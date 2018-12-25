United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Commitment Line

1. Purposes of the New Commitment Line

United Urban has two commitment lines (total of maximum loan amount: ¥36,000 million), to secure expeditious and stable financing. With one of them (maximum loan amount: ¥12,000 million) terminating upon expiration on December 25, 2018, United Urban will conclude an agreement of a new commitment line (the "New Commitment Line") as set forth in Item 2 below.

Upon conclusion of the New Commitment Line (maximum loan amount: ¥12,000 million), United Urban will have two commitment lines, and the total of their maximum loan amount will remain high at ¥36,000 million. United Urban will make continuous efforts to build its robust financial standing in order to cope with any sudden changes in the financial market.