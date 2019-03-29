United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)

Log in
Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)

0
03/29/2019

For Translation Purposes Only

March 29, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided on the sale of property today as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Sale

United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interests in the property shown below (the "Asset to be Sold").

(millions of yen (rounded down

to unit stated))

Property

Type of

Book Value

Scheduled

Difference between

Date of

Book Value and

Use

Property Name

Location

(as of February 28,

Sale Price

Sale

Number

Scheduled Sale Price

(Note 1)

2019)

(Note 2)

(Scheduled)

(Note 3)

D7

Residence

Maison Ukima

Kita-ku,

3,076

3,190

113

April 1, 2019

Tokyo

(Notes)

1.Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.

2.Scheduled Sale Price is shown without miscellaneous expenses for the sale, consumption tax, etc. The word is used with the same definition in this release.

3."Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of February 28, 2019. Therefore, such amount is different from the actual gains or losses. The amount is rounded down to the nearest million yen. The word is used with the same definition in this release.

2.Reason of the Sale

United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through replacement of the properties, taking into account cash flow stability of each property and other factors.

United Urban has leased the Asset to be Sold to TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION under a fixed-term lease agreement (expiration date is October 25, 2019). The tenant's intention to renew the agreement cannot be confirmed as of the date of this document. In case of the tenant change, United Urban has been engaged in the leasing activities together with feasibility study on a conversion to regular apartment or disposition, etc. Among the various offers and opinions, United Urban has decided to sell the Asset to be Sold, as selling the Asset to be Sold (the "Sale") is thought to best meet its interest in the long term.

United Urban will use the proceeds from the Sale to acquire properties or to repay interest bearing debt considering increase of the unitholders' interest.

3.Details of the Sale

(1)Summary of the Sale

1.

Name of Asset

:

Maison Ukima

2.

Type of Asset

: Trust beneficial interest in real estate

3.

Scheduled Sale Price

:

¥ 3,190 million

4.

Book Value

: ¥ 3,076 million (as of February 28, 2019)

5.

Difference between Book Value

:

¥ 113 million

and Scheduled Sale price

6.

Appraisal Value

:

¥ 3,110 million (Note)

7.

Scheduled Date of Agreement

:

April 1, 2019

(conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement)

8.

Scheduled Date of Sale

: April 1, 2019 (transfer of the trust beneficial interest)

9.

Buyer

:

Domestic company (undisclosed)

(Note)

The amount describes the appraisal value as of November 30, 2018 calculated by a real estate appraiser. The appraisal agency is Japan Real Estate Institute. Please refer to "9. Summaries of Appraisal Report" for details.

(2) Outline of Asset to be Sold

Property Name

Maison Ukima

Type of the Property

Trust beneficial interest in real estate

Trustee

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Trust Agreement term

From December 26, 2000 to October 31, 2024

Location (Note 1)

Lot number

1-3-1 Ukima, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Displayed Address

1-3-1 Ukima, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Use of property (Note 1)

Apartment (147 doors)

Area (Note 1)

Land

6,456.64m2

Building

12,691.43m2

Structure and Scale (Note 1)

SRC12F

Completion Date (Note 1)

March 1992

Type of Ownership

Land

Proprietary Ownership

Building

Proprietary Ownership

Total Number of Tenants

1

Details

Total Rental Revenues

¥ 247,320 thousand

(yearly)

of

Security Deposit

¥ 82,440 thousand

Tenant

Total Leasable Floor Space

12,691.43 m2

(Note 2)

Total Leased Floor Space

12,691.43 m2

Occupancy Ratio

100.0%

Other Special Notation

-

(Notes)

1.Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Use of property," "Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register. The words are used with the same definition in this release.

2.Figures described in the "Details of Tenant" are as of February 28, 2019.

4.Overview of The Buyer.

The buyer of the Asset to be Sold is a domestic company. Details of the buyer are not disclosed as the consent for disclosure has not been obtained. As of today, the buyer falls under neither the category of the "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the buyer, and the buyer does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.

5. Outline of Intermediary

(1) Outline of Broker

The broker is a domestic company. However, the broker's details are not disclosed because the broker has not given its consent for the disclosure of its profile, etc. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the broker, and the broker is not a related party of United Urban and JRA.

(2) Amount and Details of Commission

The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled sale price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).

6.Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.

7.Method of Payment and Transfer Schedule

(1) Method of Payment

The payment to the buyer will be paid in a lump-sum upon the delivery of Asset to be Sold.

(2) Transfer Schedule

March 29, 2019

Decision of transfer

April 1, 2019

Conclusion of sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest, transfer

of trust beneficial interest and payment (scheduled)

8. Outlook of Operation

United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-first fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2019) and the thirty-second fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2019) as the effect of the sale of the Asset to be Sold is not significant.

9. Summaries of Appraisal Report

Appraisal Value

¥3,110,000 thousand

Appraisal Agency

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of Value Estimate

November 30, 2018

(thousand yen, unless otherwise indicated)

Item

Details

Grounds

Income approach price

3,110,000

Price by Direct Capitalization Method

3,140,000

(1) Total profit

313,891

(Effective total profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6)

Assessed unit prices such as rents that can be stably received

1. Potential total profit

over

the medium to long

term

after

the

current

fixed-term

lease

agreement expires,

based

on

the

level of

rent and

(rental revenues, common area

294,528

common area cost when assuming to lease the Asset to be

charges)

Sold,

In addition, recorded rental revenues and common area

charges based on this.

2. Utility revenues

0

No utility revenues to be recorded.

Assessed unit prices such as fees that can be stably received

over the medium to long term after the current fixed-term

3. Parking revenues

23,580

lease agreement expires, based on the level of parking fee

when assuming to lease the parking. In addition, recorded

parking revenues based on this.

Assumed the number-of-month-equivalent key money that

will be received from individual tenants, annual average tenant

4. Other revenues

14,741

replacement rate and average contract period; and recorded

key money based on the above. Revenue from antenna fee is

recorded as other revenues.

Assessed an occupancy ratio level that will remain stable over

the medium to long term based on the occupancy status of and

the supply and demand trends of competing or alternative, etc.

5. Losses from vacancies

18,958

real estate with similar features in a comparable area within

the same sphere of supply and demand, and past occupancy

status of and future prospects of the subject property for each

use; and recorded the losses from vacancies, etc. as calculated

based on the occupancy ratio level thus assumed.

6. Bad debt losses

0

Judged that no bad debt losses need to be recorded in view of

the circumstances, etc. of similar real estates.

(2) Total expenses

69,096

(7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14)

7. Administrative and maintenance

10,560

Recorded administrative and maintenance fees in reference to

fees

management fees of similar real estates.

Recorded utility expenses by taking into account utilities of

8. Utilities

5,000

similar real estate and the individualities, etc. of the Property

with reference to prior actual amounts.

Recorded restitution fees based on the level of restitution fees

per room that will ordinarily arise in correlation with tenant

replacement, the proportion of the lessor's burden, average

9. Repairs

14,883

timing of expense payment, degree of restitution and other

factors. Also recorded by taking into account the level of

expenses for similar properties and other factors in the process

of assessment of repairs.

10. Property and other tax

17,483

Recorded in accordance with documents related to taxes and

other public charges.

This is a consignment fee payable to the outsource responsible

for overall control of the tenant management service and

11. Property Management Fee

8,995

building management service, etc. In order to assess property

management fee, recorded such fee by taking into account the

fee rates for similar real estates and the individualities, etc. of

the Asset to be Sold.

Recorded the administrative fees associated with advertising

and contracting new tenants with reference to current

12. Advertising expenses for

agreement terms, lease terms of similar properties in the area.

11,779

Also recorded the commission fees needed for advertising and

tenants, etc.

the advertisement fees. Renewal fees are calculated based on

the average annual replacement rate and occupancy rate of

tenants, etc., and compensation fees paid to the contractor

when concluding a renewal contract, etc.

Recorded casualty insurance fee by taking into account

13. Casualty insurance

396

insurance costs indicated

on the

insurance policy

to be

purchased and the rate, etc. of insurance costs of buildings

similar to the subject building.

14. Other expenses

0

No other expenses to be recorded under other expenses.

(3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2) )

244,795

Assumed a number-of-month-equivalent lease deposits that

will remain stably passable over the medium to long term

based on the required number-of-month-equivalent lease

deposits for the new lease contract as appraised; and

calculated an operating profit of lump-sum money by

(4) Operating profit of lump-sum money

457

multiplying

the assumed number-of-month-equivalent lease

deposits as adjusted for the occupancy ratio by an investment

yield. Moreover, we assessed 1.0% as being the appropriate

investment yield from the perspective of fund management

during the period of deposit, by taking into account the level

of interest rate, etc. of both sides of investment and

procurement.

The renovation fee to maintain the building actually occurs

(5) Capital expenditures (including

irregularly. Here, assumed to accumulate expected expenses

25,389

on average

every fiscal

period,

and assessed

capital

routine repairs)

expenditures, taking into account the level of capital

expenditure and the age for similar real estates, etc.

(6) Net cash flow (NCF: (3)+(4)-(5))

219,863

Assessed based on a real-estate investment yield set for each

area, by adjusting it with the spreads arising from location

(7) Cap rate

7.0%

requirements, standing of the building and other conditions for

the Asset to be Sold and by taking into account any future

uncertainties and yields from similar real estate deals, etc.

Price by Discounted Cash Flow method

3,070,000

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the

Discount rate

4.5%

individuality of the subject property, in reference to

investment yields from similar real estate deals, etc.

Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the future

trend of investment yield, risk of the subject property as

Terminal cap rate

4.9%

investment objective, general forecasts on economic growth,

and trends in real estate price and rent etc., in reference to

investment yields from similar real estate deals, etc.

Cost approach price

2,870,000

Land ratio: 72.8%, Building ratio: 27.2%

Other specific matters the appraisal agency has paid attention in

None

appraising the property

Attached Materials

Portfolio Summary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 09:46:08 UTC
