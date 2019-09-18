United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

For Translation Purposes Only
September 18, 2019
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Takehide Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces its decision, which was made today to procure debt financing as set forth below.
1. Purpose of Debt Financing
United Urban has decided to procure debt financing to fund a part of the repayment of its existing borrowing upon its maturity. For an overview of the existing borrowing, please refer to "3. Use of Proceeds" on page 2.
2. Details of Debt Financing
|
|
|
Term Loan 88B
|
Term Loan 89B
|
Term Loan 90B
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Lender
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
|
Corporation
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Amount of Borrowing
|
¥ 4,000 million
|
¥1,000 million
|
¥ 1,000 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Interest Rate
|
0.30000%
|
0.41380%
|
0.32000%
|
(fixed interest rate)
|
(fixed interest rate)
|
(fixed interest rate)
|
|
|
4.
|
Scheduled Drawdown
|
|
September 20, 2019
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Borrowing Method
|
Loan agreements with each lender will be concluded on September 18, 2019
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Interest Payment Date
|
From December 20, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every March,
|
June, September and December thereafter (Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Principal Repayment
|
September 20, 2023
|
September 21, 2027
|
September 20, 2024
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Principal Repayment
|
Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Collateral
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.
3. Use of Proceeds
United Urban intends to use all the proceeds from the borrowing (total: ¥6,000 million) to fund the repayment
of the principal of existing borrowing (total: ¥8,407 million). An overview of the existing borrowing is as below. Concerning the remainder of the principal of existing borrowing, United Urban will appropriate the cash on hand.
|
|
|
|
|
Amount of
|
Drawdown
|
Repayment
|
Disclosed
|
Title
|
|
Lenders
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
Date
|
Date
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo
|
Mitsui
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan
|
Corporation
|
|
|
6,207
|
March 21,
|
|
March 15,
|
63A
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
|
2013
|
|
2013
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
September 20,
|
|
Term Loan
|
Aozora Bank, Ltd.
|
|
1,200
|
August 29,
|
2019
|
August 27,
|
95A
|
|
2014
|
|
2014
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire
|
1,000
|
October 2,
|
|
September 30,
|
100A
|
Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
|
2014
|
|
2014
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
8,407
|
|
|
4. Balance of Borrowings and Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Debt Financing (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Before Borrowings
|
After Borrowings
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowing (Note 2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Long-term borrowing (Note 3)
|
246,184
|
243,777
|
-2,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
246,184
|
243,777
|
-2,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate bonds (Note 4)
|
27,000
|
27,000
|
-
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
273,184
|
270,777
|
-2,407
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes)
-
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, adding or subtracting the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts, it is not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease. The latest information about borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities is disclosed on United Urban's website.
-
"Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.
-
"Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.
-
"Corporate bonds" include Green bonds.
5. Other
For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the thirty-first fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 29, 2019).
