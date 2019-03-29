Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (GRAN FONTE)

03/29/2019 | 05:47am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

March 29, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (GRAN FONTE)

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (JRA), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to acquire the property as set forth below.

1. Acquisition of the Property

United Urban will acquire the trust beneficial interest in the following real estate (the "Asset to be Acquired").

Scheduled

Estimated

Property

Type of Use

Estimated

NOI

Scheduled

Acquisition

Property Name

Location

NOI Yield

Yield After

Acquisition

Number

(Note 1)

Price

(Note 3)

Depreciation

Date

(Note 2)

(Note 4)

D30

Residence

GRAN FONTE

Nerima-ku,

¥2,700

5.3%

4.4%

April 1, 2019

(apartment)

Tokyo

million

(Notes)

1."Type of Use" determined by United Urban is shown. For the details, please refer to "(1) Reason for Acquisition" of "2. Details of Acquisition" below. As for words shown in parentheses, of the types indicated on the real estate register, the primary type is shown.

2."Scheduled Acquisition Price" excludes acquisition costs, property taxes, city planning taxes and consumption taxes and other costs.

3."Estimated NOI Yield" is calculated by (the "Annualized Estimated NOI" / the acquisition price) and expressed as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "NOI (Net Operating Income)" means the figure equal to an amount subtracting rental expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) from rental revenues. "Annualized Estimated NOI" means the estimated NOI for 1 year from the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated based on the terms and conditions of leasing after the acquisition by United Urban.

4."Estimated NOI Yield After Depreciation" is calculated by ((i) an amount deducting "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" from "Annualized Estimated NOI" / (ii) the acquisition price) and is described as a percentage rounded to first decimal place. "Estimated Depreciation and Amortization" means the estimated depreciation and amortization for 1 year after the acquisition by United Urban, which is calculated under the straight-line method by applying the depreciation ratio to be derived for each depreciable asset of the Asset to be Acquired in accordance with the useful life thereof, based on the accounting policy of United Urban.

2.Details of Acquisition

(1)Reasons for Acquisition

In accordance with the basic asset management policy and the investment approach prescribed in the Articles of Incorporation, United Urban will acquire the Asset to be Acquired for the purpose of further enhancing its portfolio. In making the decision to acquire the Asset to be Acquired, the following aspects were highly attractive.

1 / 8

Location

The Asset to be Acquired is located 5 minutes' walk from Ōizumi-gakuen Station on the Ikebukuro Line. It takes only about 15 minutes from the station to Ikebukuro Station, one of the busiest stations in Tokyo. It is a popular residential area for families with convenient access to various facilities around the station, including retail shops such as supermarkets and drug stores, financial institutions, public facilities, clinics, schools.

Building

The building of the Asset to be Acquired (the "Property") is a rental apartment completed in 1998 with 11 floors above the ground. The Property has 88 residential units and a retail space; most of the units are designed for families with 2DK+S (66.75m2) type while there are 1DK and 3LDK types. Also, the Property has a seismic isolation structure that has received structural certification from the Building Center of Japan and has been certified by the Minister of Construction (currently: Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism).

Tenants, etc.

The 1st floor is taken up by a hair salon, a drug store and a flower shop respectively. A part of the 1st floor and the 2nd floor or higher are let by residents.

(2) Summary of Acquisition

1. Asset to be Acquired

: Trust beneficial interest in real estate

2. Property Name

: GRAN FONTE

3. Scheduled Acquisition Price

:

¥2,700 million

4. Scheduled Agreement Date

:

April 1, 2019

(conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of the trust

beneficial interest)

5. Scheduled Acquisition Date

: April 1, 2019 (transfer of the trust beneficial interest)

6. Seller

:

Domestic company (undisclosed)

7. Financing

: Cash on hand (scheduled)

8. Scheduled Date of Payment

:

April 1, 2019

(3) Outline of the Property

Property Name

GRAN FONTE

Type of the Asset

Trust beneficial interest in real estate

Trustee

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Period of Trust Agreement

From November 30, 2012 to April 30, 2029 (scheduled)

Lot number (Note 1)

6-630-52 54, 6-631-7 8 11 Higashioizumi,

Location

Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Displayed Address

6-49-2 Higashioizumi, Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Access

5-minute walk from Ōizumi-gakuen Station (Ikebukuro Line)

Type (Note 1)

Store, apartment (attached building: shed)

Site Area (Note 1)

Land

4,132.97 m2

Building

6,983.30 m2 (attached building: 64.24 m2)

Structure and Scale (Note 1)

RC 11F (attached building: RC)

Type of Ownership

Land

Proprietary Ownership

Building

Proprietary Ownership

Completion Date (Note 1)

October 1998

Initial Building Owner

Housing and Urban Development Corporation

Constructor

PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

Scheduled Acquisition Price

¥2,700 million

Appraisal Value

¥3,280 million

Date of Value Estimate

March 10, 2019

Appraisal Agency

Appraisal by The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

(Appraisal Method)

Probable Maximum Loss (PML)

1%

Collateral

None

Special Notations

None

Details of Tenant (Note 2)

Total Number of Tenants (Note 3)

89

2 / 8

Security Deposit

¥48 million

Total Rental Revenues (yearly)

¥170 million

Total Leasable Floor Space

6,268.23 m2

Total Leased Floor Space

6,140.03 m2

Occupancy Ratio

98.0%

Reference

Estimated Annualized NOI

¥143 million

(Note 4)

Estimated NOI Yield (Note 4)

5.3%

(Notes)

1.Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Type," "Site Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register.

2."Details of Tenant" is described as of March 25, 2019.

3.A pass-through-type master lease agreement will be concluded between the trustee and the master lessee with regard to the Property.

Therefore, the "Total Number of Tenants" figure is stated by aggregating the number of end tenants subleased to by the master lessee.

4.For the definition of "NOI (Net Operating Income)" and "Estimated Annualized NOI", please refer to Note 3 of "1. Acquisition of the Property" above. The estimated occupancy ratio is 98.0%.

(4)The Seller's Profile

The seller is a domestic company. However, the seller's details are not disclosed because the seller has not given consent for the disclosure. As of today, the seller falls under neither the category of "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the seller, and the seller is not a related party of United Urban and JRA.

(5)Aspects of the Owners of the Property and Others

The Asset to be Acquired will not be acquired from special related parties of United Urban or JRA.

(6)Outline of Intermediary

1.Outline of Broker

The broker is a domestic company. However, the broker's details are not disclosed because the broker has not given its consent for the disclosure of its profile, etc. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the broker, and the broker is not a related party of United Urban and JRA.

2.Amount and Details of Commission

The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled acquisition price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

(7)Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.

3.Method of Settlement and Acquisition Schedule

(1)Method of Settlement

The payment to the seller will be paid in a lump-sum upon the delivery of the Property, using cash on hand.

(2)Acquisition Schedule

The schedule for acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is as follows.

March 29, 2019

Decision of acquisition

April 1, 2019

Conclusion of sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest, transfer

of trust beneficial interest and payment (scheduled)

3 / 8

4.Outlook of Operating Condition

United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-first fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2019) and the thirty-second fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2019) as the effect of the acquisition of the Asset to be Acquired is not significant.

4 / 8

5. Summaries of Appraisal Report

Appraisal Value

¥3,280,000 thousand

Appraisal Agency

The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Date of Value Estimate

March 10, 2019

(thousands of yen, unless otherwise indicated)

Item

Details

Grounds

Income approach price

3,280,000

Price by Direct Capitalization Method

3,360,000

(1) Total profit

192,980

(Effective total profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6)

1. Potential total profit

Assessed based on the competitiveness of the subject property,

(rental revenues, common area

184,543

the current status of occupancy, the scheduled move-in and

charges)

move-out of tenants, the market environment, etc.

2. Utility revenues

0

Assessed by similar cases.

3. Parking revenues

18,144

Assessed based on the past performance.

4. Other revenues

4,963

Assessed based on the competitiveness of the subject property,

the market environment, the past performance, etc.

5. Losses from vacancies

14,670

Assessed based on the competitiveness of the subject property,

the past performance, market environment, etc.

6. Bad debt losses

0

Judged that no bad debt losses need to be recorded in view of

the circumstances, etc. of lessees.

(2) Total expenses

40,991

(7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14)

7. Administrative and maintenance

7,521

The fees are estimated based on the contents of the services to

fees

be entrusted and the trend of the past performance, etc.

8. Utilities

3,008

The revenues are assessed based on the past performance.

Assessed by the building ages, similar cases, the status of

9. Repairs

8,286

building management, grade of the building, etc. taking into

account the engineering report.

Recorded in reference to the document about taxation for

10. Property and other tax

11,657

fiscal 2018 and taking into account the burden adjustment

measures etc.

11. Property Management Fee

3,762

Assessed by the content of outsourcing contract based on the

proposal of rental management operation business.

12. Advertising expenses for

6,284

Assessed based on the content of outsourcing contract.

tenants, etc.

13. Casualty insurance

276

Recorded an estimated amount.

14. Other expenses

192

Assessed by similar cases.

(3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2) )

151,989

Assessed the amount of deposit etc. at the time of new contract

from the competitiveness of the property, market environment

(4) Operating profit of lump-sum money

318

etc., the investment yield is assessed as 1% based on the recent

rate of return on financial assets and future economic

forecasts.

(5) Capital expenditures (including

Assessed by the building ages, similar cases, the status of

7,640

building management, grade of the building, etc. taking into

routine repairs)

account the engineering report.

(6) Net cash flow

144,668

(NCF: (3)+(4)-(5))

Assessed through comparison of transaction yields of

properties in the neighborhood or in the similar area, etc.

(7) Cap rate

4.3%

within the same demand-supply zone, and by taking into

account the volatility of net cash flow in the future and the

relation with the discount rate.

Price by Discounted Cash Flow method

3,240,000

Discount rate

4.4%

Discount rate (11 fiscal year)

4.5%

Terminal cap rate

4.2%

Cost approach price

3,250,000

Land ratio: 70.7%, Building ratio: 29.3%

Other specific matters the appraisal agency has paid attention in

None

appraising the property

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:46:08 UTC
