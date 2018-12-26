Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

12/26/2018 | 08:55am CET

For Translation Purposes Only

December 26, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Execution of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that it has executed interest rate swap agreement with regard to its borrowing announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing" dated December 25, 2018, as set forth below.

1. Reason for executing the interest rate swap agreement

United Urban entered into an interest swap transaction in order to hedge the risk of fluctuation in the interest rate of Term Loan 83B, which will be taken out on December 28, 2018.

2. Details of interest rate swap agreement

Interest rate swap agreement for Term Loan 83B

1. Counterparty

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

2. Notional Principal

¥ 3,000 million

3. Interest Rate

Payment (Fixed)

0.1905%

Receipt (Floating)

JBA one month JPY TIBOR

4. Agreement Date

December 26, 2018

5. Agreement Period

From December 28, 2018 through December 21, 2026

6. Interest Payment Date

From January 21, 2019 as the first interest payment date, and the 20th day of every month thereafter (Note)

7. Remarks

Due to the execution of these interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for Term Loan 83B will be, in effect, fixed at 0.3905%

(Note) If interest payment date is not a business day, the immediately following business day.

3. Other

In connection with this borrowing and the execution of this interest rate swap agreement, there are no significant changes from "Risks concerning Borrowings and Investment Corporate Bonds" of "Investment Risks" described in the 29th fiscal period Securities Report (filed on August 30, 2018) .

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 07:54:04 UTC
