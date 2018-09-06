United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Earthquake in Hokkaido prefecture

For Translation Purposes Only
September 6, 2018
United Urban Investment Corporation
Notice Concerning Earthquake in Hokkaido prefecture
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces influenced by the earthquake and aftershock that occurred in Hokkaido prefecture at or around 3:08 am on September 6, 2018 (JST), as below.
Details
There are no reports of significant damage and casualties on the properties owned by United Urban that could cause material adverse impact on its operations as of 1:00 pm on September 6, 2018 (JST).
If United Urban found what could cause material adverse impact on our operations, we will announce.
