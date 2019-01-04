Log in
United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.

01/04/2019 | 08:39am CET

Excel Data DownloadXLS(164KB)

（As of December 28, 2018）

dummy text

This table can be scrolled sideways.

(Note 1) Borrowings are classified by term. In principle, short-term borrowings are borrowings with a repayment date of less than one year from the drawdown date, medium-term borrowings are those with a repayment date of between one and five years from the drawdown date, and long-term borrowings are those with a repayment date in excess of five years.
(Note 2) Balances are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 3) The interest rate applied from December 20, 2018 to January 21, 2019.
(Note 4) It is a borrowing with floating interest rate applying the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) one month JPY TIBOR, three month JPY TIBOR, or the one month Euroyen LIBOR as a basic interest rate. However, the interest rate for this borrowing is, in effect, fixed due to the execution of an interest rate swap agreement. The adjusted interest rate in consideration of swap transactions is stated.
(Note 5) The interest rate applied from December 28, 2018 to January 21, 2019.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 07:38:02 UTC
