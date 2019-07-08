United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Number of Investment Units to be Issued for Issuance of New Investment Units by way of Third-party Allotment

For Translation Purposes Only

July 8, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Determination of Number of Investment Units to be Issued for

Issuance of New Investment Units by way of Third-party Allotment

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that it has received a notice to the effect that allottee exercises the right to purchase 8,250 new investment units in connection with the issuance of 8,250 new investment units by way of third-party allotment ratified at the board of directors of United Urban held on June 4, 2019 and June 12, 2019, as set forth below.

Issuance of New Investment Units by way of Third-party Allotment

(1) Number of investment units to be issued: 8,250 units (2) Amount to be paid in (issue value): ¥170,240 per unit (3) Total amount to be paid in (total issue value): ¥1,404,480,000 (4) Application period (Application date): July 10, 2019 (Wednesday) (5) Payment date: July 11, 2019 (Thursday) (6) Allottee: SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

[Reference]

1. This issuance of new investment units by way of third-party allotment ("Third-party Allotment") was ratified concurrently with the issuance of new investment units by public offering (public offering) and the secondary offering (secondary offering through over-allotment) at the board of directors of United Urban, held on June 4, 2019 and June 12, 2019.

For details of the Third-party Allotment, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 4, 2019 and the press release "Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Matters for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated June 12, 2019.

2. Changes in Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding after the Third-party Allotment Number of investment units currently issued and outstanding (as of July 8, 2019) 3,110,087 units Increase in the number of investment units through the Third-party Allotment 8,250 units Number of investment units issued and outstanding after the Third-party Allotment 3,118,337 units

3. Use of Proceeds from the Third-party Allotment

The net proceeds from the Third-party Allotment (¥1,404,480,000) will be appropriated to a reduction of the cash on hand due to acquire a specified asset (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and

Investment Corporations of Japan), "Hotel Hewitt Koshien" (acquisition price: ¥13,520 million) dated June 25, 2019.

(Note) For details of "Hotel Hewitt Koshien", please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hotel Hewitt Koshien

and one other property)" dated June 4, 2019.

Note: This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units of United Urban by way of third-party allotment and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment.