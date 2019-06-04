United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-First Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 and for the Thirty-Second Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019, and Announcement of Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Third Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 0 06/04/2019 | 04:30am EDT Send by mail :

Norimasa Gaun President and CEO Inquiries: Kenichi Natsume Chief Financial Officer TEL: +81-3-5402-3680 Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-First Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 and for the Thirty-Second Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019, and Announcement of Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Third Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces revision to its forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 (thirty-first fiscal period: from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019) and for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 (thirty-second fiscal period: from June 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019) announced in the financial report (kessan tanshin) dated January 18, 2019 as set forth below. In addition to these revisions, United Urban announces its forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 (thirty-third fiscal period: from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020). 1. Reasons for Revision and Announcement At the board of directors' meeting held today, United Urban resolved the issuance of new investment units for the purpose to acquire new specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan.). Based on the assumptions mentioned in the following sections, United Urban revises the previous forecast of financial results for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 (thirty-second fiscal period) and additionally announces the forecast of financial results for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 (thirty-third fiscal period). Also, United Urban concurrently revised its forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 (thirty-first fiscal period) based on the latest assumptions. 2. Details of Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 (from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019) Operating Operating Ordinary Net Cash Distributions Distributions in per Unit Excess of Revenues Income Income Income (excluding distribution Earnings per in excess of earnings) Unit Previous Forecast (A) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) 27,126 13,101 11,949 11,949 3,550 (Note 1) - Revised Forecast (B) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) 27,252 13,402 12,241 12,241 3,630 (Note 1) - United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility. 1 / 7 Operating Operating Ordinary Net Cash Distributions Distributions in per Unit Excess of Revenues Income Income Income (excluding distribution Earnings per in excess of earnings) Unit Change (B-A) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) +126 +301 +292 +292 +80 - Percentage of Change (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) +0.5 +2.3 +2.4 +2.4 +2.3 - [Reference] As of the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 Number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,055,087 units Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 4,006 yen/unit (Note 1) Details of Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019 (from June 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019) Operating Operating Ordinary Net Cash Distributions Distributions in per Unit Excess of Revenues Income Income Income (excluding distribution Earnings per in excess of earnings) Unit Previous Forecast (A) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) 24,532 11,401 10,311 10,310 3,400 (Note 1) - Revised Forecast (B) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) 24,995 11,670 10,588 10,588 3,420 (Note 1) - Change (B-A) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) +463 +269 +277 +278 +20 - Percentage of Change (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) +1.9 +2.4 +2.7 +2.7 +0.6 - [Reference] As of the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 Assumed number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units (Note 2) Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 3,395 yen per unit (Note 1) Details of Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 (from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020) Operating Operating Ordinary Net Cash Distributions Distributions in per Unit Excess of Revenues Income Income Income (excluding distribution Earnings per in excess of earnings) Unit Forecast (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) 24,780 11,781 10,744 10,744 3,470 (Note 1) - [Reference] As of the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 Assumed number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units (Note 2) Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 3,445 yen per unit (Note 1) (Notes) For details of cash distributions per unit and assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period, please refer to "(Reference) Basis for Calculation of Total Cash Distributions and Cash Distributions per Unit for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" and "Cash Distributions per Unit" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" below. For assumed number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of each fiscal period, please refer to "Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" below. [Explanatory remarks] The above-mentioned forecasts represent United Urban's current prospects as of the date hereof based on certain underlying assumptions as set forth in the attached Exhibit. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income and cash distributions per unit may differ from the forecasts due to future acquisition and disposition of properties, trends in the real estate market and changes in other circumstances surrounding United Urban. In addition, the forecasts set forth herein are not intended to guarantee the amount of future cash distributions. The above-mentioned forecasts represent United Urban's current prospects as of the date hereof based on certain underlying assumptions as set forth in the attached Exhibit. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income and cash distributions per unit may differ from the forecasts due to future acquisition and disposition of properties, trends in the real estate market and changes in other circumstances surrounding United Urban. In addition, the forecasts set forth herein are not intended to guarantee the amount of future cash distributions. United Urban may revise the forecasts if a certain level of difference between its actual results and the above-mentioned forecasts is expected. The figures shown above are truncated to the relevant unit and percentages are rounded to the first decimal place. United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility. 2 / 7 Reference Basis for Calculation of Total Cash Distributions and Cash Distributions per Unit for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020 (1) The Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 Total cash distributions Unappropriated retained earnings Provision of voluntary retained earnings (Note 1) Decrease of reserve for temporary difference (Note 1) Total cash distributions Cash distributions per unit Net income per unit (Note 2) Provision of voluntary retained earnings per unit Decrease of reserve for temporary difference per unit Cash distributions per unit Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period (Note 3) (2) The Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019 Total cash distributions Unappropriated retained earnings Decrease of reserve for temporary difference (Note 1) Total cash distributions Cash distributions per unit Net income per unit (Note 2) Decrease of reserve for temporary difference per unit Cash distributions per unit Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period (Note 3) (3) The Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (unit) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (unit) Revised Previous (Difference) Forecast Forecast 12,241 11,949 +292 －) 1,227 1,179 +48 ＋) 76 76 - 11,089 10,846 +244 4,006 3,911 +95 －) 401 386 +15 ＋) 25 25 - 3,630 3,550 +80 3,055,087 3,055,087 - Revised Previous (Difference) Forecast Forecast 10,588 10,310 +277 ＋) 76 76 - 10,664 10,387 +277 3,395 3,374 +21 ＋) 25 25 - 3,420 3,400 +20 3,118,337 3,055,087 +63,250 Forecast Total cash distributions Unappropriated retained earnings Decrease of reserve for temporary difference (Note 1) Total cash distributions Cash distributions per unit Net income per unit (Note 2) Decrease of reserve for temporary difference per unit Cash distributions per unit Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period (Note 3) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (unit) 10,744 ＋) 76 10,820 3,445 ＋) 25 3,470 3,118,337 (Notes) For details of "voluntary retained earnings" and "reserve for temporary difference", please refer to "Cash Distributions per Unit" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020". "Net income per unit" is net income divided by number of investment units issued and outstanding, as of the end of each fiscal period. "Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period" in the "Revised Forecast" and "Forecast" are defined as the prospect number of investment units and are calculated based on the assumptions described in "Numbers of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020". For details of cash distributions per unit and assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period, please refer to "(Reference) Basis for Calculation of Total Cash Distributions and Cash Distributions per Unit for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" and "Cash Distributions per Unit" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" below. United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility. 3 / 7 [Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020 Items Assumptions ･ Thirty-first fiscal period: from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 (182 days) Terms ･ Thirty-second fiscal period: from June 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019 (183 days) ･ Thirty-third fiscal period: from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020 (183 days) Fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 ･ The forecast of financial results is based on the portfolio of 120 properties, which is the total of (i) 120 properties owned by United Urban as of January 18, 2019 and (ii) the change of properties (acquisition of 2 properties and disposition of 2 properties) as set forth below. Division Acquisition or Property Name Disposition Date Acquisition April 1, 2019 GRAN FONTE (Note 1) May 15, 2019 Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho (Note 1) March 1, 2019 Himonya Shopping Center (30% quasi co-ownership) Disposition (Note 2) April 1, 2019 Maison Ukima (Note 2) Fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 ･ The forecast of financial results is based on a portfolio of 122 properties, which is the total of (i) 120 properties owned by United Urban as of the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 and (ii) the acquisition of 2 properties as set forth below. Scheduled Acquisition Date Property Name Investment Assets June 25, 2019 Hotel Hewitt Koshien (Note 1) June 28, 2019 Smile Hotel Premium Sapporo Susukino (Note 1) Fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 ･ The forecast of financial results is based on a portfolio of 123 properties, which is the total of (i) 122 properties owned by United Urban as of the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 and (ii) the acquisition of 1 property as set forth below. Scheduled Acquisition Date Property Name December 3, 2019 the square hotel KANAZAWA (Note 1) ･ The forecast is also based on the assumption that there will be no change of properties (other than those mentioned above) until May 31, 2020 (end of thirty-third fiscal period). However, the forecast is subject to change due to additional changes of properties. (Notes) 1. For details of (scheduled) acquisition properties (hereinafter, referred to as the "(scheduled) acquisition of five properties" in this Exhibit.), please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho and Smile Hotel Premium Sapporo Susukino)" dated January 15, 2019, "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (GRAN FONTE)" dated March 29, 2019 and "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hotel Hewitt Koshien and one other property)" dated today. 2. For details of sold properties, please refer to "Notice Concerning Sale of Property (AEON MALL Uki and Himonya Shopping Center)" dated May 23, 2018 and "Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)" dated March 29, 2019. Fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 ･ The forecast is based on 3,055,087 units, the number of investment units issued and outstanding as of today. Fiscal periods ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020 ･ The forecast is based on 3,118,337 units, the total of (a) 3,055,087 units issued and outstanding as Number of of today and (b) 63,250 units to be newly issued by November 30, 2019 (end of the thirty-second fiscal period) pursuant to the resolution of the board of directors' meeting held today, comprising Investment Units (i) 55,000 units to be issued through a public offering and (ii) a maximum of 8,250 units to be Issued and issued by way of a third-party allotment (collectively hereinafter referred to as the "Offering"). Outstanding (For details of the Offering, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated today.) ･ The number of investment units to be additionally issued by way of the third-party allotment is based on the assumption that the maximum number of 8,250 units will be issued. ･ The forecast is also based on the assumption that there will be no additional issuance of units (other than those mentioned above) until May 31, 2020 (end of the thirty-third fiscal period). United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility. 4 / 7 Items Assumptions ･ Rental incomes, the principal component of the operating revenues, are calculated based on lease agreements in effect as of today, and by taking into account tenants' move-in and departures, expected rent, estimated occupancy ratio in the future, neighboring competitive properties, market trends, status of negotiation for lease terms with each tenant, and other conditions. The rental incomes are based on the assumption that there will be no delinquencies or nonpayment of rent by tenants. (Note) (Note) The rental incomes of three properties out of the (scheduled) five properties, which are scheduled to be acquired in or after the fiscal period ending November 2019, are calculated based on the information provided by the current owner or current trust beneficiary of each property, and lease agreements to be effective upon the scheduled acquisition date for each property. ･ Based on the above assumptions, United Urban anticipates the major items of operating revenues Operating Revenues from rental incomes as below. Major Item FP '19/5 FP '19/11 FP '20/5 Rental revenues 21,615 million yen 22,156 million yen 22,233 million yen (including common area charges) Parking revenues 753 million yen 765 million yen 765 million yen Utility revenues (electricity, water, gas, etc.) 1,473 million yen 1,716 million yen 1,494 million yen from tenants ･ As for dividend income from the "Preferred Equity Securities of Tenjin 123 Project TMK", United Urban expects to receive 44 million yen for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019. ･ As for gain on sales of real estate due to the sale of "Himonya Shopping Center (30% quasi co-ownership)" and "Maison Ukima", United Urban expects to receive 3,005 million yen for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019. ･ The property-related expenses (other than depreciation and amortization), which are the principal component of the operating expenses, are calculated based on the track record with consideration of factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses. ･ United Urban anticipates each major item of the property-related expenses, as set forth below. Major Item FP '19/5 FP '19/11 FP '20/5 Property and other taxes (property taxes and 1,888 million yen 1,994 million yen 1,996 million yen city planning taxes, etc.) (Note 1) Property management fees 1,758 million yen 1,753 million yen 1,740 million yen Utilities 1,490 million yen 1,762 million yen 1,559 million yen Repairs and maintenance (Note 2) 1,960 million yen 973 million yen 804 million yen Operating Expenses Depreciation and amortization (Note 3) 4,043 million yen 4,141 million yen 4,209 million yen (Notes) 1. In general, previous owners are reimbursed for the property taxes and city planning taxes for the period starting from the time United Urban acquires the assets. However, United Urban does not allocate such reimbursement as its expenses, because an amount equivalent to such reimbursement is included in the cost of acquisition and is capitalized. Therefore, the property taxes and city planning taxes for the (scheduled) acquisition of five properties will not be imposed up until the fiscal period ending May 2020. Furthermore, the estimated full amount of those taxes over an entire fiscal year will be 83 million yen. 2. Actual repairs and maintenance expenses for each fiscal period may differ significantly from the forecasted amounts for various reasons, including the possibility of emergency repairs and maintenance due to damage to buildings owing to unexpected factors, the large variance in amounts among fiscal years and the fact that these amounts do not accrue on a regular basis. 3. Depreciation and amortization are calculated on a straight-line basis, inclusive of ancillary expenses and future additional capital expenditures. ･ Other operating expenses, such as asset management fees, are calculated based on the track record with consideration of factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses. ･ Other operating expenses, such as asset management fees, are calculated based on the track record with consideration of factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses.

