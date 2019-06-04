Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-First Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 and for the Thirty-Second Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019, and Announcement of Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Third Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020

0
06/04/2019 | 04:30am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

June 4, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-First Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 and for the Thirty-Second Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019, and Announcement of Forecasts of Financial Results for the Thirty-Third Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces revision to its forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 (thirty-first fiscal period: from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019) and for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 (thirty-second fiscal period: from June 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019) announced in the financial report (kessan tanshin) dated January 18, 2019 as set forth below. In addition to these revisions, United Urban announces its forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 (thirty-third fiscal period: from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020).

1. Reasons for Revision and Announcement

At the board of directors' meeting held today, United Urban resolved the issuance of new investment units for the purpose to acquire new specified assets (as defined in Article 2, Paragraph 1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan.). Based on the assumptions mentioned in the following sections, United Urban revises the previous forecast of financial results for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 (thirty-second fiscal period) and additionally announces the forecast of financial results for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 (thirty-third fiscal period).

Also, United Urban concurrently revised its forecasts of financial results for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 (thirty-first fiscal period) based on the latest assumptions.

2. Details of Revision and Announcement

  1. Details of Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 (from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Cash Distributions

Distributions in

per Unit

Excess of

Revenues

Income

Income

Income

(excluding distribution

Earnings per

in excess of earnings)

Unit

Previous Forecast (A)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

27,126

13,101

11,949

11,949

3,550 (Note 1)

-

Revised Forecast (B)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

27,252

13,402

12,241

12,241

3,630 (Note 1)

-

This press release has been prepared for the purpose of announcing to the public certain matters relating to the revision of forecasts of financial results for the thirty-first fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 and thirty-second fiscal period ending November 30, 2019, and the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-third fiscal period ending May 31, 2020, and not for the purpose of soliciting any investment. United Urban asks that investors make investment decisions only after they have referred to the prospectus for the issuance of new investment units and secondary offering of investment units as well as amendments thereto (if any) prepared by United Urban, and that the investment decisions are made at their discretion and responsibility.

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Cash Distributions

Distributions in

per Unit

Excess of

Revenues

Income

Income

Income

(excluding distribution

Earnings per

in excess of earnings)

Unit

Change (B-A)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

+126

+301

+292

+292

+80

-

Percentage of Change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

+0.5

+2.3

+2.4

+2.4

+2.3

-

[Reference]

As of the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019

Number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,055,087 units

Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 4,006 yen/unit (Note 1)

  1. Details of Revision to Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019 (from June 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Cash Distributions

Distributions in

per Unit

Excess of

Revenues

Income

Income

Income

(excluding distribution

Earnings per

in excess of earnings)

Unit

Previous Forecast (A)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

24,532

11,401

10,311

10,310

3,400 (Note 1)

-

Revised Forecast (B)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

24,995

11,670

10,588

10,588

3,420 (Note 1)

-

Change (B-A)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

+463

+269

+277

+278

+20

-

Percentage of Change

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

+1.9

+2.4

+2.7

+2.7

+0.6

-

[Reference]

As of the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019

Assumed number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units (Note 2)

Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 3,395 yen per unit (Note 1)

  1. Details of Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 (from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020)

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Cash Distributions

Distributions in

per Unit

Excess of

Revenues

Income

Income

Income

(excluding distribution

Earnings per

in excess of earnings)

Unit

Forecast

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

24,780

11,781

10,744

10,744

3,470 (Note 1)

-

[Reference]

As of the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020

Assumed number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period: 3,118,337 units (Note 2)

Assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period: 3,445 yen per unit (Note 1)

(Notes)

  1. For details of cash distributions per unit and assumed net income per unit for the fiscal period, please refer to "(Reference) Basis for Calculation of Total Cash Distributions and Cash Distributions per Unit for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" and "Cash Distributions per Unit" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" below.
  2. For assumed number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of each fiscal period, please refer to "Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020" below.

[Explanatory remarks]

  1. The above-mentioned forecasts represent United Urban's current prospects as of the date hereof based on certain underlying assumptions as set forth in the attached Exhibit. Accordingly, the actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income and cash distributions per unit may differ from the forecasts due to future acquisition and disposition of properties, trends in the real estate market and changes in other circumstances surrounding United Urban. In addition, the forecasts set forth herein are not intended to guarantee the amount of future cash distributions.
  2. United Urban may revise the forecasts if a certain level of difference between its actual results and the above-mentioned forecasts is expected.
  3. The figures shown above are truncated to the relevant unit and percentages are rounded to the first decimal place.

Reference

Basis for Calculation of Total Cash Distributions and Cash Distributions per Unit for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020

(1) The Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019

Total cash distributions

Unappropriated retained earnings

Provision of voluntary retained earnings (Note 1) Decrease of reserve for temporary difference (Note 1)

Total cash distributions

Cash distributions per unit

Net income per unit (Note 2)

Provision of voluntary retained earnings per unit Decrease of reserve for temporary difference per unit

Cash distributions per unit

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period (Note 3)

(2) The Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2019

Total cash distributions

Unappropriated retained earnings

Decrease of reserve for temporary difference (Note 1)

Total cash distributions

Cash distributions per unit

Net income per unit (Note 2)

Decrease of reserve for temporary difference per unit

Cash distributions per unit

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period (Note 3)

(3) The Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020

(million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(unit)

(million yen) (million yen) (million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(unit)

Revised

Previous

(Difference)

Forecast

Forecast

12,241

11,949

+292

)

1,227

1,179

+48

)

76

76

-

11,089

10,846

+244

4,006

3,911

+95

)

401

386

+15

)

25

25

-

3,630

3,550

+80

3,055,087

3,055,087

-

Revised

Previous

(Difference)

Forecast

Forecast

10,588

10,310

+277

)

76

76

-

10,664

10,387

+277

3,395

3,374

+21

)

25

25

-

3,420

3,400

+20

3,118,337

3,055,087

+63,250

Forecast

Total cash distributions

Unappropriated retained earnings

Decrease of reserve for temporary difference (Note 1)

Total cash distributions

Cash distributions per unit

Net income per unit (Note 2)

Decrease of reserve for temporary difference per unit

Cash distributions per unit

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period (Note 3)

(million yen) (million yen) (million yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(unit)

10,744

)

76

10,820

3,445

)

25

3,470

3,118,337

(Notes)

  1. For details of "voluntary retained earnings" and "reserve for temporary difference", please refer to "Cash Distributions per Unit" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020".
  2. "Net income per unit" is net income divided by number of investment units issued and outstanding, as of the end of each fiscal period.
  3. "Total number of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period" in the "Revised Forecast" and "Forecast" are defined as the prospect number of investment units and are calculated based on the assumptions described in "Numbers of investment units issued and outstanding as of the end of the fiscal period" in "[Exhibit] Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020".

[Exhibit]

Assumptions for the Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019, Fiscal Periods Ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020

Items

Assumptions

Thirty-first fiscal period: from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 (182 days)

Terms

Thirty-second fiscal period: from June 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019 (183 days)

Thirty-third fiscal period: from December 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020 (183 days)

Fiscal period ended May 31, 2019

The forecast of financial results is based on the portfolio of 120 properties, which is the total of (i)

120 properties owned by United Urban as of January 18, 2019 and (ii) the change of properties

(acquisition of 2 properties and disposition of 2 properties) as set forth below.

Division

Acquisition or

Property Name

Disposition Date

Acquisition

April 1, 2019

GRAN FONTE (Note 1)

May 15, 2019

Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho (Note 1)

March 1, 2019

Himonya Shopping Center (30% quasi co-ownership)

Disposition

(Note 2)

April 1, 2019

Maison Ukima (Note 2)

Fiscal period ending November 30, 2019

The forecast of financial results is based on a portfolio of 122 properties, which is the total of (i)

120 properties owned by United Urban as of the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019 and (ii) the

acquisition of 2 properties as set forth below.

Scheduled Acquisition Date

Property Name

Investment Assets

June 25, 2019

Hotel Hewitt Koshien (Note 1)

June 28, 2019

Smile Hotel Premium Sapporo Susukino (Note 1)

Fiscal period ending May 31, 2020

The forecast of financial results is based on a portfolio of 123 properties, which is the total of (i)

122 properties owned by United Urban as of the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 and (ii)

the acquisition of 1 property as set forth below.

Scheduled Acquisition Date

Property Name

December 3, 2019

the square hotel KANAZAWA (Note 1)

The forecast is also based on the assumption that there will be no change of properties (other than

those mentioned above) until May 31, 2020 (end of thirty-third fiscal period). However, the

forecast is subject to change due to additional changes of properties.

(Notes)

1. For details of (scheduled) acquisition properties (hereinafter, referred to as the "(scheduled)

acquisition of five properties" in this Exhibit.), please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of

Property (Henn na Hotel Tokyo Hamamatsucho and Smile Hotel Premium Sapporo Susukino)" dated

January 15, 2019, "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (GRAN FONTE)" dated March 29,

2019 and "Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Hotel Hewitt Koshien and one other

property)" dated today.

2. For details of sold properties, please refer to "Notice Concerning Sale of Property (AEON MALL Uki

and Himonya Shopping Center)" dated May 23, 2018 and "Notice Concerning Sale of Property

(Maison Ukima)" dated March 29, 2019.

Fiscal period ended May 31, 2019

The forecast is based on 3,055,087 units, the number of investment units issued and outstanding as

of today.

Fiscal periods ending November 30, 2019 and May 31, 2020

The forecast is based on 3,118,337 units, the total of (a) 3,055,087 units issued and outstanding as

Number of

of today and (b) 63,250 units to be newly issued by November 30, 2019 (end of the thirty-second

fiscal period) pursuant to the resolution of the board of directors' meeting held today, comprising

Investment Units

(i) 55,000 units to be issued through a public offering and (ii) a maximum of 8,250 units to be

Issued and

issued by way of a third-party allotment (collectively hereinafter referred to as the "Offering").

Outstanding

(For details of the Offering, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Issuance of New

Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated today.)

The number of investment units to be additionally issued by way of the third-party allotment is

based on the assumption that the maximum number of 8,250 units will be issued.

The forecast is also based on the assumption that there will be no additional issuance of units (other

than those mentioned above) until May 31, 2020 (end of the thirty-third fiscal period).

Items

Assumptions

Rental incomes, the principal component of the operating revenues, are calculated based on lease

agreements in effect as of today, and by taking into account tenants' move-in and departures,

expected rent, estimated occupancy ratio in the future, neighboring competitive properties, market

trends, status of negotiation for lease terms with each tenant, and other conditions. The rental

incomes are based on the assumption that there will be no delinquencies or nonpayment of rent by

tenants. (Note)

(Note) The rental incomes of three properties out of the (scheduled) five properties, which are scheduled to be

acquired in or after the fiscal period ending November 2019, are calculated based on the information

provided by the current owner or current trust beneficiary of each property, and lease agreements to be

effective upon the scheduled acquisition date for each property.

Based on the above assumptions, United Urban anticipates the major items of operating revenues

Operating Revenues

from rental incomes as below.

Major Item

FP '19/5

FP '19/11

FP '20/5

Rental revenues

21,615 million yen

22,156 million yen

22,233 million yen

(including common area charges)

Parking revenues

753 million yen

765 million yen

765 million yen

Utility revenues (electricity, water, gas, etc.)

1,473 million yen

1,716 million yen

1,494 million yen

from tenants

As for dividend income from the "Preferred Equity Securities of Tenjin 123 Project TMK", United

Urban expects to receive 44 million yen for the fiscal period ended May 31, 2019.

As for gain on sales of real estate due to the sale of "Himonya Shopping Center (30% quasi

co-ownership)" and "Maison Ukima", United Urban expects to receive 3,005 million yen for the

fiscal period ended May 31, 2019.

The property-related expenses (other than depreciation and amortization), which are the principal

component of the operating expenses, are calculated based on the track record with consideration of

factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses.

United Urban anticipates each major item of the property-related expenses, as set forth below.

Major Item

FP '19/5

FP '19/11

FP '20/5

Property and other taxes (property taxes and

1,888 million yen

1,994 million yen

1,996 million yen

city planning taxes, etc.) (Note 1)

Property management fees

1,758 million yen

1,753 million yen

1,740 million yen

Utilities

1,490 million yen

1,762 million yen

1,559 million yen

Repairs and maintenance (Note 2)

1,960 million yen

973 million yen

804 million yen

Operating Expenses

Depreciation and amortization (Note 3)

4,043 million yen

4,141 million yen

4,209 million yen

(Notes)

1. In general, previous owners are reimbursed for the property taxes and city planning taxes for the

period starting from the time United Urban acquires the assets. However, United Urban does not

allocate such reimbursement as its expenses, because an amount equivalent to such reimbursement is

included in the cost of acquisition and is capitalized. Therefore, the property taxes and city planning

taxes for the (scheduled) acquisition of five properties will not be imposed up until the fiscal period

ending May 2020. Furthermore, the estimated full amount of those taxes over an entire fiscal year

will be 83 million yen.

2. Actual repairs and maintenance expenses for each fiscal period may differ significantly from the

forecasted amounts for various reasons, including the possibility of emergency repairs and

maintenance due to damage to buildings owing to unexpected factors, the large variance in amounts

among fiscal years and the fact that these amounts do not accrue on a regular basis.

3. Depreciation and amortization are calculated on a straight-line basis, inclusive of ancillary expenses

and future additional capital expenditures.

Other operating expenses, such as asset management fees, are calculated based on the track record

with consideration of factors that may cause fluctuations in expenses.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:29:08 UTC
