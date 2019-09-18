United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only

September 18, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to procure debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to procure debt financing to fund a part of the repayment of its existing borrowing upon its maturity. For an overview of the existing borrowing, please refer to "3. Use of Proceeds" on page 2.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 88B Term Loan 89B Term Loan 90B 1. Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Corporation Insurance Co., Ltd. 2. Amount of Borrowing ¥ 4,000 million ¥1,000 million ¥ 1,000 million 3. Interest Rate 0.30000% 0.41380% 0.32000% (fixed interest rate) (fixed interest rate) (fixed interest rate) 4. Scheduled Drawdown September 20, 2019 Date 5. Borrowing Method Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on September 18, 2019 6. Interest Payment Date From December 20, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March, June, September and December thereafter (Note) 7. Principal Repayment September 20, 2023 September 21, 2027 September 20, 2024 Date 8. Principal Repayment Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date Method 9. Collateral Unsecured

(Note)

If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

1 / 2