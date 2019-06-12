United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Matters for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

For Translation Purposes Only

June 12, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Matters

for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting of United Urban, held today, determined the offer price, the selling price and other matters for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units endorsed at the board of directors' meeting of United Urban held on June 4, 2019, as set forth below.

1. Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Public Offering (Public Offering)

(1) Issue price (offer price) (Note): ¥175,616 per unit (2) Total issue price (total offer price): ¥9,658,880,000 (3) Amount to be paid in (issue value) (Note): ¥170,240 per unit (4) Total amount to be paid in (total issue value): ¥9,363,200,000 (5) Application period: From June 13, 2019 (Thursday) to June 14, 2019 (Friday) (6) Payment date: June 19, 2019 (Wednesday) (7) Delivery and settlement date: June 20, 2019 (Thursday) (Note) The underwriters will underwrite and purchase investment units at the amount to be paid in (issue value) and offer those investment units at the issue price (offer price).

2. Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering through Over-Allotment)

(1) Number of investment units to be sold: 8,250 units (2) Selling price: ¥175,616 per unit (3) Total selling price: ¥1,448,832,000 (4) Application period: From June 13, 2019 (Thursday) to June 14, 2019 (Friday) (5) Delivery and settlement date: June 20, 2019 (Thursday)

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of United Urban, and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment. United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.

