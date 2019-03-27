Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing by Joint Money Trust (UUR Green Trust), etc.

03/27/2019 | 04:45am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

March 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Debt Financing by Joint Money Trust (UUR Green Trust), etc.

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces its decision on its debt financing as set forth below.

1. Details of Debt Financing

Green Trust Loan 2 (GT02)

Amount of Borrowing

:

¥ 2,500 million

Lender

: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (Note)

Borrowing Period

:

March 29, 2019 ~ March 29, 2024

Interest Rate

: 0.290% (fixed interest rate)

Interest Payment Date

: The last day of every March and September thereafter (if the interest payment

date is not a business day, preceding business day will be applied.) from

September 30, 2019 as the first interest payment date.

Principal Repayment Method

: Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

Collateral

:

Unsecured

Green Loan Preliminary Evaluation

: Green1 (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

Green Trust Loan 3 (GT03)

Amount of Borrowing

:

¥ 2,000 million

Lender

: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) (Note)

Borrowing Period

:

March 29, 2019 ~ March 31, 2026

Interest Rate

: 0.390% (fixed interest rate)

Interest Payment Date

: The last day of every March and September thereafter (if the interest payment

date is not a business day, preceding business day will be applied.) from

September 30, 2019 as the first interest payment date.

Principal Repayment Method

: Lump-sum repayment of unpaid principal on the Principal Repayment Date

Collateral

:

Unsecured

Green Loan Preliminary Evaluation

: Green1 (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

(Note)

Loan agreement with the lender is to be concluded on March 27, 2019 based on the jointly operated designated money trust (UUR Green Trust) arranged by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. For details of the scheme and others about UUR Green Trust Loan, please refer to "Notice Concerning Debt Financing by Joint Money Trust (UUR Green Trust)" dated September 26, 2018.

1 / 2

2. Use of Proceeds

United Urban intends to use all the proceeds of this debt financing (total: ¥4,500 million) to replenish its cash balance, a part of which was allocated to the repayment of the borrowing (¥1,000 million) on March 20, 2019 (Note 1) and is to be used for the acquisition cost of "Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho" scheduled on May 15, 2019 (scheduled acquisition price: ¥4,456 million) (Note 2).

Concerning the remainder of the acquisition cost of "Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho", United Urban will appropriate the cash on hand.

(Notes)

1.Overview of the existing borrowings is as the table below.

2.For details of acquisition of the Property, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho and Smile Hotel Premium Sapporo Susukino)" dated January 15, 2019.

Amount of

Drawdown

Repayment

Disclosed

Title

Lenders

Borrowings

Date

Date

Date

(Millions of yen)

Term Loan

ORIX Bank Corporation

1,000

November 1,

March 20,

October 29,

76A

2013

2019

2013

3. Purpose of Debt Financing

Considering ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance), United Urban and JRA will make efforts for improvement in sustainability. United Urban has established the "Environmental Policies" and "Sustainability Objectives" for decrease of environmental burden on its properties. In addition, various environmental assessments from third parties have been obtained for reference.

United Urban decided to enter into UUR Green Trust using the Joint Money Trust arranged by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. This financing is expected to attract investors that have deep interest in ESG, diversify funding methods of United Urban and raise United Urban's presence in the Green Finance market.

4. Balance of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after the Financing (Note 1)

(Millions of yen)

Before Borrowings

After Borrowings

Change

Short-term borrowing (Note 2)

-

-

-

Long-term borrowing (Note 3)

251,384

255,884

+4,500

Total

251,384

255,884

+4,500

Corporate bonds

17,000

17,000

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

268,384

272,884

+4,500

(Notes)

1.Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Accordingly, addition or subtraction of the above interest-bearing liabilities amounts does not always equal to the total amount or the amount of increase or decrease.

2."Short-termborrowing" means a borrowing lasting within one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date.

3."Long-termborrowing" (including debt financing by joint money trust (UUR Green Trust)) means a borrowing lasting over one year from the drawdown date to the repayment date and includes long-term borrowings to be repaid within one year.

5. Other

For the risks concerning repayment of the borrowings, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in Information under AIFMD Article 23 (for UK and Dutch investors) dated September 20, 2018.

2 / 2

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:44:02 UTC
