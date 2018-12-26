United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rates)

For Translation Purposes Only
December 26, 2018
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Kenichi Natsume
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rates)
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces the interest rates for the debt financing, as set forth below.
|
Title
(Note 1)
|
Balance
(Millions of yen)
|
Interest Rate
|
Drawdown
Date
|
Maturity
Date
|
Remarks
|
Term Loan 81B
|
4,000
|
0.32335% p.a.
(Note 2)
|
December 28, 2018
|
December 22, 2025
|
Unsecured / Unguaranteed
|
Term Loan 82B
|
3,000
|
0.47000% p.a.
(Note 2)
|
December 20, 2028
(Notes)
-
1. For details of the borrowings, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated December 25, 2018.
-
2. The above interest rates are fixed, so these rates do not fluctuate from drawdown date to maturity date.
-
3. The latest information about borrowings is disclosed on United Urban's website.
