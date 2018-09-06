Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Earthquake in Hokkaido prefecture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:22am CEST

For Translation Purposes Only

September 6, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

Chairman of the Board, CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3189

Notice Concerning Earthquake in Hokkaido prefecture

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces influenced by the earthquake and aftershock that occurred in Hokkaido prefecture at or around 3:08 am on September 6, 2018 (JST), as below.

Details

There are no reports of significant damage and casualties on the properties owned by United Urban that could cause material adverse impact on its operations as of 1:00 pm on September 6, 2018 (JST).

If United Urban found what could cause material adverse impact on our operations, we will announce.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57aIS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Announcement Regarding The Issuance of Debt Instruments (06.09.2018)
PU
09:57aIS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Regarding the Tuzla Residential Project (06.09.2018)
PU
09:57aGO AHEAD : shares jump 18 pct as bus operations lift profit
RE
09:57aMARSTON : Appointment of Chairman
PU
09:57aMAGNIT : Correction of the Previously Published Press Release
PU
09:57aChina's Top Marble Tiles Brand GANI Shares It's Global Brand Strategy in the First DACHINA Dialogue
PR
09:55aNATIONAL BANK OF PAKISTAN : Currency rates of NBP
AQ
09:54aBORREGAARD : Oslo Børs - Borregaard ASA - Received application for listing of bonds
AQ
09:54aVertex Announces VAT Functionality for Oracle ERP Cloud
BU
09:53a$29.95 Bn Games And Puzzles Market 2018-2025 - Prominent Players Include Buffalo Games, Cobble Hill, Hasbro, Ravensburger and Springbok Puzzles
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
4WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
5FACEBOOK : Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.