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021 will not exceed RMB100 million, RMB1,200 million and RMB1,400 million respectively. For further details, please refer to the section headed "CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - THE BUSINESS AGREEMENTS" in this announcement. THE PLACING It is estimated that upon Acquisition Completion and issue of the Consideration of Shares to the Vendors, the Company will not be able to meet the public float requirements pursuant to the Listing Rules. The Company proposes to carry out the Placing pursuant to which the Placing Agent (who and whose ultimate beneficial owners will be Independent Third Parties) will place 40,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price of not less than HK$5.00 per Placing Share to not less than six Independent Placees to meet the public float requirements. The gross proceeds from the Placing would amount to approximately HK$200 million and the net proceeds from the Placing are estimated to be approximately HK$163.9 million. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds after deducting professional fees and all related expenses from the Placing as (i) the cash consideration to the Acquisition and (ii) general working capital for the Enlarged Group. For further details, please refer to the sections headed "PROPOSED PLACING OF THE PLACING SHARES" and "PROCEEDS TO BE RAISED FROM THE PLACING AND REASONS FOR THE PLACING" in this announcement. - 5 - IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES For the Acquisition The Acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover for the Company under Rule14.06(6)(a) of the Listing Rules. Under Rule 14.54 of the Listing Rules, the Company will be treated as if it were a new listing applicant. The Enlarged Group or the assets to be acquired must be able to meet the basic listing eligibility requirements of Rule 8.05 of the Listing Rules and the Enlarged Group must be able to meet all other basic conditions set out in Chapter 8 of the Listing Rules. The Acquisition is subject to the approval of the Listing Committee. A New Listing Application will be submitted to the Stock Exchange. The Listing Committee may or may not grant its approval to the New Listing Application. If such approval is not granted by the Listing Committee, the SP Agreement will not become unconditional and the Acquisition will not proceed. The Acquisition is also subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. The Consideration Shares will be issued under a specific mandate to be obtained at the EGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Target Company is beneficially owned as to approximately 71.78% by Mr. Zhao, approximately 14.55% by Ms. Xu, approximately 9.70% by Mr. Liu, approximately 0.97% by Mr. Wang and approximately 3.00% by an Independent Third Party as at the date of the announcement. Mr. Zhao is a Controlling Shareholder and an executive Director, Ms. Xu is a substantial Shareholder, Mr. Liu is an executive Director and Mr. Wang was an executive Director of the Company up to 27 November 2018, and they are regarded as connected persons of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As such, the Acquisition and the issue of the Consideration Shares constitute non-exempt connected transactions for the Company and are subject to reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. For the Entrusted Management Agreement As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Entrusted Management Agreement, in aggregate exceed(s) 100%, the Entrusted Management Agreement constitutes a very substantial acquisition transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval in general meeting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. - 6 - To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Changchun Yitonghe is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.9% by Mr. Zhao, approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu and approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang and it is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As such, the Entrusted Management Agreement constitutes non-exempt connected transactions for the Company and are subject to reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. For the Business Agreements To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Changchun Yitonghe is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.9% by Mr. Zhao, approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu and approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang and it is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Petroleum Supply Agreement exceed(s) 5%, the Petroleum Supply Agreement constitutes non- exempt continuing connected transactions for the Company and is subject to reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As none of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules) in respect of the value of right-of-use asset under the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement exceed(s) 5% and such amount does not exceed HK$3,000,000, the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement constitutes exempt connected transactions for the Company and is not subject to reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, (1) United Strength Vehicle Service is beneficially owned as to approximately 45.1% by Changchun Yitonghe, (2) it is a customer of the Target Business, and (3) it has granted to the Group and will grant to the WFOE Group to use the trademark "" and tradename "眾誠連鎖" and it is regarded as a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As there is no financial commitment on the part of the WFOE Group for the use of the trademark and trade name, all the size tests for each of the Trademark License Agreement and the Trade Name License Agreement under the Listing Rules are nil. As such, the Trademark License Agreement and the Trade Name License Agreement constitute exempt continuing connected transactions for the Company and are not subject to reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. For the Proposed Placing As the Placing Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Placing Mandate to be obtained at the EGM, the Placing is subject to the independent Shareholders' approval. - 7 - The Consideration Shares and the Placing Shares shall be allotted and issued simultaneously. INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER The Independent Board Committee, comprising all independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Su Dan, Mr. Lau Ying Kit and Mr. Zhang Zhifeng, has been established to make recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Chanceton Capital Partners Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in respect of the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. A circular containing, among other things, further information in respect of (i) the Acquisition; (ii) the Entrusted Management Agreement; (iii) the Trademark License Agreement; (iv) the Trade Name License Agreement; (v) the Petroleum Supply Agreement; the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement; (vii) the Placing Agreement; (viii) the Specific Placing Mandate; (ix) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms of the Acquisition, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (x) a notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as possible. Under Rule 14.60(7) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to despatch the circular in relation to a very substantial acquisition within 15 Business Days after the publication of this announcement. As the New Listing Application is subject to the approval by the Listing Committee, it is expected that the circular will be despatched after the New Listing Application is approved, and the circular is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 December 2019. The EGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (i) the Acquisition; (ii) the Entrusted Management Agreement; (iii) the Petroleum Supply Agreement; (iv) the Placing Agreement; and (v) the Specific Placing Mandate. Voting on the resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll. Shareholders and potential investors should note that (i) the Acquisition Completion is subject to fulfillment (or if applicable, waiver) of the conditions as set out in the SP Agreement and (ii) the entering into of the Business Agreements is subject to the Acquisition Completion taking place, the transactions contemplated under the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the Placing Agreement may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. - 8 - VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION THE ACQUISITION The Company is pleased to announce that on 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), the Company, as the Purchaser, the Vendors and the Guarantors and Mr. Zhang Guoguang, entered into the SP Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company at the Consideration of HK$650 million. The principal terms of the SP Agreement are summarised below. Date 18 September 2019 (after trading hours) Parties The Company, as the Purchaser; Propitious Peak, Immense Ocean, Amber Heyday, Triumphal Diligent and Harvest Day, as the Vendors; Mr. Zhao, Mr. Liu, Ms. Xu and Mr. Wang, as the Guarantors; and Mr. Zhang Guoguang. Assets to be acquired The Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company. Consideration The Consideration for the Acquisition shall be HK$650 million, comprising (a) 100,000,000 Consideration Shares in aggregate at the Issue Price of HK$5.00 per Consideration Shares; and (b) cash consideration of HK$150 million, which shall be paid to the Vendors at the Acquisition Completion in the following manners: 71.78% of such Consideration shall be paid to Propitious Peak; 14.55% of such Consideration shall be paid to Immense Ocean; 9.70% of such Consideration shall be paid to Amber Heyday; 0.97% of such Consideration shall be paid to Triumphal Diligent; and 3.00% of such Consideration shall be paid to Harvest Day. - 9 - The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Vendors having considered, among other things, (i) the nature and prospects of the Target Business comprising the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business principally including the ownership of 27 petroleum refuelling stations and two petroleum storage facilities, the operation and management rights through 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility pursuant to the Entrusted Management Agreement, and the related transportation services; and (ii) the unaudited combined net profit after taxation of the Target Business for the year ended 31 December 2018 attributable to the equity shareholders of the Group (having been adjusted for the financial impact attributable to the reorganisation of the Target Business prior to the Acquisition Completion, with the assumption that the Entrusted Management Agreement had come into effect on 1 January 2018) and the price-earning ratio of approximately 9 times. To determine the price-earning ratio, the Directors also made reference to the price-earning ratios of ten companies listed in Hong Kong or the PRC which operate in the refined oil sector and involve in both retail and wholesale of petroleum and diesel. In identifying the comparable companies that are listed in Hong Kong and the PRC, the Company mainly focused on the nature of the Target Business (i.e., Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business), the business model (i.e., operation of petroleum refuelling stations and wholesale of refined oil products) and the Target Business's targeting market, i.e. the PRC, and consider two PRC-listed companies, being petroleum refuelling station operators in the PRC, are among the most relevant peers to the Target Business in terms of business model. Due to the Target Business's unique business nature, no Hong Kong listed companies can be identified with the business size or business model comparable to the Target Business. In order to have a more comprehensive valuation comparison, the Company considered that it is also necessary to make reference to the valuation of the listed companies in the similar industry in the Hong Kong capital market and thus decided to extend the selection criteria to include those HK-listed companies which engaged in the refined oil sector. - 10 - In particular, the comparable companies were selected primarily based on the following criteria: (i) listed companies in Hong Kong and the PRC which principally engage in management and operation of petroleum refuelling stations in the PRC; (ii) listed companies in Hong Kong which primarily engaged in sale of petroleum and diesel via either retail or wholesales, and (iii) profitable companies. Based on the selection criteria, other than the two PRC-listed companies principally engage in operation of petroleum refuelling stations, the Company identified other eight comparable companies that are suitable to be considered as comparable of the Target Business as reference, and believes that although they do not have the exact same business nature with the Target Business, they all satisfy the criteria above. As such, the Company is of the view that the comparable companies identified represent an exhaustive list of the companies which satisfy the selection criteria and therefore the resulted samples are fair and representative. The Company is of the view that the valuation of a to-be-listed company is generally referenced to valuation multiples such as price-to-earnings ratio ("P/E ratio") and price-to- book ratio ("P/B ratio") of the comparable companies. The Company considers that using P/ E ratio is more appropriate than P/B ratio because (i) P/E ratio represents a direct indicator of the earning ability and growth of a company; (ii) the variation in the asset structure between the Target Business and the comparable companies, whereby the Target Business typically does not heavily rely on the use of capital or its fixed assets to create earning in view that 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Storage Facility of the Target Business would be operated and managed through the exclusive rights granted under the Entrustment Management Agreement upon the Acquisition Completion. Whilst there are other methods to value a company or business, including dividend yield model or cash flow forecast model, the Company considers dividend yield model or cash flow forecast model is inapplicable for assessing the Consideration as the Target Group has no track record of dividend payments and a number of uncertainties involved in the forecast of cash flows, growth rate and discount rate in a cash flow forecast. It is therefore considered P/E ratio is the most appropriate method in determining the Consideration. The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will provide their view in the circular after considering the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser) consider that the aforesaid valuation of the Target Business together with its implied price-earnings ratio are fair and reasonable and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. - 11 - Conditions Precedent Acquisition Completion is conditional upon the fulfilment, or if applicable, waiver, of the following conditions: the Purchaser having completed and being satisfied with the results from the due diligence review over the financial, legal, business, operational and other matters of the Target Group, and there being no material change adverse to the financial, legal, business, operational and other matters of the Target Group up to the date of the Acquisition Completion; the Purchaser having obtained and being satisfied with the opinion of its PRC legal advisor, including the due diligence report of the Target Group; the Purchaser and the Vendors having obtained all requisite approvals, consents, licenses, permits, authorisations, waivers and/or exemptions in respect of the transactions contemplated under the SP Agreement, including any approval and consent from regulatory authorities (if applicable); the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares and such approval not having been revoked or cancelled prior to the Acquisition Completion; the Purchaser having obtained the approval in principle from the Listing Committee pursuant to the Rule 14.54 of the Listing Rules with respect to the new listing application and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and such permission and approval of listing not subsequently having been revoked or cancelled; the Independent Shareholders having passed resolutions at the EGM approving or ratifying (where appropriate) among other things, the SP Agreement and the Specific CS Mandate, the Specific Placing Mandate, the Entrusted Management Agreement and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder in accordance with the Listing Rules; the execution and delivery of the Entrusted Management Agreement and each of the Business Agreements; the Company having complied with the relevant requirements in the Listing Rules in relation to the Acquisition and the transactions contemplated under the SP Agreement, and having satisfied the Stock Exchange and the SFC accordingly; and the Placing becoming unconditional (other than any conditions that relate to the SP Agreement becoming unconditional). If the above conditions precedent cannot be fulfilled or waived by the Purchaser in writing (except conditions (iii) to (ix) above which cannot be waived) before 5:00 p.m. on the Long Stop Date (or such other date as agreed by the parties to the SP Agreement in writing), the SP Agreement shall terminate and whereupon no party shall be liable to any of the other parties, save in respect of claims arising out of any antecedent breaches thereof and as particularly stipulated in the SP Agreement. - 12 - The Acquisition Completion and the Placing Completion are inter-conditional. Please refer to the paragraph headed "Placing of the Placing Shares - Conditions" of this announcement from the Board for further details of the Placing Completion. Guarantee The Guarantors have agreed to, on a joint and several basis, guarantee the performance of obligations by the Vendors under the SP Agreement. Acquisition Completion Acquisition Completion shall take place within (i) five Business Days after all the conditions precedent under the SP Agreement have been fulfilled or, as the case may be, waived, or (ii) within three months after condition precedent (v) as referred under paragraph "Condition Precedent" below is fulfilled, (whichever is later); or (iii) such later date as may be agreed by the parties to the SP Agreement in writing. Upon Acquisition Completion, the Target Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Termination The SP Agreement may be terminated by the Purchaser upon occurrence of, among others, the following events: the Vendors or the Guarantors or Mr. Zhang Guoguang failing to perform any one or more of the obligation within the prescribed period as agreed in the SP Agreement and the Vendors or the Guarantors or Mr. Zhang Guoguang failing to remedy such breach within seven Business Days after request; any actual breach of the representations, warranties or undertakings by the Vendors or the Guarantors; any creditor having taken possession or enforcement of the assets of the Target Group (including those assets in connection with the Entrusted Management Agreement), the Vendors or the Guarantors; the restructuring, winding-up, liquidation or bankruptcy of any member of the Target Group, or any receiver or manager is appointed to taking over the assets of the Target Group, the Vendors or the Guarantors or any relevant order is granted or resolutions having been passed; the disposal or transfer of any assets of the Target Group (including those assets in connection with the Entrusted Management Agreement), other than disposal or transfer in its ordinary course of business; the possession, confiscation, expropriation, or compulsory acquisition of property of the Vendors, the Guarantors or Target Group companies by the PRC government or relevant authorities; any breach of the laws, rules or regulations in respect of the operation of the Target Business or occurrence of any act or event which may lead to the cancellation, revocation or renewal of the licenses or permits for the operation of the Target Group; - 13 - (without the Purchaser's prior written consent being obtained) change of capital structure of the companies of the Target Group or the Target Company; or the transfer or pledge of the shares in the Target Company by their respective shareholders or associates. If any of the above termination events occurs, the Purchaser may at its sole discretion terminate the SP Agreement. ISSUE OF THE CONSIDERATION SHARES The 100,000,000 Consideration Shares shall be allotted and issued pursuant to the Specific CS Mandate. The Consideration Shares represent (i) approximately 42.64% of the existing share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 29.90% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Consideration Shares (without taking into account of any Placing Shares which may be issued); and (iii) approximately 26.70% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of both the Consideration Shares and Placing Shares. The Issue Price of HK$5.00 per Consideration Share represents: a discount of approximately 23.08% to the closing price of HK$6.50 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange as at the date of this announcement; a discount of approximately 12.92% to the average of the closing prices of HK$5.74 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five trading days up to and including the date of this announcement; a discount of approximately 10.25% to the average of the closing prices of HK$5.57 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten trading days up to and including the date of this announcement; a premium of approximately 317.24% to the net asset value of approximately RMB1.09 per Share (equivalent to approximately HK$1.20 per Share) based on the audited consolidated net asset value of the Company of approximately RMB255,468,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$281,014,800) as at 31 December 2018 as disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on 16 April 2019 and 234,502,000 Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement; and a premium of approximately 315.78% to the net asset value of approximately RMB1.09 per Share (equivalent to approximately HK$1.20 per Share) based on the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the Company of approximately RMB256,365,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$282,001,500) as at 30 June 2019 as disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published on 28 August 2019 and 234,502,000 Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. - 14 - The Issue Price of HK$5.00 per Consideration Share was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties to the SP Agreement with reference to the last five and ten- day average closing prices of the Shares as quoted on the Stock Exchange and the movements of the market price of the Shares between June and August 2019 when the terms of the Acquisition were being negotiated among the parties to the SP Agreement. The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will provide their view in the circular after considering the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser) consider that the aforesaid Issue Price is fair and reasonable and is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The aggregate nominal value of the Consideration Shares (with a par value of HK$0.10 each) will be HK$10,000,000.00. As at the date of this announcement, the authorised issued share capital of the Company is HK$80,000,000.00 divided into 800,000,000 Shares with a par value of HK$0.10 each. The Consideration Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu amongst themselves and with all the other Shares in issue at the time of allotment and issue of Consideration Shares. Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares. INFORMATION OF THE TARGET GROUP The Target Company was incorporated in the BVI on 8 November 2018 with limited liability and is owned as to approximately 71.78%, 14.55%, 9.70%, 0.97% and 3.00% by Propitious Peak, Immense Ocean, Amber Heyday, Triumphal Diligent and Harvest Day respectively. The Target Company is principally engaged in investment holding and it is the holding company of the WFOE Group (through HK Company) which is principally engaged in the provision of Petroleum Refuelling Business, Petroleum Wholesale Business and related transportation services. The business nature and major assets (immediately before Acquisition Completion and upon entering into the Entrusted Management Agreement) of the Target Group include, among other things, the following: Major assets (immediately before Acquisition Completion and upon entering Member of into the Entrusted Management the Target Group Business nature Agreement) Target Company Investment holding The entire issued share capital of HK Company HK Company Investment holding The entire issued share capital of WFOE - 15 - Major assets (immediately before Acquisition Completion and upon entering Member of into the Entrusted Management the Target Group Business nature Agreement) WFOE Investment holding and the management and operation of (whether by itself or through other members of the Target Group) the Petroleum Refuelling Business, the Petroleum Wholesale Business and provision of related transportation services The right (whether by itself or through other members of the Target Group) to manage and operate the 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility under the Entrusted Management Agreement and refined oil transportation vehicle fleet Baishan United Petroleum Refuelling One (1) petroleum refuelling station Strength Business Dandong Kuandian Petroleum Refuelling Sixteen (16) petroleum refuelling stations Business and Petroleum and one petroleum storage facility Wholesale Business (10,000 m3) Dandong United Petroleum Refuelling Four (4) petroleum refuelling stations Strength Business Jilin Haotuo Petroleum Refuelling Five (5) petroleum refuelling stations Business Liaoning Oilfield Petroleum Wholesale One (1) petroleum storage facility Business (16,400 m3) Shenyang United Provision of consultancy Land use rights and facilities of Liaoning Strength service on Petroleum Oilfield's petroleum storage facility Wholesale Business Shenyang Xinxin Provision of transportation Refined oil transportation vehicle fleet service Wuchang United Petroleum Refuelling One (1) petroleum refuelling station Strength Business - 16 - The corporate structure of the Target Group as at the date of this announcement: Target Company 100% HK Company 100% WFOE 100% 100% 100% 55% 55% 55% 26.7% Baishan Jilin Wuchang Dandong Dandong Liaoning Shenyang United United United United Haotuo Kuandian Oilfield Strength Strength Strength 51.5% Strength 100% Shenyang Xinxin Petroleum Refuelling Business Immediately before Acquisition Completion, the WFOE Group's Petroleum Refuelling Business is operated through its petroleum refuelling station network of a total of 67 petroleum refuelling stations comprising 27 self-owned petroleum refuelling stations and 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations covering certain prominent cities in Northeast China, mainly Changchun City of Jilin Province and Dandong City of Liaoning Province, of which 44 are located in Jilin Province, 22 are located in Liaoning Province and one is located in Heilongjiang Province. The WFOE Group operates all these petroleum refuelling stations under the trademark "" and the trade name "眾誠連鎖". The WFOE Group sources refined oil from third party suppliers and a related party supplier, and sells such refined oil primarily to vehicle users through petroleum refuelling stations. The Target Group also possesses storage facilities and refined petroleum transportation vehicle fleet (details of which are set out in the paragraphs headed "Petroleum Wholesale Business" and "Petroleum Transportation Business" below) which enables a stable and timely supply of refined oil to its extensive network of petroleum refuelling stations. The refined oil products that they sell to retail customers are gasoline and diesel. The Petroleum Refuelling Business will include the two Former Entrusted Petroleum Stations, details of which are set out in the paragraph headed "Termination of the Former Agreements" in this announcement. The WFOE Group employs information technology systems in its operations. It has implemented office automation system and enterprise resource planning system, which enable on-line approval mechanism and data-sharing function among different entities within the WFOE Group. In particular, it uses an online sales system to archive and monitor its operational and financial data including sales and inventory levels, and transmit the data to its headquarters on a real-time basis. - 17 - The WFOE Group has developed a service-oriented and customer-centric business philosophy. It has also established an advanced and standardised management system that covers refined oil procurement and storage, petroleum refuelling station operations, quality control, workplace safety management and other aspects of its operations, which has enabled it to gain a competitive edge. Due to the quality products and services, its "眾誠連鎖" brand has received strong recognition from local customers. Petroleum Wholesale Business To support the Petroleum Refuelling Business, the Target Group, after sourcing refined oil from suppliers (including independent third parties and a related party), stored the refined oil products, which include, amongst others, gasoline and diesel in the two petroleum storage facilities owned by the Target Group and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility entrusted to the Target Group upon Acquisition Completion. With such storage facilities with an aggregate volume of approximately 63,600 m3 (equivalent to approximately 50,000 tonnes) that are located in Changchun City of Jilin Province and Shenyang City and Dandong City of Liaoning Province, the PRC, the Target Group is able to provide wholesaling of refined oil products to third party refuelling stations mostly in Northeast China. The Target Group also serves the logistics needs of its refined oil wholesale customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in securing stable refined oil supply that is underpinned by their long-term and stable relationships with suppliers of refined oil and their storage capabilities, the Target Group is able to cater for the demand for large quantities of refined oil from its wholesale customers. Petroleum Transportation Services Alongside with the Petroleum Wholesale Business, the Target Group also owns a refined oil transportation vehicle fleet, which serves the logistic needs of its wholesale customers and its petroleum refuelling stations. As at the date of this announcement, the Target Group owns 5 trucks, 18 tractor units and 18 trailers for delivering refined oil products. Financial information of the Target Business WFOE will, as a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, enter into the Entrusted Management Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe, pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe as the entrusting party shall (1) entrust the WFOE Group as the operating party with exclusive rights to operate and manage the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business at 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility; and (2) authorise the WFOE Group to use all assets, property, land and equipment necessary for such operation and management. - 18 - During the Track Record Period, the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business were conducted through certain companies now comprising the WFOE Group and Changchun Yitonghe (through its branches or divisions) which manage and operate the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business separately from the other economic activities of Changchun Yitonghe (the "Petroleum Segment of Changchun Yitonghe"). Among which, the Petroleum Segment of Changchun Yitonghe held the ownership or right-of-use of assets of 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility. These assets are recognised as properties, plant and equipment in the unaudited combined financial statements of the Target Business. Accordingly, depreciation and other relevant expenses are recorded. As the Entrusted Management Agreement will only come into effect immediately prior to the Acquisition Completion, the unaudited financial statements of the Target Business have been prepared on combined and historical basis without the impacts of the entrustment arrangements under the Entrusted Management Agreement. The unaudited combined financial information of the Target Business comprising the Petroleum Refuelling Business, the Petroleum Wholesale Business and the related transportation services for the Track Record Period, is set out below: The Target Business Year ended 31 December Six months ended 30 June 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 3,428,449 3,633,176 3,827,574 1,815,675 1,581,343 Profit before taxation 62,092 96,011 108,592 46,561 40,379 Profit after taxation 46,342 71,058 80,298 34,577 29,147 The net asset value of the Target Business (based on unaudited combined financial information) as at 30 June 2019 is approximately RMB390,306,000. INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES TO THE SP AGREEMENT Information of the Company and the Group The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 19 December 2016 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands. The Shares of the Company have been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange since 16 October 2017. The principal business of the Group is the operation of vehicle-use CNG, LNG and LPG refuelling stations and mixed refuelling stations which sell vehicles-use CNG and LNG in Jilin and Heilongjiang Provinces under the trademark of "" and the trade name of "眾誠連鎖". Apart from the said refuelling stations, the Group has also diversified into the transportation of LPG and petroleum through the acquisition of Jieli Logistics in March 2018. The Vendors Propitious Peak is a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Golden Truth, a company wholly owned by Mr. Zhao. - 19 - Immense Ocean is a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Dynamic Fame Global Limited, a company wholly owned by Ms. Xu. Amber Heyday is a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Heroic Year, a company wholly owned by Mr. Liu. Triumphal Diligent is a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Noble Praise, a company wholly owned by Mr. Wang. Harvest Day is a company incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Mr. Zhang Guoguang (張國光先生), an individual investor who is an Independent Third Party. All of the Vendors are investment holding companies. Other than the holding of their respective Sale Shares, none of the Vendors holds any other assets. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiry, the Target Group was established by the Vendors and there is no original acquisition cost of the Sale Shares to the Vendors. TERMINATION OF THE FORMER AGREEMENTS As a result of the Acquisition Completion, the Former Agreements, namely (a) Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement, (b) Former Gas Business Entrustment Agreement, (c) Former Petroleum Transportation Services Agreement, (d) cooperation arrangement under the Cooperation Agreement, and (e) Former Petroleum Transportation Vehicle Management Agreement, which were entered into by the relevant subsidiaries of the Company in 2017 or in January 2018, will be terminated. Details of the these agreements are provided as follows: Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement - Prior to the Listing, the Group entered into the Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe pursuant to which the Group entrusted Changchun Yitonghe with an exclusive right to operate and manage certain petroleum refuelling business at the two mixed refuelling stations owned by the Group. The Acquisition will include the relevant Petroleum Refuelling Business at the mixed refuelling stations owned by the Group and previously entrusted to Changchun Yitonghe and following the Acquisition Completion, the Enlarged Group will engage in both Gas Refuelling Business and Petroleum Refuelling Business. As a result, it is proposed that the Group will take over the Petroleum Refuelling Business at the mixed refuelling stations under the Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement. As such, it is no longer necessary for the Group to maintain the Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe. - 20 - Former Gas Business Entrustment Agreement - Prior to the Listing, the Group entered into the Former Gas Business Entrustment Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe entrusted the Group with an exclusive right to operate and manage Gas Refuelling Business at three mixed refuelling stations owned by Yitonghe Group. As at the date of this announcement, Jilin Haotuo and Dandong United Strength are subsidiaries of the Target Company. Upon Acquisition Completion, Jilin Haotuo and Dandong United Strength will become a member of the Enlarged Group, and the Group intends to continue operating the Gas Refuelling Business at the relevant mixed refuelling stations hence it is no longer necessary to entrust the Gas Refuelling Business at the relevant mixed refuelling station within the Enlarged Group or to maintain the Former Gas Business Entrustment Agreement with Jilin Haotuo and Dandong United Strength. Former Petroleum Transportation Services Agreement - On 19 January 2018, Jieli Logistics as the service provider and Changchun Yitonghe (for itself and on behalf of other members of the Yitonghe Group, their respective branch companies and petroleum refuelling stations owned, controlled and/or operated by them) as service recipient entered into the Former Petroleum Transportation Service Agreement, pursuant to which Jieli Logistics would provide petroleum transportation service through the petroleum transportation vehicles owned by Jieli Logistics at such time and to such location as requested by the service recipient in consideration of payment of transportation service fee by Yitonghe Group. Following the Acquisition Completion, the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business of Changchun Yitonghe will be entrusted to the Enlarged Group under the Entrusted Management Agreement, and hence Jieli Logistics will no longer be required to provide the petroleum transportation service to Changchun Yitonghe but to start to provide such service to the Enlarged Group instead. As such, it is no longer necessary for the Group to maintain the Former Petroleum Transportation Services Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe. Cooperation arrangement under the Cooperation Agreement - On 19 January 2018, the Group entered into the Cooperation Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe, pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe (for itself and other members of the Yitonghe Group) amongst others, supplies fuel oil at the petroleum refuelling stations operated by them to Jieli Logistics' transportation vehicles, in view that Yitonghe Group operates an extensive network of petroleum refuelling stations in Jilin Province which overlaps with the transportation network operated by Jieli Logistics and that Jieli Logistics has been refuelling its transportation vehicles at the petroleum refuelling stations operated by Yitonghe Group from time to time. Following the Acquisition Completion, the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business of Changchun Yitonghe will be entrusted to the Enlarged Group under the Entrusted Management Agreement, and hence Jieli Logistics shall refuel at petroleum refuelling stations managed and operated by the Enlarged Group and as such, it is no longer necessary for the Group to maintain the cooperation arrangement under the Cooperation Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe. - 21 - Former Petroleum Transportation Vehicle Management Agreement - On 19 January 2018, the Group entered into the Former Petroleum Transportation Vehicle Management Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe, pursuant to which Jieli Logistics shall operate and manage the petroleum transportation vehicles for Changchun Yitonghe for Changchun Yitonghe in consideration of payment of management fee. Following the Acquisition Completion, the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business of Changchun Yitonghe will be entrusted to the Enlarged Group under the Entrusted Management Agreement, and hence the overall operation (including the management of the petroleum transportation vehicles) of Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business will be taken up by the Enlarged Group and as such, it is no longer necessary for the Group to maintain the Former Petroleum Transportation Vehicle Management Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe. VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ENTRUSTED MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT As a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, the Target Group will enter into the Entrusted Management Agreement, which will constitute connected transactions of the Company, details of which are set out below. The Directors are of the opinion that the Entrusted Management Agreement falls into the definition of lease of IFRS 16, Leases. As such, the Company will recognise an asset representing its right to use the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility under the Entrusted Management Agreement in accordance with the requirements under IFRS 16. This constitutes an acquisition pursuant to the requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Entrusted Management Agreement WFOE will, as a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, enter into the Entrusted Management Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe, pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe as the entrusting party shall entrust the WFOE Group as the operating party with (i) an exclusive right to operate and manage the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business at 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility and (ii) authorised the WFOE Group to use all assets, property, land and equipment necessary for such operation and management. The following is a summary of the principal terms of the Entrusted Management Agreement: Parties : WFOE, as operating party (whether by itself or through other members of the WFOE Group), has the right to use all assets, property, land and equipment for operation and management of the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business at 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility. - 22 - Changchun Yitonghe, as entrusting party, which is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.90% by Mr. Zhao, a Controlling Shareholder of the Company and an executive Director and the chairman of the Board, as to approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, a substantial Shareholder, as to approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu, a Shareholder and an executive Director, as to approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang (who was an executive Director of the Company up to 27 November 2018), as to approximately 7.63% by Changchun Rundeshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* ( 長 春 潤 德 時 代 投 資 諮 詢 中 心（有限合夥）), as to approximately 6.30% by Changchun Shenglongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* (長春盛隆時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), and as to approximately 3.78% by Changchun Huizhongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* ( 長 春滙眾時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), as at the date of this announcement. Therefore, Changchun Yitonghe is a connected person of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules. Prior to the Acquisition Completion, Changchun Yitonghe and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the distribution of petroleum to vehicular end-users by operating petroleum refuelling stations, sales of petroleum products and other petroleum-related businesses, including petroleum exploitation and refining, upstream petroleum supplies and research and development of petroleum products. Changchun Yitonghe, which held the ownership or right-of- use of assets of 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility, is responsible for, amongst other, costs in relation to repair and maintenance and overhaul of the assets and equipment for the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business at 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility. Term : 10 years from the date of the Acquisition Completion (for illustrative purpose, assuming the Acquisition Completion takes place on 1 December 2019, period from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2029) Entrustment fee : RMB50,000,000 per annum. The entrustment fee shall be settled annually and is determined by the parties to the Entrusted Management Agreement (on arm's length basis and in good faith) with reference to the aggregate amount of expected annual depreciation, repair and maintenance costs, insurance costs, and the operations rights in connection with the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility. - 23 - The annual entrustment fee shall be reviewed and adjusted every three years and such adjustment will be subject to a maximum 10% increment from the previously agreed adjusted entrustment fee. Responsibilities and : Changchun Yitonghe, as the entrusting party shall be rights of parties responsible for, among others: - costs in relation to repair and maintenance (including arranging for necessary insurance policies) and overhaul of the assets and equipment for the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business at the relevant Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility at the request of the operating party; - insurance cost; and - payment of rent to the land owner for the relevant Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations under lease. WFOE, as the operating party: shall be entitled to all and any income deriving from the operation of Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility;

shall bear all and any loss occasioned from the operation of the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility; and

shall bear the relevant costs (except for those costs borne by the entrusting party), expenses and taxes incurred in the operation of the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility. In respect of expenditure to be incurred for facility improvement at the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility, the entrusting party shall seek prior written consent from the operating party before incurring such expenditure, the expenses of which shall be borne by the entrusting party. - 24 - Purchase Option : Changchun Yitonghe (as option grantor) granted WFOE (for itself and on behalf of other members of the WFOE Group) (as the option grantee) an option to purchase the Petroleum Refuelling Business of the relevant Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Petroleum Wholesale Business of the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility, and the assets, property, land and equipment related to its operation and owned by Changchun Yitonghe. The purchase price shall be determined based on arm's length negotiations which should not exceed the carrying amount of leased assets of Changchun Yitonghe under the entrustment arrangement pursuant to the Entrusted Management Agreement. The option is exercisable by WFOE (or other member of the WFOE Group) (under the supervision of the Board) upon the fulfillment of the relevant condition for its exercise. The Company will comply with the requirements under Chapter 14 and 14A of the Listing Rules when it exercises the option. Consideration for the grant of the option is RMB1. The exercise period is within the term of the Entrusted Management Agreement and is exercisable from the date on which under the applicable laws and regulations, the operating entity of the related licenses, permits and approval documents of relevant Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and/or the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility can be changed in an efficient manner, such as the investing/operating entity of the "Certificate of Retail Sales of Refined Oil Products" (《成品油零售經營批 准證書》), "Certificate of Wholesale of Refined Oil Products" (《成品油批發經營批准證書》) and "The Business License for Hazardous Chemicals" (《危險化學品經營許可証》) of relevant Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and/or the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility can be changed from Changchun Yitonghe to third parties direct without de-registration of the existing operator or the afresh application of the new operator. Renewal : WFOE shall be entitled to the right of first refusal in relation to the renewal of the Entrusted Management Agreement, pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe can only enter into entrusted management agreement(s) in relation to any Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility with other third parties after WFOE has decided not to renew the Entrusted Management Agreement. - 25 - Entrustment fees and basis of determination The entrustment fee under the Entrusted Management Agreement is an annual fee. The entrustment fee is at RMB50,000,000 per annum, with the adjustment mechanism set out in the section "Entrusted Management Agreement - Entrustment fee" above. As such, the Board estimates that the annual entrustment fee under the Entrusted Management Agreement for the period from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2029 will not exceed the following entrustment fees set forth in the table below: Entrustment fee per annum (RMB) 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2029 50,000,000 Note: The proposed entrustment fee for the period from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2029 is for illustration purpose only assuming the Entrusted Management Agreement took effect on 1 December 2019 for a term of 10 years. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - THE BUSINESS AGREEMENTS As a condition precedent to the Acquisition Completion, the Target Group will enter into the Trademark License Agreement, the Trade Name License Agreement and the Petroleum Supply Agreement, which will constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company. The Target Group will also enter into the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement, which will constitute connected transactions of the Company upon Acquisition Completion. Details of these agreements are set out below. Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions Trademark License Agreement

The WFOE will enter into the Trademark License Agreement with United Strength

Vehicle Service pursuant to which United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use the trademark "" in the PRC. The following is a summary of the principal terms of the Trademark License Agreement: Parties : United Strength Vehicle Service as the licensor; and WFOE as the licensee. Term : From the date of the Acquisition Completion to 31 December 2021 License fee : Nil - 26 - Responsibilities and : United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant rights of parties the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use the trademark " " in the PRC for the services in respect of, among others, vehicle repair and maintenance, vehicle cleaning, petroleum refuelling stations and vehicle service stations. Trade Name License Agreement

The WFOE will enter into the Trade Name License Agreement with United Strength Vehicle Service pursuant to which United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use the trade name " 眾誠連鎖 " in the PRC. The following is a summary of the principal terms of the Trade Name License Agreement: Parties : United Strength Vehicle Service as the licensor; and WFOE as the licensee. Term : From the date of the Acquisition Completion to 31 December 2021 License fee : Nil Responsibilities and : United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant the rights of parties WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use the trade name "眾誠連鎖" at the petroleum and gas refuelling stations operated by WFOE Group in the PRC. Exempt Connected Transactions Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement

As a result of the Acquisition Completion, the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business will be owned by or under the management of the Group. The vehicles owned by Yitonghe Group for transportation of petroleum will be leased to Jieli Logistics, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which is responsible for the transportation of gas and petroleum of the Group and Yitonghe Group.

In such connection, Jieli Logistics will enter into the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement with Changchun Yitonghe pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe will lease certain petroleum transportation vehicles to Jieli Logistics. - 27 - The Directors are of the opinion that the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement falls into the definition of lease of IFRS 16, Leases. As such, the Company will recognise an asset representing its right to use the transportation vehicles under the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement in accordance with the requirements under IFRS 16. This constitutes an acquisition pursuant to the requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The following is a summary of the principal terms of the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement: Parties : Changchun Yitonghe as the lessor; and Jieli Logistics as the lessee. Term : From the date of the Acquisition Completion to 31 December 2021 Number of vehicles : 32 under lease Determination of : Changchun Yitonghe will charge Jieli Logistics a rental monthly rental of RMB62,200, payable monthly, or an annual rental of RMB746,400. The rental is subject to annual review based on the condition of the transportation fleet. The rental of the vehicles under the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement is based on the annual depreciation of the individual vehicle and adding the insurance premium, inspection fee with additional 10% margin. Responsibilities and : Changchun Yitonghe shall be responsible for rights of parties the registration fee, insurance and maintenance expenses not relating to normal wear and tear of the transportation fleet. Jieli Logistics: - shall be entitled to all and any income deriving from the operation of transportation fleet; - shall bear all and any loss occasioned from the operation of the transportation fleet; and - shall bear the relevant costs, expenses and taxes incurred in the operation of the transportation fleet. - 28 - Basis of determination In determining the above rental, the Directors have considered generally (a) the market rental rate of comparable transportation vehicle in Northeast China; and (b) the condition of the transportation fleet. Non-Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions Petroleum Supply Agreement

WFOE will enter into the Petroleum Supply Agreement with Songyuan Petrochemical pursuant to which Songyuan Petrochemical will supply refined oil products to the Group. The following is a summary of the principal terms of the Petroleum Supply Agreement: Parties : Songyuan Petrochemical as the supplier; and WFOE as the customer (for itself and on behalf of the WFOE Group). Term : From the date of the Acquisition Completion to 31 December 2021 Determination of : The petroleum charge will be determined by the parties petroleum charge (on arm's length and in good faith) with reference to prevailing market price of petroleum supplied by Songyuan Petrochemical to other Independent Third Parties. Pursuant to the "Measures for the Administration of Petroleum Prices"《石油價格管 理辦法》promulgated by the National Development and Reform Commission on 13 January 2016, the adjustment guide prices are issued every 10 working days. Under this mechanism, the refined oil trading enterprises can, based on market conditions and under the premise of not exceeding the statutory price, determine (by itself or between the demand and supply side) the specific price. Responsibilities and : WFOE (or the relevant subsidiaries of the WFOE rights of parties Group) shall pay the petroleum charge at the end of each month. - 29 - Historical Amount Set out below are the volumes and amounts of petroleum purchase from Songyuan Petrochemical in connected with the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business for the three years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019 for comparison purposes: Year ended 31 December/six months ended Volume Amount (tonnes) (RMB'000) 2016 584,907 2,600,598 2017 367,942 1,988,287 2018 243,086 1,519,630 30 June 2019 60,125 323,421 Annual caps and basis of determination The Board estimates that the annual petroleum charge under the Petroleum Supply Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2021 will not exceed the following annual caps set forth in the table below: Year ending 31 December Cap (RMB'000) 2019 (note) 100,000 2020 1,200,000 2021 1,400,000 Note: The annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2019 is for illustration purpose only assuming the Petroleum Supply Agreement took effect on 1 December 2019. In determining the above annual caps, the Directors have considered generally (a) the historical amount of petroleum purchased from Songyuan Petrochemical in connection with Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business; (b) the anticipated market prices of petroleum and the fluctuation of petroleum market price in the past three years with an estimated increment buffer of 15% per annum; and (c) WFOE Group's demand for the petroleum supply from Songyuan Petrochemical by taking into account its target to maintain supply of not more than 30% of the WFOE Group's total petroleum procurement amount for each year with a view to striking balance between maintaining stable petroleum supply and over relying on a connected supplier. - 30 - PROPOSED PLACING OF THE PLACING SHARES It is estimated that upon Acquisition Completion and issue of the Consideration of Shares to the Vendors, the Company will not be able to meet the public float requirements pursuant to the Listing Rules. The Company proposes to carry out the Placing pursuant to which the Placing Agent (who and whose ultimate beneficial owners will be Independent Third Parties) will place 40,000,000 Placing Shares at the Placing Price of not less than HK$5.00 per Placing Share to not less than six Independent Placees to meet the public float requirements. It is expected that the principal terms of the Placing are as follows: Placing Agent : It is expected that the Placing Agent and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are Independent Third Parties. Placees : It is expected that the Placing Shares will be placed on a best effort basis to not less than six independent professional, institutional and/or individual investors. It is not expected that any placee will become a substantial shareholder of the Company as a result of the Placing. Each of the placees is or will be (as the case may be) an Independent Third Party. Number of Placing : 40,000,000 Placing Shares Shares The Placing Shares will be issued under the Specific Placing Mandate which is subject to Independent Shareholders' approval at the EGM. The Placing Shares represent (i) approximately 17.06% of the existing share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; (ii) approximately 14.57% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares; and (iii) approximately 10.68% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares and the Consideration Shares. - 31 - Placing Price : The Placing Price shall be not less than HK$5.00 per Placing Share. The low-end of the Placing Price of HK$5.00 represents: (i) a discount of approximately 23.08% to the closing price of HK$6.50 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of this announcement; (ii) a discount of approximately 12.92% to the average of the closing prices of HK$5.74 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five trading days up to and including the date of this announcement; (iii) a discount of approximately 10.25% to the average of the closing prices of HK$5.57 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten trading days up to and including the date of this announcement; (iv) a premium of approximately 317.24% to the net asset value of approximately RMB1.09 per Share (equivalent to approximately HK$1.20 per Share) based on the audited consolidated net asset value of the Company of approximately RMB255,468,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$281,014,800) as at 31 December 2018 as disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 published on 16 April 2019 and 234,502,000 Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement; and (v) a premium of approximately 315.78% to the net asset value of approximately RMB1.09 per Share (equivalent to approximately HK$1.20 per Share) based on the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the Company of approximately RMB256,365,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$282,001,500) as at 30 June 2019 as disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company for six months ended 30 June 2019 published on 28 August 2019 and 234,502,000 Shares in issue as at the date of this announcement. - 32 - The theoretical diluted price, the benchmarked price and the theoretical dilution effect (as those terms are defined under Rule 7.27B of the Listing Rules) for the Placing under the Specific Placing Mandate (assuming that the Placing Price is at the low end of HK$5.00) are approximately HK$6.28 per Share, HK$6.50 per Share (the closing price of the date of this announcement) and a discount of approximately 3.36%, respectively. During the 12-month period immediately preceding the date of this announcement, the Company has not undertaken any rights issue, open offer or placing under specific mandate. Conditions : Placing Completion is conditional upon: the Independent Shareholders having passed resolution at the EGM approving the Placing Agreement and the Specific Placing Mandate and the transactions contemplated thereunder in accordance with the Listing Rules; the Stock Exchange granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares and such approval not having been revoked or cancelled prior to the Placing Completion; and the SP Agreement having become unconditional (save for the condition for the Placing becoming unconditional). The Company shall use its reasonable endeavours to procure that conditions set out above are satisfied by 5:00 p.m. on or before the Long Stop Date. None of the conditions above may be waived by any party in any event. If any of the abovementioned conditions is not fulfilled on or before the Long Stop Date, then unless the Company and the Placing Agent mutually agree to further extend the Long Stop Date to such later time and date, the Placing Agreement shall lapse and become null and void and the parties shall be released from all obligations thereunder save for liabilities for any antecedent breaches thereof. In the event that the Long Stop Date applicable to the Placing Agreement is extended, the Company will seek approval by the Independent Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. - 33 - Placing Completion : Placing Completion shall take place within 10 Business Days after the day on which the last condition of the Placing Agreement is fulfilled or such other date as the parties may agree in writing. The placing period will be commencing from the date of Placing Agreement to the Long Stop Date of the Placing Agreement, which is the same day as the Long Stop Date of the SP Agreement. Depending on the response of the Placing and the progress of the Acquisition, the Company will consider whether to extend the placing period. The Placing Completion and the Acquisition Completion are inter-conditional and that the Consideration Shares and the Placing Shares shall be allotted and issued simultaneously. Listing : Application will be made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Placing Shares. Ranking : The Placing Shares, when issued and fully paid, will rank pari passu amongst themselves and with all the other Shares in issue at the time of allotment and issue of the Placing Shares. Termination : It is expected that the Placing Agreement in accordance with the above terms will be executed prior to the despatch of the circular and details of the Placing Agreement will be set out in the circular. Further announcement(s) will be made when the Placing Agreement is executed. USE OF PROCEEDS TO BE RAISED FROM THE PLACING AND REASONS FOR THE PLACING The gross proceeds from the Placing would amount to approximately HK$200 million and the net proceeds from the Placing are estimated to be approximately HK$163.9 million. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds after deducting professional fees and all related expenses from the Placing as (i) the cash consideration to the Acquisition and (ii) general working capital for the Enlarged Group. - 34 - EFFECT ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY Immediately Number of after Consideration Acquisition Shares and Completion Placing Shares and Placing Existing to be issued Completion Name of shareholder shareholding % (note 10) (note 10) % Mr. Zhao 130,148,240 55.50% 71,780,000 201,928,240 53.92% (note 1) (note 6) Ms. Xu 26,381,400 11.25% 14,550,000 40,931,400 10.93% (note 2) (note 7) Mr. Liu 17,587,600 7.50% 9,700,000 27,287,600 7.29% (note 3) (note 8) Mr. Wang 1,758,760 0.75% 970,000 2,728,760 0.73% (note 4) (note 9) Sub-total 175,876,000 75.00% 97,000,000 272,876,000 72.86% Harvest Day (note 5) - - 3,000,000 3,000,000 0.80% Placees - - 40,000,000 40,000,000 10.68% Other shareholders 58,626,000 25.00% - 58,626,000 15.65% Total public shareholders 58,626,000 25.00% 43,000,000 101,626,000 27.14% Total 234,502,000 100.00% 140,000,000 374,502,000 100.00% Notes: These Shares are held in the name of Golden Truth. Golden Truth is wholly owned by Mr. Zhao and accordingly Mr. Zhao is deemed to be interested in these Shares. These Shares are held in the name of Dynamic Fame. Dynamic Fame is wholly owned by Ms. Xu and accordingly Ms. Xu is deemed to be interested in these Shares. These Shares are held in the name of Heroic Year. Heroic Year is wholly owned by Mr. Liu and accordingly Mr. Liu is deemed to be interested in these Shares. These Shares are held in the name of Noble Praise. Noble Praise is wholly owned by Mr. Wang and accordingly Mr. Wang is deemed to be interested in these Shares. Harvest Day is not a connected person of the Company and accordingly it is considered a public Shareholder. - 35 - These Shares are held in the name of Propitious Peak. Propitious Peak is wholly owned by Golden Truth which is in turn wholly owned by Mr. Zhao and accordingly Mr. Zhao is deemed to be interested in these Shares. These Shares are held in the name of Immense Ocean. Immense Ocean is wholly owned by Dynamic Fame which is in turn wholly owned by Ms. Xu and accordingly Ms. Xu is deemed to be interested in these Shares. These Shares are held in the name of Amber Heyday. Amber Heyday is wholly owned by Heroic Year which is in turn wholly owned by Mr. Liu and accordingly Mr. Liu is deemed to be interested in these Shares. These Shares are held in the name of Triumphal Diligent. Triumphal Diligent is wholly owned by Noble Praise which is in turn wholly owned by Mr. Wang and accordingly Mr. Wang is deemed to be interested in these Shares. The issue of the Consideration Shares and the Placing Shares will be completed simultaneously. R E A S O N S A N D B E N E F I T S O F T H E A C Q U I S I T I O N , T H E E N T R U S T E D MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT AND THE BUSINESS AGREEMENTS The Company's business blueprint As further described in the section headed "INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES TO THE SP AGREEMENT - Information of the Company and the Group" above, the Group is principally engaged in the operation of vehicle-use CNG, LNG and LPG refuelling stations and mixed refuelling stations which sell vehicles-use CNG and LNG in Jilin and Heilongjiang Provinces under the trademark of "" and the trade name of "眾誠連鎖". The acquisition of the Target Group, which owns and operates the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business in a full business chain as further described above, would mark an important step towards the implementation of the Company's regional expansion strategy which leverages the brand recognition effect of "眾誠連鎖" for further expansion in the overall energy sector in the Northeast China. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 27 November 2018, 90% of net proceeds from the Company's Listing in October 2017 were originally intended to apply for financing the expansion of the Group's CNG refuelling station network through acquisition of CNG refuelling stations. After the Listing, the Group has been actively seeking appropriate business opportunities including in the expansion of its Gas Refuelling Business. However, due to the government policies, the relevant authorities are now tightening the approval of individual gas refuelling stations, and are more inclined to approve oil and gas mixed refuelling stations or adding gas refuelling facilities to existing petroleum refuelling stations. As such, it is increasingly cumbersome and difficult for the Group to apply for new gas refuelling stations, as evidenced by that the last pure gas refuelling station, of which the Group had obtained all approvals for construction, has to be traced back to March 2017. At the same time, it is also difficult to identify suitable independent gas refuelling stations for equity acquisition or entrusted operation. The Company has attempted to apply for the construction of new pure gas refuelling stations with the competent authorities on several occasions, but the application procedures were not completed as at date of this announcement. - 36 - In view of the changing market conditions and to ensure the business growth and diversification of the Group, at the meeting of the Board held on 27 November 2018, the Directors discussed and agreed to embark on seeking the possibility of seizing future opportunities in the energy and new energy business that are closely related to the Company's main business, such as natural gas pipeline networks, petroleum stations, mother stations, storage facilities, transportation facilities, petroleum and gas fields, natural gas supply and businesses of other gas-related industries (the "Potential New Business"). The Board agreed to further study the viability regarding the investment, development, promotion or collaboration in, amongst others, the Potential New Business market, with a view to diversifying the Group's source of income, increasing the Group's customer base, generating additional income and in return, bringing reasonable returns to the Shareholders. The Acquisition is considered to be the first step for the Group to tap into the Potential New Business, and is expected to further enhance the Company's presence in the energy market in the Northeast China as well as to facilitate the Company to lay a solid foundation for its expansion roadmap in other parts of the PRC. It also allows the Group to make full use of the existing refuelling station network of Changchun Yitonghe for expansion of the Group's refuelling business. The Directors believe that the Acquisition will create synergies between the Target Group's Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Group's existing Gas Refuelling Business, thereby enhancing the competitive strength of the Company in the energy industry. In particular, the Acquisition enables the Group to: (a) expand the network, market share and scale of the Enlarged Group's Petroleum Refuelling Business and Gas Refuelling Business in the Northeast China; (b) provide a richer product portfolio and a broader sales network; leverage opportunities to acquire business licenses and permits and operation rights; enhance the Group's bargaining power when negotiating with existing and new suppliers; and (e) through cost-saving measures (including shared services and back office integration), improve the Company's cost of information and technology and efficiency of corporate operation. Nevertheless, if the Group chose to develop and construct the refuelling stations by its own effort, it would take a very long time had substantial amount of resources for the Group to develop a refuelling stations network comparable to the scale and size of the Target Group together. The Directors consider that the Acquisition is a legitimate business development and diversification strategy and business expansion of the Group to provide additional products in its line of fuel provision business to an expanded target segment. This business expansion is in line with the government policy and direction that encourage the construction of mixed stations and/or the addition of gas refuelling facilities to the existing petroleum refuelling stations, so that the Enlarged Group can serve a wider spectrum of vehicle-users. In addition, given the profitable track record of the business of the Target Company, the Acquisition represents an attractive investment opportunity for the Group to expand and diversify its business/investment portfolio and to enhance the Group's long-term development potential and is in the best interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. The Directors also consider that Petroleum Refuelling Business will provide the Group with business expansion opportunity in the energy sector in the Northeast China. The petroleum storage facilities are able to provide stable source of supply petroleum to the Enlarged Group's petroleum refuelling stations, and at the same time providing essential source of supply of petroleum for the Petroleum Wholesale Business and the operation of the transportation fleet. - 37 - Going forward, the Company will continue to actively explore business opportunities in and outside Northeast China by way of, among others, mergers and acquisitions, strategic cooperation as well as establishing other business relationships with a view to further implementing its business expansion strategy. It is also expected that the Enlarged Group will form a solid platform for the Group's continued expansion with a view to diversifying the Group's business and source of income and bringing reasonable returns to the Shareholders. The Company's intention in respect of the Group's and the Target Group's businesses To implement the aforesaid business blueprint in the years to come, the Company intends to continue to operate the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business of the Target Group. Pooling together the collective experience of the Group's and the Target Group's senior management in various key areas such as customers, product solutions, supply chain management, administration, information technology, human resources, social media and marketing, the Company intends to establish (i) an "Integration and Cooperation Steering Committee" comprising a total of five members with two and three professionals from the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Gas Refuelling Business respectively, each with 15 to 20 years of experience in the relevant business segment; and (ii) an "Integration and Cooperation Team" comprising five other experienced professionals from each of the two business segments. The Integration and Cooperation Steering Committee will formulate the business direction and strategies for the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Gas Refuelling Business with a view to enhancing the business competitiveness of the Enlarged Group. The Integration and Cooperation Team is tasked with the responsibility of implementing the business direction and strategies drawing on the resources of the Enlarged Group, including the financial, human and technology resources, etc. At the same time, the Company intends to continue to own and operate the Group's existing Gas Refuelling Business in order to achieve the aforesaid synergies and sharing of capabilities, thereby maximising the competitiveness and presence of the Enlarged Group. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has no intention and has not entered into any understanding, arrangement or undertaking to dispose of or downsize the Gas Refuelling Business or the related major operating assets. Reasons for entering into the Entrusted Management Agreement Under the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Enlarged Group will be entitled to operate and manage the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility owned by Changchun Yitonghe under the trademark of "" and the trade name of "眾誠連鎖" and use all assets, land use right and equipment necessary for such operation and management. Other than proper management of the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility and payment of the entrustment fees, the Group's primary day-to-day obligations under the entrustment agreements were to operate the facilities at the relevant stations and the storage facility. - 38 - Although the Entrusted Management Agreement has the form of entrustment arrangements and the Target Group will not own the 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility, in substance, the Target Group will operate the Target Business independent from Yitonghe Group and has the full right to all its revenue as if it owns the 40 Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and one Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility. The Target Business will be operated by the same management team from the Target Group, which, upon Acquisition Completion, will operate the Target Business under the same trademark and trade name and there will not be separate business line or segment under the Enlarged Group to distinguish the self-owned petroleum refuelling stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations. From the Company's perspective, it is acquiring the single line of business operated by the Target Group, i.e. managing and operating a total of 69 petroleum refuelling stations and three petroleum storage facilities. The Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility have all along been operated by and under the name of Changchun Yitonghe. The Group and the Yitonghe Group decided to proceed with the entrustment of the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business and consider this would be in the best interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole, instead of (i) through the acquisition of the equity interest of Yitonghe Group by the Group ("Equity Acquisition") and subsequently disposal of assets and business unrelated to the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business (i.e. "Unrelated Business/Assets", as defined below); or (ii) the acquisition of the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business operated by the stations, the related assets, property, land and equipment from Yitonghe Group by the Group ("Asset Acquisition") for the following reasons: Equity Acquisition Changchun Yitonghe and its affiliated companies together own 67 petroleum refuelling stations and manages two petroleum refuelling stations which are owned by the Group under the Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement. In addition, Changchun Yitonghe and its subsidiaries carry on businesses including petroleum exploitation and refining, upstream petroleum supplies and research and development of petroleum products, etc. and other business and assets unrelated to the Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business ("Unrelated Business/Assets"). It is not the Company's current intention to acquire business other than Target Business, in view of the complicated business structure, the size of the Company and Changchun Yitonghe, the Equity Acquisition may not be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole in the current stage. Asset Acquisition The Asset Acquisition involves complicated administrative steps of having to re-comply with the approval procedures and requirements, which includes the de-registration of Changchun Yitonghe and its branch companies, and the application for various approvals for the operation of the petroleum refuelling stations and the petroleum storage facilities. The Group also faces the uncertainties as to whether it may be able to obtain relevant approvals to operate the petroleum refuelling stations and the petroleum storage facilities at their existing locations - 39 - under the registration of the current subsidiaries of the Company. There is no assurance that the licenses could be obtained after Asset Acquisition and the Petroleum Refuelling Business may not be continued at their existing locations after any such proposed Asset Acquisition, and therefore the Company considers that the approach of Asset Acquisition would not be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Reasons for entering into the Business Agreements In connection with the Acquisition, the Group will also enter into the Business Agreements, namely the Trademark License Agreement, the Trade Name License Agreement, the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement and the Petroleum Supply Agreement, which are necessary for the operation of the Petroleum Refuelling Business and Petroleum Wholesale Business, which constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules. In respect of the Petroleum Supply Agreement, apart from the fact that the upstream petroleum supplies forms part of the Unrelated Business/Assets which the Company believes it is not in the best interest of the Group to acquire, the petroleum refuelling stations have been sourcing petroleum supply from Independent Third Party suppliers, as illustrated from the decreasing amount of petroleum purchased by Target Group and Yitonghe Group for its Petroleum Refuelling Business and the Petroleum Wholesale Business for the three years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and six months ended 30 June 2019, the Directors consider that notwithstanding the other petroleum suppliers in the market, the Petroleum Supply Agreement, pursuant to which the pricing of the petroleum charge will be determined by the parties (on arm's length and in good faith) with reference to prevailing market price of petroleum supplied by Changchun Yitonghe to other Independent Third Party suppliers, will provide the Petroleum Refuelling Stations a stable source of petroleum supply to the petroleum refuelling stations as a safeguard against any potential disruption of supply of petroleum by the Independent Third Party suppliers, and that the Petroleum Supply Agreement is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. In view of the above, the Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will provide their view in the circular after considering the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser) consider the terms of the Acquisition, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder to be fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry: (i) the Target Company is beneficially owned as to approximately 71.78% by Mr. Zhao and approximately 9.70% by Mr. Liu; (ii) Changchun Yitonghe is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.9% by Mr. Zhao and approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu; and (iii) United Strength Vehicle Service is beneficially owned as to approximately 45.1% by Changchun Yitonghe. As a result, each of Mr. Zhao and Mr. Liu is considered to be having a material interest in the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and they had abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions. - 40 - Notwithstanding that Mr. Xu Huilin, an executive Director, is a limited partner holding approximately 1.97% of interests in Changchun Shenglongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership) (長春盛隆時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), a 6.30% shareholder of Changchun Yithonghe, it is considered by the Board that Mr. Xu Huilin does not have a material interest in the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder, and therefore he had not abstained from voting on the relevant board resolutions. FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY DURING THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS Apart from the fund raising activities mentioned in this announcement (i.e. the proposed issuance of Consideration Shares and Placing Shares), the Company has not conducted any equity fund raising activities in the 12 months immediately preceding the date of this announcement. IMPLICATION OF THE ACQUISITION UNDER THE LISTING RULES AND NEW LISTING APPLICATION The Acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover for the Company under Rule 14.06(6)(a) of the Listing Rules. Under Rule 14.54 of the Listing Rules, the Company will be treated as if it were a new listing applicant. The Enlarged Group must be able to meet the basic listing eligibility requirements of Rule 8.05 of the Listing Rules and the Enlarged Group must be able to meet all other basic conditions set out in Chapter 8 of the Listing Rules. The Acquisition is subject to the approval of the Listing Committee. A New Listing Application will be submitted to the Stock Exchange. The Listing Committee may or may not grant its approval to the New Listing Application. If such approval is not granted by the Listing Committee, the SP Agreement will not become unconditional and the Acquisition will not proceed. The Acquisition is also subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM. The Consideration Shares will be issued under a specific mandate to be obtained at the EGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, the Target Company is beneficially owned as to approximately 71.78% by Mr. Zhao, approximately 14.55% by Ms. Xu, approximately 9.70% by Mr. Liu, approximately 0.97% by Mr. Wang and approximately 3.00% by an Independent Third Party as at the date of the announcement. Mr. Zhao is a Controlling Shareholder and an executive Director, Ms. Xu is a substantial Shareholder, Mr. Liu is an executive Director and Mr. Wang was an executive Director of the Company up to 27 November 2018, and they are regarded as connected persons of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As such, the Acquisition and the issue of the Consideration Shares constitute non-exempt connected transactions for the Company and are subject to reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. - 41 - For the Entrusted Management Agreement As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Entrusted Management Agreement, exceed(s) 100%, the Entrusted Management Agreement constitutes a very substantial acquisition transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and are subject to the reporting, announcement, circular and Shareholders' approval in general meeting requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Changchun Yitonghe is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.9% by Mr. Zhao, approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu and approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang and it is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As such, the Entrusted Management Agreement constitutes non-exempt connected transactions for the Company and are subject to reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. For the Business Agreements To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, Changchun Yitonghe is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.9% by Mr. Zhao, approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu and approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang and it is a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules) in respect of the Petroleum Supply Agreement exceed(s) 5%, the Petroleum Supply Agreement constitutes non-exempt continuing connected transactions for the Company and is subject to reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As none of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules) in respect of the value of right-of-use asset under the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement exceed(s) 5% and such amount does not exceed HK$3,000,000, the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement constitutes exempt connected transactions for the Company and is not subject to reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, (1) United Strength Vehicle Service is beneficially owned as to approximately 45.1% by Changchun Yitonghe, (2) it is a customer of the Target Business, and (3) it has granted to the Group and will grant to the WFOE Group to use the trademark "" and tradename "眾 誠連鎖" and it is regarded as a connected person of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As there is no financial commitment on the part of the WFOE Group for the use of the trademark and trade name, all the size tests for each of the Trademark License Agreement and the Trade Name License Agreement under the Listing Rules are nil. As such, the Trademark License Agreement and the Trade Name License Agreement constitute exempt continuing connected transactions for the Company and are not subject to reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. - 42 - For the Proposed Placing As the Placing Shares will be allotted and issued under the Specific Placing Mandate to be obtained at the EGM, the Placing is subject to the Shareholders' approval. GENERAL The Independent Board Committee, comprising all independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Su Dan, Mr. Lau Ying Kit and Mr. Zhang Zhifeng, has been established to make recommendation to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Chanceton Capital Partners Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in respect of the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. A circular containing, among other things, further information in respect of (i) the Acquisition; the Entrusted Management Agreement; (iii) the Trademark License Agreement; (iv) the Trade Name License Agreement; (v) the Petroleum Supply Agreement; (vi) the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement; (vii) the Placing Agreement; (viii) the Specific Placing Mandate; a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the terms of the Acquisition, the Entrusted Management Agreement and the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and (x) a notice of the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as possible. Under Rule 14.60(7) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to despatch the circular in relation to a very substantial acquisition within 15 Business Days after the publication of this announcement. As the New Listing Application is subject to the approval by the Listing Committee, it is expected that the circular will be despatched after the New Listing Application is approved and the circular is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 December 2019. The EGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (i) the Acquisition; (ii) the Entrusted Management Agreement; (iii) the Petroleum Supply Agreement; the Placing Agreement; and (v) the Specific Placing Mandate. Voting on the resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll. Shareholders and potential investors should note that (i) the Acquisition Completion is subject to fulfillment (or if applicable, waiver) of the conditions as set out in the SP Agreement and (ii) the entering into of the Business Agreements is subject to the Acquisition Completion taking place, the transactions contemplated under the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the Placing Agreement may or may not proceed, Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. - 43 - DEFINITION In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Acquisition" the proposed acquisition of the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company pursuant to the SP Agreement "Acquisition completion of the Acquisition pursuant to the terms of the SP Completion" Agreement "Amber Heyday" Amber Heyday Limited (珀盛有限公司), a company incorporated in the BVI on 18 April 2018 with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Heroic Year, a company wholly owned by Mr. Liu "associates" has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules "Baishan United Baishan United Strength Taixing Power Company Limited* (白山 Strength" 眾誠泰興能源有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 26 May 2010, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of WFOE "Board" the board of Directors "Business Day(s)" a day (other than a Saturday and Sunday) on which banks in Hong Kong are open for business "Business Agreements" together the Trademark License Agreement, the Trade Name License Agreement, the Petroleum Supply Agreement and the Transportation Vehicles Lease Agreement "BVI" British Virgin Islands "Changchun Yitonghe" Changchun Yitonghe Petroleum Distribution Company Limited* ( 長春伊通河石油經銷有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 7 April 1997, and is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.90% by Mr. Zhao, a Controlling Shareholder of the Company and an executive Director and the chairman of the Board, as to approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, a substantial Shareholder, as to approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu, a Shareholder and an executive Director, as to approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang (who was an executive Director of the Company up to 27 November 2018), as to approximately 7.63% by Changchun Rundeshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* ( 長春潤德時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), as to approximately 6.30% by Changchun Shenglongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* ( 長春盛隆時代投資諮 詢中心（有限合夥）), and as to approximately 3.78% by Changchun Huizhongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* ( 長春滙眾時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), as at the date of this announcement. Therefore, Changchun Yitonghe is a connected person of the Company pursuant to the Listing Rules - 44 - "CNG" compressed natural gas, a type of natural gas that is compressed to high density through imposing high-pressure to facilitate the ease and efficiency of transportation "close associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Companies Law" Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands "Company" or United Strength Power Holdings Limited (眾誠能源控股有限公 "Purchaser" 司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 2337) "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules "Consideration" the consideration of the Acquisition, being HK$650 million "Consideration Shares" 100,000,000 new Shares to be issued by the Company as payment of part of the Consideration "Controlling has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules Shareholder" "Cooperation the cooperation agreement dated 19 January 2018 entered into Agreement" between Jieli Logistics and Changchun Yitonghe in respect of, amongst others, the lease of the gas transportation vehicles, the lease of office premises, and the oil refuelling service by Yitonghe Group to Jieli Logistics, details of which are set out in the circular of the Company dated 14 February 2018 "core connected has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules person(s)" "Dandong Kuandian" Dandong Kuandian Petroleum Company Limited* (丹東寬甸石油 有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 17 August 1981, which is owned as to 55% by WFOE, as to 5% by Mr. Liu, as to 20% by Mr. Sun Zhichen (孫志成) (an Independent Third Party), as to 5% by Ms. Cui Yueshun (崔月順) (an Independent Third Party) and as to 15% by Mr. Jin Chunlie (金 春烈) (an Independent Third Party) "Dandong United Dandong United Strength Vessel Petroleum Company Limited* (丹 Strength" 東眾誠船舶燃油有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 8 June 2010, which is owned as 55% by WFOE, as to 5% by Mr. Liu, and as to 20% by Mr. Sun Zhichen (孫 志成) (an Independent Third Party), as to 5% by Ms. Cui Yueshun (崔月順) (an Independent Third Party) and as to 15% by Mr. Jin Chunlie (金春烈) (an Independent Third Party) - 45 - "Director(s)" the directors of the Company "Dynamic Fame" Dynamic Fame Global Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of BVI on 4 October 2016 with limited liability, which was wholly owned by Ms. Xu as at the Latest Practicable Date, and is a Substantial Shareholder holding 11.25% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement "EGM" the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder "Enlarged Group" the Group and the Target Group following Acquisition Completion "Entrustment the operation arrangement of the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Arrangement" Stations and Former Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations by the Enlarged Group assuming the entering into the Entrusted Management Agreement and termination of Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement at the relevant period of time during the Track Record Period or upon Acquisition Completion (as the case may be) "Entrusted Management the agreement to be entered into between WFOE as operating party Agreement" and Changchun Yitonghe as entrusting party immediately prior to Acquisition Completion pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe granting the WFOE Group the right to operate and manage the Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations, the Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility and use all assets, property, land and equipment necessary for such operation and management "Entrusted Petroleum the 40 petroleum refuelling stations owned by Changchun Refuelling Stations" Yitonghe, the subject petroleum refuelling stations under the Entrusted Management Agreement "Entrusted Petroleum the one petroleum storage facility owned by Changchun Yitonghe, Storage Facility" the subject petroleum storage facility under the Entrusted Management Agreement "Former Agreements" together, the Former Gas Business Entrustment Agreement, the Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement, the Former Petroleum Transportation Services Agreement, the cooperation arrangement under the Cooperation Agreement, and Former Petroleum Transportation Vehicle Management Agreement - 46 - "Former Entrusted the two petroleum refuelling stations owned by the Group but Petroleum Refuelling operated and managed by Changchun Yitonghe pursuant to the Stations" Former Petroleum Business Entrustment Agreement prior to the Acquisition Completion "Former Gas Business the agreement entered into between Jilin Haotuo and Dandong Entrustment United Strength, one then wholly-owned subsidiary of Changchun Agreement" Yitonghe and the other then wholly-owned subsidiary of United Strength Investment, as entrusting parties and Changchun Sinogas Company, Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as operating party granting the Group the right to operate and manage the Gas Refuelling Business at three mixed gas and petroleum refuelling stations owned by Jilin Haotuo and Dandong United Strength and use all assets, properties, land and equipment necessary for such operation and management "Former Petroleum the agreement entered into between Longjing United Strength Business Entrustment Energy Development Company Limited and Liaoyuan City Agreement" Hengtai Clean Energy Company Limited, both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, as entrusting parties and Changchun Yitonghe as operating party dated 31 October 2013 and 1 April 2015 respectively granting Changchun Yitonghe the right to operate and manage two petroleum refuelling stations owned by the Group and use all assets, properties, land and equipment necessary for such operation and management "Former Petroleum the management agreement dated 19 January 2018 entered into Transportation between Jieli Logistics and Changchun Yitonghe pursuant to Vehicle Management which, Jieli Logistics shall operate and manage the petroleum Agreement" transportation vehicles for Changchun Yitonghe, details of which are set out in the circular of the Company dated 14 February 2018 "Former Petroleum the service agreement dated 19 January 2018 entered into between Transportation Jieli Logistics as service provider and Changchun Yitonghe Services Agreement" as service recipient in respect of the provision of petroleum transportation service (as supplemented), details of which are set out in the circular of the Company dated 14 February 2018 "Gas Refuelling the business of the operation and management of the gas refuelling Business" stations of the Group "Golden Truth" Golden Truth Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in BVI on 29 September 2016 with limited liability, which is wholly owned by Mr. Zhao, and is a Controlling Shareholder holding approximately 55.50% of the issued share capital of the Company "Group" the Company and its current subsidiaries - 47 - "Guarantors" Mr. Zhao, Mr. Liu, Ms. Xu and Mr. Wang, being the guarantors to the SP Agreement "Harvest Day" Harvest Day Global Limited, a company incorporated in the BVI on 7 November 2018 with limited liabilities and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Mr. Zhang Guoguang (張國光 先生) "Heilongjiang Province" Heilongjiang Province, the PRC (中華人民共和國黑龍江省) "Heroic Year" Heroic Year Limited, a company incorporated in BVI on 12 October 2016 with limited liability, and is wholly owned by Mr. Liu and is a Shareholder of the Company holding approximately 7.50% of the issued share capital of the Company "HK Company" Jingqiao Industrial Company Limited (京橋實業有限公司), a company incorporated in Hong Kong on 7 December 2018 with limited liabilities, and is wholly owned by the Target Company "HK$" Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "IFRS" International Financial Reporting Standards "Immense Ocean" Immense Ocean Ventures Limited (灝洋創投有限公司), a company incorporated in the BVI on 26 June 2018 with limited liability and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Dynamic Fame, a company wholly owned by Ms. Xu "Independent Board the board committee established by the Company comprising all Committee" the independent non-executive Directors to advise the Independent Shareholders on the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder "Independent Financial Chanceton Capital Partners Limited, a licensed corporation to Adviser" conduct Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity as defined under the SFO, being the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements and the Placing Agreement "Independent Shareholders other than those who have material interest in, Shareholders" among others, the SP Agreement, the Entrusted Management Agreement, the Business Agreements, the Placing Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder - 48 - "Independent Third any entity(ies) or person(s) which or who is/are not a connected Party(ies)" person of the Company within the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Issue Price" HK$5.00 per Consideration Share "Jieli Logistics" Jilin Province Jieli Logistics Company Limited* (吉林省捷利物流 有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of the PRC on 21 April 2005, which is an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company "Jilin Haotuo" Jilin Province Haotuo Petroleum Development and Usage Company Limited* (吉林省昊拓石油開發利用有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 1 December 2010, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of WFOE "Jilin Province" Jilin Province, the PRC (中華人民共和國吉林省) "Joint Sponsors" Zhongtai International Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities as defined under the SFO and First Capital International Finance Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities as defined under the SFO, being the joint sponsors to the New Listing Application "LNG" liquefied natural gas, a type of natural gas that has been converted to liquid form through application of pressure and cooling for ease and efficiency of transportation "LPG" liquefied petroleum gas, a type of inflammable produced during natural gas processing and oil refining, which could be stored as liquid under pressure "Liaoning Oilfield" Liaoning Oilfield Resource Products Distribution Company Limited* (遼寧油田物資產品經銷有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 8 December 1998, which is owned as to 55% by WFOE, as to 5% by Mr. Liu, as to 20% by Mr. Sun Zhichen (孫志成) (an Independent Third Party) and as to 20% by Mr. Jin Chunlie (金春烈) (an Independent Third Party) "Liaoning Province" Liaoning Province, the PRC (中華人民共和國遼寧省) "Listing" the listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 16 October 2017 "Listing Committee" the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange - 49 - "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Long Stop Date" 29 February 2020 or such other date as may be agreed between the Company, the Vendors and the Guarantors "Main Board" the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Mr. Liu" Mr. Liu Yingwu (劉英武先生), a Shareholder interested in approximately 7.50% of the issued share capital of the Company through Heroic Year and an executive Director "Mr. Wang" "Mr. Zhao" "Ms. Xu" Mr. Wang Qingguo (王慶國先生), a Shareholder interested in approximately 0.75% of the issued share capital of the Company through Noble Praise and was a former executive Director up to 27 November 2018 Mr. Zhao Jinmin (趙金岷先生), a Controlling Shareholder interested in approximately 55.50% of the issued share capital of the Company through Golden Truth and an executive Director and the chairman of the Board Ms. Xu Hang (徐航女士), a substantial Shareholder interested in approximately 11.25% of the issued share capital of the Company through Dynamic Fame "Net Proceeds" the net proceeds raised from the Listing "New Listing the deemed new listing application made by the Joint Sponsors Application" on behalf of the Company to the Listing Committee for the listing and permission to deal in the Consideration Shares in issue "Noble Praise" Noble Praise Investments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI on 17 October 2016 with limited liability, which is wholly owned by Mr. Wang, and is a Shareholder of the Company holding approximately 0.75% of the issued share capital of the Company "Northeast China" a region that covers Liaoning Province, Jilin Province and Heilongjiang Province "Petroleum Refuelling the business of the operation and management of petroleum Business" refuelling stations, including self-owned petroleum refuelling stations, Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations and Former Entrusted Petroleum Refuelling Stations "Petroleum Wholesale the business of the operation and management of petroleum Business" storage facilities, including self-owned petroleum storage facilities and Entrusted Petroleum Storage Facility - 50 - "Petroleum Supply the agreement to be entered into between WFOE and Songyuan Agreement" Petrochemical upon Acquisition Completion, pursuant to which Songyuan Petrochemical will supply petroleum to the WFOE Group "Placee(s)" any individual(s), institutional or other professional investor(s) procured to subscribe for any of the Placing Shares at the Placing Price pursuant to the Placing Agreement "Placing" the placing, on a best effort basis, of 40,000,000 Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Agreement "Placing Agent" an agent which may be appointed by the Company as the placing agent for the Placing, which shall be a licensed corporation to carry on Type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity as defined under the SFO "Placing Agreement" the conditional placing agreement to be entered into among the Company and the Placing Agent in respect of the Placing "Placing Completion" completion of the Placing pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement "Placing Price" not less than HK$5.00 per Placing Share "Placing Shares" 40,000,000 new Shares to be allotted and issued by the Company pursuant to the Placing Agreement "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan "Propitious Peak" Propitious Peak Limited (瑞山有限公司), a company incorporated in the BVI on 1 August 2018 with limited liabilities and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Golden Truth, a company wholly owned by Mr. Zhao "Prospectus" the prospectus of the Company dated 29 September 2017 in connection to the listing of the Company "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Sale Shares" an aggregate of 10,000 shares of US$1.00 each in the issued share capital of the Target Company, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, "Sale Share" means any of them "SFC" Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong - 51 - "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the issued share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares of the Company "Shenyang United Shenyang United Strength Investment Management Company Strength" Limited* (瀋陽眾誠投資管理有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 19 July 2004, which is owned as to approximately 51.45% by Liaoning Oilfield, as to approximately 26.70% by WFOE, as to approximately 2.43% by Mr. Liu, as to approximately 9.8% by Mr. Sun Zhichen (孫志成) (an Independent Third Party) and as to approximately 9.6% by Mr. Jin Chunlie (金春烈) (an Independent Third Party) "Shenyang Xinxin" Shenyang Xinxin Transportation Company Limited* (瀋陽欣鑫 運輸有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 12 June 2014, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Liaoning Oilfield, which in turn is wholly owned by WFOE "Songyuan Jilin Province Songyuan Petrochemical Company Limited (吉 Petrochemical" 林省松原石油化工股份有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 11 May 2009, which is owned as to approximately 97.87% by Changchun Yitonghe and approximately 2.13% by Songyuan State-owned Capital Operation Company Limited* (松原市國有資本經營有限責任公司) (an Independent Third Party) "SP Agreement" the sale and purchase agreement dated 18 September 2019 entered into between the Company, as Purchaser, and Propitious Peak, Immense Ocean, Amber Heyday, Triumphal Diligent and Harvest Day, as Vendors, and Mr. Zhao, Ms. Xu, Mr. Liu and Mr. Wang as the Guarantors to the Vendors and Mr. Zhang Guoguang (張國光 先生) in respect of the Acquisition "Specific CS Mandate" the specific mandate to be sought from the Independent Shareholders at the EGM to authorize the Directors to allot and issue the Consideration Shares pursuant to the SP Agreement upon the Acquisition Completion "Specific Placing the specific mandate to be sought from the Independent Mandate" Shareholders at the EGM to authorize the Directors to allot and issue the Placing Shares pursuant to the Placing Agreement - 52 - "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "substantial shareholder" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Target Business" the Petroleum Refuelling Business, the Petroleum Wholesale Business and the related transportation services "Target Company" Eternal Global Investments Limited (恆永環球投資有限公 司), a company incorporated in the BVI on 8 November 2018 with limited liability, and is ultimately beneficially owned as to approximately 71.78% by Mr. Zhao, as to approximately 14.55% by Ms. Xu, as to approximately 9.70% by Mr. Liu, as to approximately 0.97% by Mr. Wang and as to approximately 3.00% by Mr. Zhang Guoguang (張國光先生) "Target Group" collectively, the Target Company and its subsidiaries, namely HK Company, WFOE, Baishan United Strength, Jilin Haotuo, Wuchang United Strength, Dandong Kuandian, Dandong United Strength, Liaoning Oilfield, Shenyang United Strength and Shenyang Xinxin and where the contexts so require, the business under the Entrusted Arrangement and the Business Agreements "Track Record Period" the years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019 "Trade Name Licence the agreement to be entered into between WFOE and United Agreement" Strength Vehicle Service on Acquisition Completion, pursuant to which United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use in the PRC the trade name of "眾誠連鎖" for a term of three years from the date of the Acquisition Completion "Trademark Licence the agreement to be entered into between WFOE and United Agreement" Strength Vehicle Service upon Acquisition Completion, pursuant to which United Strength Vehicle Service agreed to grant the WFOE Group the non-exclusive right to use in the PRC the trademark of " " for a term of three years from the date of the Acquisition Completion "Transportation Vehicles the agreement to be entered into between Jieli Logistics and Lease Agreement" Changchun Yitonghe upon Acquisition Completion, pursuant to which Changchun Yitonghe will lease 32 vehicles to Jieli Logistics for transportation of petroleum "Triumphal Diligent" Triumphal Diligent Limited ( 勤凱有限公司), a company incorporated in the BVI on 10 July 2018 with limited liabilities and the entire issued share capital of which is owned by Noble Praise, a company wholly owned by Mr. Wang - 53 - "United Strength Changchun United Strength Investment Development Group Investment" Company Limited (長春眾誠投資發展集團有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 4 March 2004, and is beneficially owned as to approximately 60.9% by Mr. Zhao, as to approximately 12.34% by Ms. Xu, as to approximately 8.23% by Mr. Liu, as to approximately 0.82% by Mr. Wang, as to approximately 7.63%, 6.3% and 3.78% by Changchun Rundeshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* (長春潤 德時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), Changchun Shenglongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* (長春盛隆 時代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), and Changchun Huizhongshidai Investment Consulting Centre (Limited Partnership)* (長春滙眾時 代投資諮詢中心（有限合夥）), as at the date of this announcement "United Strength Vehicle Jilin Province United Strength Vehicle Services Chain Company Service" Limited* (吉林省眾誠汽車服務連鎖有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC, which is beneficially owned as to approximately 54.9% and approximately 45.1% by Beijing Zhonghui Hongcheng Investment Management Company Limited* (北京眾輝弘晟投資管理有限公司), an Independent Third Party, and Changchun Yitonghe respectively "US$" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of America "Vendor(s)" Propitious Peak, Immense Ocean, Amber Heyday, Triumphal Diligent and Harvest Day "WFOE" Changchun United Strength Power Company Limited* (長 春眾誠能源有限公司), a wholly foreign owned enterprise established under the laws of PRC on 6 November 2018 with limited liabilities, which is beneficially wholly owned by the HK Company, which in turn is wholly owned by the Target Company "WFOE Group" collectively, WFOE and its subsidiaries, namely Baishan United Strength, Jilin Haotuo, Wuchang United Strength, Dandong Kuandian, Dandong United Strength, Liaoning Oilfield, Shenyang United Strength and Shenyang Xinxin "Wuchang United Wuchang United Strength Chengxi Petroleum Company Limited* Strength" (五常眾誠城西石油有限公司), a limited liability company established under the laws of PRC on 28 July 2011, which is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of WFOE "Yitonghe Group" Changchun Yitonghe and its subsidiaries % per cent - 54 - Unless stated otherwise, in this announcement, amounts denominated in RMB have been translated into HK$ at the exchange rate of RMB1.10 to HK$1.00, being the exchange rate of RMB against HK$ as announced by The People's Bank of China on the date of the SP Agreement. No representation is made that the HK$ amounts could have been or could be converted into RMB at such rate or any other rate or at all. Certain amounts and percentage figures in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments. Certain figures set out in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as the currency conversion or percentage equivalents may not be an arithmetic sum of such figures. The English names of the Chinese nationals, companies, entities, departments, facilities, certificates, titles and the like are translation of their Chinese names and are included in this announcement for identification purpose only and should not be regarded as their official English translation. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese name prevails. English translation of company names in Chinese or another language which are marked with "*" are for identification purpose only. The English language version of this announcement has been translated into the Chinese language and English and Chinese versions of this announcement are being published separately. If there should be any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions, the English version shall prevail. By order of the Board United Strength Power Holdings Limited Mr. Zhao Jinmin Chairman Hong Kong, 18 September 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, being Mr. Zhao Jinmin, Mr. Liu Yingwu, Mr. Xu Huilin and Mr. Yuan Limin, and three independent non-executive Directors, being Ms. Su Dan, Mr. Lau Ying Kit and Mr. Zhang Zhifeng. For identification purpose only - 55 - Attachments Original document

