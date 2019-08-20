United Urban Investment : "Borrowings" page has been updated.

Log in
0
08/20/2019 | 03:32am EDT

（As of August 20, 2019）

(Note 1) Borrowings are classified by term. In principle, short-term borrowings are borrowings with a repayment date of less than one year from the drawdown date, medium-term borrowings are those with a repayment date of between one and five years from the drawdown date, and long-term borrowings are those with a repayment date in excess of five years.
(Note 2) Balances are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 3) The interest rate applied from August 20, 2019 to September 20, 2019.
(Note 4) It is a borrowing with floating interest rate applying the Japanese Bankers Association (JBA) one month JPY TIBOR, three month JPY TIBOR, or the one month Euroyen LIBOR as a basic interest rate. However, the interest rate for this borrowing is, in effect, fixed due to the execution of an interest rate swap agreement. The adjusted interest rate in consideration of swap transactions is stated.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 07:31:03 UTC
