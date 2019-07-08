Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Number of Investment Units to be Issued for Issuance of New Investment Units by way of Third-party Allotment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 03:33am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

July 8, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Determination of Number of Investment Units to be Issued for

Issuance of New Investment Units by way of Third-party Allotment

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that it has received a notice to the effect that allottee exercises the right to purchase 8,250 new investment units in connection with the issuance of 8,250 new investment units by way of third-party allotment ratified at the board of directors of United Urban held on June 4, 2019 and June 12, 2019, as set forth below.

Issuance of New Investment Units by way of Third-party Allotment

(1)

Number of investment units to be issued:

8,250 units

(2)

Amount to be paid in (issue value):

¥170,240 per unit

(3)

Total amount to be paid in (total issue value):

¥1,404,480,000

(4)

Application period (Application date):

July 10, 2019 (Wednesday)

(5)

Payment date:

July 11, 2019 (Thursday)

(6)

Allottee:

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

[Reference]

1. This issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment ("Third-party Allotment") was ratified concurrently with the issuance of new investment units by public offering (public offering) and the secondary offering (secondary offering through over-allotment) at the board of directors of United Urban, held on June 4, 2019 and June 12, 2019.

For details of the Third-party Allotment, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 4, 2019 and the press release "Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Matters for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 12, 2019.

2. Changes in Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding after the Third-party Allotment

Number of investment units currently issued and outstanding (as of July 8, 2019)

3,110,087

units

Increase in the number of investment units through the Third-party Allotment

8,250

units

Number of investment units issued and outstanding after the Third-party Allotment

3,118,337

units

3. Use of Proceeds from the Third-party Allotment

The net proceeds from the Third-party Allotment (¥1,404,480,000) will be appropriated to a reduction of the cash on hand due to acquire a specified asset (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations of Japan), "Hotel Hewitt Koshien" (acquisition price: ¥13,520 million) dated June 25, 2019.

(Note) For details of "Hotel Hewitt Koshien", please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hotel Hewitt Koshien

and one other property)" dated June 4, 2019.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units of United Urban by way of third-party allotment and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 07:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aShares in Lundin Petroleum, Equinor rise after North Sea deal
RE
04:46aNew Report Reveals How Research Centers Can Achieve Economic Sustainability
BU
04:45aLYXOR RUSSELL 1000 VALUE UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR MSCI RUSSIA UCITS ETF - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR S&P 500 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO GBP - DIST : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR JPX-NIKKEI 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR MSCI WORLD COMMUNICATION SERVICES TR UCITS ETF - ACC (USD) : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED TO USD - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
04:45aLYXOR S&P 500 BANKS UCITS ETF - ACC : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : shares rise after shake-up to cut 18,000 jobs
2SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Interim data evaluating Elocta® for Immune Tolerance Ind..
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4China refiners curb fuel output after massive new plants stoke glut
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: largest subsidiary in Egypt, Orascom Developm..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About