United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)

March 29, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided on the sale of property today as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Sale

United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interests in the property shown below (the "Asset to be Sold").

(millions of yen (rounded down to unit stated)) Property Type of Book Value Scheduled Difference between Date of Book Value and Use Property Name Location (as of February 28, Sale Price Sale Number Scheduled Sale Price (Note 1) 2019) (Note 2) (Scheduled) (Note 3) D7 Residence Maison Ukima Kita-ku, 3,076 3,190 113 April 1, 2019 Tokyo (Notes)

1.Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.

2.Scheduled Sale Price is shown without miscellaneous expenses for the sale, consumption tax, etc. The word is used with the same definition in this release.

3."Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of February 28, 2019. Therefore, such amount is different from the actual gains or losses. The amount is rounded down to the nearest million yen. The word is used with the same definition in this release.

2.Reason of the Sale

United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through replacement of the properties, taking into account cash flow stability of each property and other factors.

United Urban has leased the Asset to be Sold to TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION under a fixed-term lease agreement (expiration date is October 25, 2019). The tenant's intention to renew the agreement cannot be confirmed as of the date of this document. In case of the tenant change, United Urban has been engaged in the leasing activities together with feasibility study on a conversion to regular apartment or disposition, etc. Among the various offers and opinions, United Urban has decided to sell the Asset to be Sold, as selling the Asset to be Sold (the "Sale") is thought to best meet its interest in the long term.

United Urban will use the proceeds from the Sale to acquire properties or to repay interest bearing debt considering increase of the unitholders' interest.

