United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Earthquake in Hokkaido prefecture

September 6, 2018

United Urban Investment Corporation

Notice Concerning Earthquake in Hokkaido prefecture

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces influenced by the earthquake and aftershock that occurred in Hokkaido prefecture at or around 3:08 am on September 6, 2018 (JST), as below.

Details

There are no reports of significant damage and casualties on the properties owned by United Urban that could cause material adverse impact on its operations as of 1:00 pm on September 6, 2018 (JST).

If United Urban found what could cause material adverse impact on our operations, we will announce.