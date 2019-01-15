United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho and Smile Hotel Premium Sapporo Susukino)

1. Location

The Asset to be Acquired is located 2 minutes' walk from Daimon Station on the Toei Oedo Line and the Asakusa Line, 3 minutes' walk from Hamamatsucho Station on the JR Yamanote Line and the Keihin-Tohoku Line, and 3 minutes' walk from Monorail Hamamatsucho Station on the Tokyo Monorail.

Being on the JR Lines, Hamamatsucho Station near the Asset to be Acquired is the terminal station of Tokyo Monorail run to Haneda Airport. Also, Daimon Station on the Asakusa Line provides access to Haneda Airport and Narita Airport through the Keikyu Line and the Keisei Line. Therefore, the strong demand for lodging from both foreign and domestic tourists is expected in the Asset to be Acquired.

There are tourist spots such as Tokyo Tower, Zojoji Temple or Hamarikyu Gardens around the Asset to be Acquired. In addition, Hamamatsucho area is one of the major office areas in Tokyo, and we can expect the steady demand by business travelers from Japanese reginal cities as well as overseas visiting their headquarters in this area.

In the neighborhood of the Asset to be Acquired, large-scale redevelopment project, especially those of office, has been underway until 2024. One of the completed office buildings has received headquarters functions and expansion needs of large companies. Further increase of offices with the progress of the redevelopment project is expected to bring to lodging demand from business travelers.