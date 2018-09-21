Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “Green Star” Rating in the GRESB Survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 02:49am CEST

For Translation Purposes Only

September 21, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "Green Star" Rating in the GRESB Survey

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that it was granted the "Green Star" rating in the GRESB Survey held this year as set forth below.

  • 1. Overview of the GRESB Survey

    The Global Real Estate Benchmark ("GRESB") Survey is an annual assessment regarding the sustainability performance of the real estate sector with respect to environmental, social, governance (ESG) issues. It was founded in 2009 by a group of leading European pension funds who took initiative in establishment of "Principles for Responsible Investment" advocated by the United Nations as the core group. The GRESB benchmark is currently used by approximately 66 institutional investors (their total Assets under management: USD 17 trillion) for their investment decisions and interlocutions with the entities they invest in. Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) is currently one of such the investor members. Association of Real Estate Securitization (ARES), Japan Real Estate Institute (JREI) and the Japan Sustainable Building Consortium (JSBC) have been backing and promoting the GRESB as its official supporters.

  • 2. "Green Star" Rating Granted to United Urban.

    The "Green Star" rating which is the highest status among the 4 available categories was granted to United Urban this year in four consecutive years. It is granted to entities which have exhibited excellence in both dimensions of "Management and Policy" and "Implementation and Measurement."

    Since the establishment of its Environmental Policies in May 2012, United Urban has taken various initiatives on ESG issues. The consecutive grant of "Green Star" rating to us is thought to be the consequence of our continuous efforts for ESG issues. Please refer to the following website for details of the approaches to environmental issues by United Urban.

    http://www.united-reit.co.jp/en/feature/environment.html

  • 3. Future Measures

    United Urban will continue to implement its initiatives on the ESG issues in the future.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:34aAVJENNINGS : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing Opens in a new Window
PU
03:33aEL PASO ELECTRIC : to close Solano Drive office
AQ
03:32aWELLS FARGO : Embattled Wells Fargo plans to slash thousands of jobs
AQ
03:31aHYCON : Glosfer Sets Off Blockchain C&S to Supercharge HYCON’s Real Life Applications
AQ
03:30aFive Uses, One Appliance. West Bend’s New Versatility Cooker!
BU
03:29aSUPALAI PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018
PU
03:29aNIPPON PROLOGIS REIT : Awarded 5 Stars from GRESB
PU
03:29aMAXITRANS INDUSTRIES : Continues to Drive Awareness for Mental Health
PU
03:23aOVERSEAS EDUCATION : Global Vice-Chair of International Educational Consultants Association (IECA) Forged a Partnership with Lighthouse Academy in China, a New Player in China’s Overseas Education Market
AQ
03:21aPETROTEQ ENERGY : Announces Closing of Financings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3TESLA : TESLA : VP of global supply management resigns - Bloomberg
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Wild Ride Continues with 18 Percent Stock Dip
5ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC : ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Announces Election of Directors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.