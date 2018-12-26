Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rates)

12/26/2018 | 08:55am CET

For Translation Purposes Only

December 26, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Determination of Interest Rates)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces the interest rates for the debt financing, as set forth below.

Title

(Note 1)

Balance

(Millions of yen)

Interest Rate

Drawdown

Date

Maturity

Date

Remarks

Term Loan 81B

4,000

0.32335% p.a.

(Note 2)

December 28, 2018

December 22, 2025

Unsecured / Unguaranteed

Term Loan 82B

3,000

0.47000% p.a.

(Note 2)

December 20, 2028

(Notes)

  • 1. For details of the borrowings, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated December 25, 2018.

  • 2. The above interest rates are fixed, so these rates do not fluctuate from drawdown date to maturity date.

  • 3. The latest information about borrowings is disclosed on United Urban's website.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:54:04 UTC
