United Urban Investment : "Initiatives for External ESG Recognition" page has been updated.

In order to enhance the objectivity and credibility of the status of environmental and social considerations of real estate properties owned by United Urban, the initiatives to acquire external certification and ratings assigned by third parties are underway. The following is the coverage rate of the properties that obtained external certification, etc. (DBJ Green Building, CASBEE and BELS) among properties owned by United Urban. United Urban would like to raise the portfolio coverage rate of external certification, etc. in the future. Also, United Urban and the Asset Management Company were collectively granted the highest rank of 'S' in 'MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REIT supported by JCR (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)' by Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd. (MURC).

■ The number of properties that obtained external recognition and its coverage rate (total floor space basis)

Data as of August 31, 2019, totaling 116 properties (excluding the properties consisting of only land) * ARENA TOWER has received recognition under both DBJ Green Building Certification and BELS, but the overlap is deducted in the total.

GRESB Survey

【Overview of the GRESB】

GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, is an annual assessment benchmarking assessment to measure ESG integration of real estate companies and funds. It was founded in 2009 by a group of European institutional investors who played leading roles in launching Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) advocated by the United Nations as the core group, and is utilized in their investment decision-making processes.

【Results of GRESB Real Estate Assessment】

The 'Green Star' rating which is the highest status was granted to United Urban in 2019 for five years running. It is granted to entities which have exhibited excellence in both dimensions of 'Management and Policy' and 'Implementation and Measurement.'

In addition, the 'Four-star' rating, which is under a five-grade evaluation system that reflects global ranking based on an applicant's total scores, was granted to United Urban.

【Results of GRESB Public Disclosure Level Assessment】

The 'A' rating which is the highest rating was granted to United Urban for the second consecutive year. Its accomplished disclosure of information regarding environmental considerations and sustainability initiatives were evaluated.

United Urban will continue to implement its initiatives for the environmental, social, governance issues going forward.

DBJ Green Building Certification

DBJ Green Building Certification Program was established by Development Bank of Japan Inc. in April, 2011 for the purpose of supporting the properties which give proper care to environment and society ('Green Building'). The program evaluates, certifies and supports properties which are required by society and economy. It makes comprehensive assessment of properties, while evaluating various factors which range from properties' environmental features to their communication with stakeholders, such as disaster prevention and proper care for surrounding communities.

CASBEE for Real Estate

'CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency)' is a system for assessing and rating the environmental performance of buildings and built environment, which is being developed and penetrated in Japan, under the leadership of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

CASBEE for Real Estate was developed with an intention to be widely used among property market participants, and its assessment criteria are designed to use by person engaged in real-estate development and transaction. The assessment items consist of five categories, namely 'energy/GHG,' 'water,' 'materials/safe,' 'biodiversity/sustainable site,' and 'indoor environment' with 21 assessment items. Taking into account international common items advocated by UNEP SBCI (The United Nations Environment Programme - Sustainable Building and Climate Initiative), the same items as environmental performance items, which have received attention from domestic and foreign companies, are considered.

The following properties owned by United Urban have received the certification.

BELS Certification

'Building-housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS)' is a third-party certification system for rating residential and non-residential buildings fulfilling the obligation to make efforts for labeling of energy efficiency under the Building Energy Efficiency Act (official name: Act on the Improvement of Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings). The assessment is on the basis of the Building Energy Index (BEI) value derived from primary energy consumption based on the building energy efficiency standards provided by the Japanese government.

The assessment and labeling based on BELS is implemented by assessment association members, which are those 'registered housing quality evaluation agencies,' 'designated confirmation and inspection bodies' or 'registered building investigation bodies' that have submitted notification as an organization implementing BELS operations. The assessment outcome is represented by a number of stars (five-star scale from one star to five stars).

Among United Urbans portfolio, the following properties have received the BELS certification.

MUFG ESG Rating Certificate for J-REIT supported by JCR