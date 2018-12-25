Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Commitment Line

12/25/2018 | 10:55am CET

For Translation Purposes Only

December 25, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Commitment Line

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision today concerning the establishment of a new commitment line, as set forth below.

  • 1. Purposes of the New Commitment Line

    United Urban has two commitment lines (total of maximum loan amount: ¥36,000 million), to secure expeditious and stable financing. With one of them (maximum loan amount: ¥12,000 million) terminating upon expiration on December 25, 2018, United Urban will conclude an agreement of a new commitment line (the "New Commitment Line") as set forth in Item 2 below.

    Upon conclusion of the New Commitment Line (maximum loan amount: ¥12,000 million), United Urban will have two commitment lines, and the total of their maximum loan amount will remain high at ¥36,000 million. United Urban will make continuous efforts to build its robust financial standing in order to cope with any sudden changes in the financial market.

  • 2. Overview of the New Commitment Line

1. Maximum Loan Amount

¥12,000 million

2. Date of Agreement

December 26, 2018 (scheduled)

3. Term of Agreement

From December 26, 2018 to December 25, 2019 (scheduled)

4. Collateral

Unsecured, Unguaranteed

5. Participating Financial Institution

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Resona Bank, Limited

6. Arranger

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

7. Agent

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

3. Other Matters Required for Investors to Understand and Evaluate the Above Information Appropriately

For the risks concerning the conclusion of the New Commitment Line, there are no significant changes in "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the twenty-ninth fiscal period securities report (filed on August 30, 2018).

For details of the existing commitment lines, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement" dated December 20, 2017 and "Notice Concerning Commitment Line Agreement" dated June 18, 2018.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 09:54:01 UTC
