United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Notice Concerning Debt Financing
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to procure debt financing as set forth below.
1. Purpose of Debt Financing
United Urban has decided to procure debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "Luz Musashikosugi" (the "Property") (Note).
(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Luz Musashikosugi)" dated today.
2. Details of Debt Financing
|
Term Loan 81B
|
Term Loan 82B
|
1. Lender
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2. Amount of
Borrowing
|
¥ 4,000 million
|
¥ 3,000 million
|
3. Interest Rate
|
To be determined (fixed interest rate)
(Note 1)
|
To be determined (fixed interest rate)
(Note 1)
|
4. Scheduled
Drawdown Date
|
December 28, 2018
|
5. Borrowing
Method
|
Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on December 26, 2018
|
6. Interest Payment
Date
|
From March 20, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note 2)
|
7. Principal
Repayment Date
|
December 22, 2025
|
December 20, 2028
|
8. Principal
Repayment Method
|
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date
|
9. Collateral
|
Unsecured
|
Term Loan 83B
|
Term Loan 84B
|
1. Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
The Shinkumi Federation Bank
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
2. Amount of
Borrowing
|
¥ 3,000 million
|
¥ 2,000 million
|
3. Interest Rate
|
Basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR)
+ 0.20% (Note 3) (Note 4)
|
Basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR)
+ 0.25% (Note 3)
|
4. Scheduled
Drawdown Date
|
December 28, 2018
|
5. Borrowing
Method
|
Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on December 26, 2018
|
6. Interest Payment
Date
|
From January 21, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every Month thereafter
(Note 2)
|
7. Principal
Repayment Date
|
December 21, 2026
|
June 21, 2027
|
8. Principal
Repayment Method
|
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date
|
9. Collateral
|
Unsecured
(Notes)
-
1. We will disclose the interest rate once it is determined.
-
2. If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.
-
3. The basic interest rate applicable to a computation period of interest which is paid on the Interest Payment Date (JBA one month JPY TIBOR) is determined two business days prior to the previous Interest Payment Date. For the basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR), please see the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
-
4. We will execute an interest rate swap agreement on December 26, 2018, to fix, in effect, the interest rate of Term Loan 83B, and we will disclose the detail of such interest rate swap agreement once the interest rate is determined.
3. Use of Proceeds
United Urban intends to use all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥12,000 million) to acquire the Property (including acquisition costs) (scheduled acquisition price: ¥12,151 million).
4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)
(Millions of yen)
|
Before Borrowings
|
After Borrowings
|
Change
|
Short-term borrowing (Note 2) Long-term borrowing (Note 3)
Total
Corporate bonds
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
240,384
|
252,384
|
+12,000
|
240,384
|
252,384
|
+12,000
|
17,000
|
17,000
|
-
|
257,384
|
269,384
|
+12,000
(Notes)
-
1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
-
2. "Short-term borrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
-
3. "Long-term borrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
5. Other
For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the 29th fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 30, 2018).
