United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

12/25/2018 | 10:55am CET

For Immediate ReleaseDecember 25, 2018

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to procure debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to procure debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "Luz Musashikosugi" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Luz Musashikosugi)" dated today.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 81B

Term Loan 82B

1. Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2. Amount of

Borrowing

¥ 4,000 million

¥ 3,000 million

3. Interest Rate

To be determined (fixed interest rate)

(Note 1)

To be determined (fixed interest rate)

(Note 1)

4. Scheduled

Drawdown Date

December 28, 2018

5. Borrowing

Method

Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on December 26, 2018

6. Interest Payment

Date

From March 20, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note 2)

7. Principal

Repayment Date

December 22, 2025

December 20, 2028

8. Principal

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

9. Collateral

Unsecured

Term Loan 83B

Term Loan 84B

1. Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

The Shinkumi Federation Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2. Amount of

Borrowing

¥ 3,000 million

¥ 2,000 million

3. Interest Rate

Basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR)

+ 0.20% (Note 3) (Note 4)

Basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR)

+ 0.25% (Note 3)

4. Scheduled

Drawdown Date

December 28, 2018

5. Borrowing

Method

Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on December 26, 2018

6. Interest Payment

Date

From January 21, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every Month thereafter

(Note 2)

7. Principal

Repayment Date

December 21, 2026

June 21, 2027

8. Principal

Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

9. Collateral

Unsecured

(Notes)

  • 1. We will disclose the interest rate once it is determined.

  • 2. If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

  • 3. The basic interest rate applicable to a computation period of interest which is paid on the Interest Payment Date (JBA one month JPY TIBOR) is determined two business days prior to the previous Interest Payment Date. For the basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR), please see the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

  • 4. We will execute an interest rate swap agreement on December 26, 2018, to fix, in effect, the interest rate of Term Loan 83B, and we will disclose the detail of such interest rate swap agreement once the interest rate is determined.

3. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to use all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥12,000 million) to acquire the Property (including acquisition costs) (scheduled acquisition price: ¥12,151 million).

4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term borrowing (Note 2) Long-term borrowing (Note 3)

Total

Corporate bonds

Total interest-bearing liabilities

-

-

-

240,384

252,384

+12,000

240,384

252,384

+12,000

17,000

17,000

-

257,384

269,384

+12,000

(Notes)

  • 1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.

  • 2. "Short-term borrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.

  • 3. "Long-term borrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the 29th fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 30, 2018).

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 09:54:01 UTC
