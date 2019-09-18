Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

09/18/2019 | 03:12am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

September 18, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to procure debt financing as set forth below.

1. Purpose of Debt Financing

United Urban has decided to procure debt financing to fund a part of the repayment of its existing borrowing upon its maturity. For an overview of the existing borrowing, please refer to "3. Use of Proceeds" on page 2.

2. Details of Debt Financing

Term Loan 88B

Term Loan 89B

Term Loan 90B

1.

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire

Corporation

Insurance Co., Ltd.

2.

Amount of Borrowing

¥ 4,000 million

¥1,000 million

¥ 1,000 million

3.

Interest Rate

0.30000%

0.41380%

0.32000%

(fixed interest rate)

(fixed interest rate)

(fixed interest rate)

4.

Scheduled Drawdown

September 20, 2019

Date

5.

Borrowing Method

Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on September 18, 2019

6.

Interest Payment Date

From December 20, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March,

June, September and December thereafter (Note)

7.

Principal Repayment

September 20, 2023

September 21, 2027

September 20, 2024

Date

8.

Principal Repayment

Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

Method

9.

Collateral

Unsecured

(Note)

If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

1 / 2

3. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to use all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥6,000 million) to fund the repayment

of the principal of existing borrowing (total: ¥8,407 million). An overview of the existing borrowing is as below. Concerning the remainder of the principal of existing borrowing, United Urban will appropriate the cash on hand.

Amount of

Drawdown

Repayment

Disclosed

Title

Lenders

Borrowings

Date

Date

Date

(Millions of yen)

Sumitomo

Mitsui

Banking

Term Loan

Corporation

6,207

March 21,

March 15,

63A

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

2013

2013

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

September 20,

Term Loan

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

1,200

August 29,

2019

August 27,

95A

2014

2014

Term Loan

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire

1,000

October 2,

September 30,

100A

Insurance Co., Ltd.

2014

2014

Total

8,407

4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term borrowing (Note 2)

-

-

-

Long-term borrowing (Note 3)

246,184

243,777

-2,407

Total

246,184

243,777

-2,407

Corporate bonds (Note 4)

27,000

27,000

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

273,184

270,777

-2,407

(Notes)

  1. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
  2. "Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
  3. "Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
  4. "Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-first fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 29, 2019).

2 / 2

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 07:11:04 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
