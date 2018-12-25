United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Immediate ReleaseDecember 25, 2018

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to procure debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to procure debt financing to support the payment for acquiring "Luz Musashikosugi" (the "Property") (Note).

(Note) For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Luz Musashikosugi)" dated today.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 81B Term Loan 82B 1. Lender Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. 2. Amount of Borrowing ¥ 4,000 million ¥ 3,000 million 3. Interest Rate To be determined (fixed interest rate) (Note 1) To be determined (fixed interest rate) (Note 1) 4. Scheduled Drawdown Date December 28, 2018 5. Borrowing Method Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on December 26, 2018 6. Interest Payment Date From March 20, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note 2) 7. Principal Repayment Date December 22, 2025 December 20, 2028 8. Principal Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date 9. Collateral Unsecured

Term Loan 83B Term Loan 84B 1. Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited The Shinkumi Federation Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2. Amount of Borrowing ¥ 3,000 million ¥ 2,000 million 3. Interest Rate Basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR) + 0.20% (Note 3) (Note 4) Basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR) + 0.25% (Note 3) 4. Scheduled Drawdown Date December 28, 2018 5. Borrowing Method Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on December 26, 2018 6. Interest Payment Date From January 21, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every Month thereafter (Note 2) 7. Principal Repayment Date December 21, 2026 June 21, 2027 8. Principal Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date 9. Collateral Unsecured (Notes)

1. We will disclose the interest rate once it is determined.

2. If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

3. The basic interest rate applicable to a computation period of interest which is paid on the Interest Payment Date (JBA one month JPY TIBOR) is determined two business days prior to the previous Interest Payment Date. For the basic interest rate (JBA one month JPY TIBOR), please see the website of JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

4. We will execute an interest rate swap agreement on December 26, 2018, to fix, in effect, the interest rate of Term Loan 83B, and we will disclose the detail of such interest rate swap agreement once the interest rate is determined.

3. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to use all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥12,000 million) to acquire the Property (including acquisition costs) (scheduled acquisition price: ¥12,151 million).

4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings After Borrowings Change Short-term borrowing (Note 2) Long-term borrowing (Note 3) Total Corporate bonds Total interest-bearing liabilities - - - 240,384 252,384 +12,000 240,384 252,384 +12,000 17,000 17,000 - 257,384 269,384 +12,000

(Notes)

1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.

2. "Short-term borrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.

3. "Long-term borrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the 29th fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 30, 2018).