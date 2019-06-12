Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Matters for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

06/12/2019 | 04:14am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

June 12, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Determination of Prices and Other Matters

for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that the board of directors' meeting of United Urban, held today, determined the offer price, the selling price and other matters for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units endorsed at the board of directors' meeting of United Urban held on June 4, 2019, as set forth below.

1. Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Public Offering (Public Offering)

(1)

Issue price (offer price) (Note):

¥175,616 per unit

(2)

Total issue price (total offer price):

¥9,658,880,000

(3)

Amount to be paid in (issue value) (Note):

¥170,240 per unit

(4)

Total amount to be paid in

(total issue value):

¥9,363,200,000

(5)

Application period:

From June 13, 2019 (Thursday) to June 14, 2019 (Friday)

(6)

Payment date:

June 19, 2019 (Wednesday)

(7)

Delivery and settlement date:

June 20, 2019 (Thursday)

(Note)

The underwriters will underwrite and purchase investment units at the amount to be paid in (issue value) and offer those investment units

at the issue price (offer price).

2. Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Offering through Over-Allotment)

(1)

Number of investment units to be sold:

8,250

units

(2)

Selling price:

¥175,616 per

unit

(3)

Total selling price:

¥1,448,832,000

(4)

Application period:

From June 13, 2019 (Thursday) to June 14, 2019 (Friday)

(5)

Delivery and settlement date:

June 20, 2019 (Thursday)

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of United Urban, and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment. United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.

3. Issuance of New Investment Units by Way of Third-Party Allotment

  1. Amount to be paid in (issue value):
  2. Total amount to be paid in (total issue value) (Maximum):
  3. Application period (application date):
  4. Payment date:

¥170,240 per unit

¥1,404,480,000

July 10, 2019 (Wednesday)

July 11, 2019 (Thursday)

(Note) Investment units that no application for subscription has been made during the application period (application date) mentioned in (3) shown above shall not be issued.

[Reference]

1. Calculation of Offer Price and Selling Price

  1. Reference date for calculation and price on the reference date:
  2. Discount rate:

June 12, 2019 (Wednesday)

¥179,200

2.0%

2. Syndicate Covering Transaction Period

From June 15, 2019 (Saturday) to July 8, 2019 (Monday)

3. Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Public Offering (¥9,363,200,000) will be appropriated to a fund to acquire a specified asset (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan.), "Hotel Hewitt Koshien" (scheduled acquisition price: ¥13,520 million). The maximum amount of net proceeds from the Third-Party Allotment (¥1,404,480,000) resolved on the same date as the Public Offering will be appropriated to a reduction of the cash on hand due to the acquisition of "Hotel Hewitt Koshien".

(Notes)

  1. For details of "Hotel Hewitt Koshien", please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hotel Hewitt Koshien and one other property)" dated June 4, 2019.
  2. The net proceeds will be on a bank deposit until its usage.

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units of United Urban, and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment. United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 08:13:05 UTC
