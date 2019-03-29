United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)

|
March 29, 2019
For Immediate Release
United Urban Investment Corporation
Ikuo Yoshida
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8960)
Asset Management Company:
Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Norimasa Gaun
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Kenichi Natsume
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-5402-3680
Notice Concerning Sale of Property (Maison Ukima)
United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, has decided on the sale of property today as set forth below.
1. Overview of the Sale
United Urban is going to sell the trust beneficial interests in the property shown below (the "Asset to be Sold").
|
|
|
|
|
|
(millions of yen (rounded down
|
to unit stated))
|
Property
|
Type of
|
|
|
Book Value
|
Scheduled
|
Difference between
|
Date of
|
|
|
Book Value and
|
Use
|
Property Name
|
Location
|
(as of February 28,
|
Sale Price
|
Sale
|
Number
|
Scheduled Sale Price
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
2019)
|
(Note 2)
|
(Scheduled)
|
|
|
|
(Note 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D7
|
Residence
|
Maison Ukima
|
Kita-ku,
|
3,076
|
3,190
|
113
|
April 1, 2019
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Type of Use is shown as per United Urban's determination.
2.Scheduled Sale Price is shown without miscellaneous expenses for the sale, consumption tax, etc. The word is used with the same definition in this release.
3."Difference between Book Value and Scheduled Sale Price" shows an indicative amount calculated by using the book value as of February 28, 2019. Therefore, such amount is different from the actual gains or losses. The amount is rounded down to the nearest million yen. The word is used with the same definition in this release.
2.Reason of the Sale
United Urban has been working to improve the quality and profitability of its portfolio through replacement of the properties, taking into account cash flow stability of each property and other factors.
United Urban has leased the Asset to be Sold to TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION under a fixed-term lease agreement (expiration date is October 25, 2019). The tenant's intention to renew the agreement cannot be confirmed as of the date of this document. In case of the tenant change, United Urban has been engaged in the leasing activities together with feasibility study on a conversion to regular apartment or disposition, etc. Among the various offers and opinions, United Urban has decided to sell the Asset to be Sold, as selling the Asset to be Sold (the "Sale") is thought to best meet its interest in the long term.
United Urban will use the proceeds from the Sale to acquire properties or to repay interest bearing debt considering increase of the unitholders' interest.
3.Details of the Sale
(1)Summary of the Sale
|
1.
|
Name of Asset
|
:
|
Maison Ukima
|
2.
|
Type of Asset
|
: Trust beneficial interest in real estate
|
3.
|
Scheduled Sale Price
|
:
|
¥ 3,190 million
|
4.
|
Book Value
|
: ¥ 3,076 million (as of February 28, 2019)
|
5.
|
Difference between Book Value
|
:
|
¥ 113 million
|
|
and Scheduled Sale price
|
|
|
6.
|
Appraisal Value
|
:
|
¥ 3,110 million (Note)
|
7.
|
Scheduled Date of Agreement
|
:
|
April 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
(conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement)
|
8.
|
Scheduled Date of Sale
|
: April 1, 2019 (transfer of the trust beneficial interest)
|
9.
|
Buyer
|
:
|
Domestic company (undisclosed)
(Note)
The amount describes the appraisal value as of November 30, 2018 calculated by a real estate appraiser. The appraisal agency is Japan Real Estate Institute. Please refer to "9. Summaries of Appraisal Report" for details.
(2) Outline of Asset to be Sold
|
Property Name
|
Maison Ukima
|
|
|
|
Type of the Property
|
Trust beneficial interest in real estate
|
Trustee
|
|
Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
|
Trust Agreement term
|
From December 26, 2000 to October 31, 2024
|
Location (Note 1)
|
Lot number
|
|
|
1-3-1 Ukima, Kita-ku, Tokyo
|
Displayed Address
|
|
1-3-1 Ukima, Kita-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
Use of property (Note 1)
|
Apartment (147 doors)
|
|
Area (Note 1)
|
Land
|
|
6,456.64m2
|
Building
|
|
12,691.43m2
|
Structure and Scale (Note 1)
|
SRC12F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion Date (Note 1)
|
March 1992
|
|
|
|
Type of Ownership
|
Land
|
|
Proprietary Ownership
|
Building
|
|
Proprietary Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
Total Number of Tenants
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Details
|
Total Rental Revenues
|
¥ 247,320 thousand
|
|
(yearly)
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security Deposit
|
¥ 82,440 thousand
|
|
Tenant
|
|
Total Leasable Floor Space
|
12,691.43 m2
|
|
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Leased Floor Space
|
12,691.43 m2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy Ratio
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Other Special Notation
|
-
|
|
|
|
(Notes)
1.Each piece of information in the "Location (Lot number)," "Use of property," "Area," "Structure and Scale" and "Completion Date" is described as it appears on the real estate register. The words are used with the same definition in this release.
2.Figures described in the "Details of Tenant" are as of February 28, 2019.
4.Overview of The Buyer.
The buyer of the Asset to be Sold is a domestic company. Details of the buyer are not disclosed as the consent for disclosure has not been obtained. As of today, the buyer falls under neither the category of the "related parties, etc." (the "Related Party") under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations of Japan (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended) nor the category of the sponsor/stakeholder ("Sponsor/Stakeholder") under the self-imposed rules (rules for conflicts of interest) of JRA. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the buyer, and the buyer does not fall under a related party of United Urban and JRA.
5. Outline of Intermediary
(1) Outline of Broker
The broker is a domestic company. However, the broker's details are not disclosed because the broker has not given its consent for the disclosure of its profile, etc. As of today, the broker falls under neither the category of the Related Party nor the category of Sponsor/Stakeholder. In addition, United Urban and JRA have no significant capital ties, personal relationships and transactions with the broker, and the broker is not a related party of United Urban and JRA.
(2) Amount and Details of Commission
The amount of commission is not disclosed, due to unavoidable circumstances where the consent for the disclosure has not been obtained from the broker. The amount of commission for the broker is an amount less than the upper limit (3% of the scheduled sale price plus 60,000 yen (excluding consumption taxes) stipulated in the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act).
6.Transactions with Interested Party and Sponsor/Shareholder Not applicable.
7.Method of Payment and Transfer Schedule
(1) Method of Payment
The payment to the buyer will be paid in a lump-sum upon the delivery of Asset to be Sold.
(2) Transfer Schedule
|
March 29, 2019
|
Decision of transfer
|
|
|
April 1, 2019
|
Conclusion of sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficial interest, transfer
|
of trust beneficial interest and payment (scheduled)
|
8. Outlook of Operation
United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirty-first fiscal period (period ending May 31, 2019) and the thirty-second fiscal period (period ending November 30, 2019) as the effect of the sale of the Asset to be Sold is not significant.
9. Summaries of Appraisal Report
|
|
Appraisal Value
|
|
|
¥3,110,000 thousand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal Agency
|
|
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Value Estimate
|
|
|
November 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousand yen, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
|
|
Item
|
Details
|
|
|
Grounds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income approach price
|
3,110,000
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price by Direct Capitalization Method
|
3,140,000
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Total profit
|
313,891
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Effective total profit: 1+2+3+4-5-6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessed unit prices such as rents that can be stably received
|
|
|
|
1. Potential total profit
|
|
over
|
the medium to long
|
term
|
after
|
the
|
current
|
fixed-term
|
|
|
|
|
lease
|
agreement expires,
|
based
|
on
|
the
|
level of
|
rent and
|
|
|
|
(rental revenues, common area
|
294,528
|
|
|
|
common area cost when assuming to lease the Asset to be
|
|
|
|
charges)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sold,
|
In addition, recorded rental revenues and common area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
charges based on this.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Utility revenues
|
0
|
No utility revenues to be recorded.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessed unit prices such as fees that can be stably received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
over the medium to long term after the current fixed-term
|
|
|
|
3. Parking revenues
|
23,580
|
lease agreement expires, based on the level of parking fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
when assuming to lease the parking. In addition, recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
parking revenues based on this.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumed the number-of-month-equivalent key money that
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
will be received from individual tenants, annual average tenant
|
|
|
|
4. Other revenues
|
14,741
|
replacement rate and average contract period; and recorded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
key money based on the above. Revenue from antenna fee is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recorded as other revenues.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessed an occupancy ratio level that will remain stable over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the medium to long term based on the occupancy status of and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the supply and demand trends of competing or alternative, etc.
|
|
|
|
5. Losses from vacancies
|
18,958
|
real estate with similar features in a comparable area within
|
|
|
|
the same sphere of supply and demand, and past occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
status of and future prospects of the subject property for each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
use; and recorded the losses from vacancies, etc. as calculated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
based on the occupancy ratio level thus assumed.
|
|
|
|
|
6. Bad debt losses
|
0
|
Judged that no bad debt losses need to be recorded in view of
|
|
|
|
the circumstances, etc. of similar real estates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Total expenses
|
69,096
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7+8+9+10+11+12+13+14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7. Administrative and maintenance
|
10,560
|
Recorded administrative and maintenance fees in reference to
|
|
|
|
fees
|
management fees of similar real estates.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded utility expenses by taking into account utilities of
|
|
|
|
8. Utilities
|
5,000
|
similar real estate and the individualities, etc. of the Property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with reference to prior actual amounts.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded restitution fees based on the level of restitution fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per room that will ordinarily arise in correlation with tenant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
replacement, the proportion of the lessor's burden, average
|
|
|
|
9. Repairs
|
14,883
|
timing of expense payment, degree of restitution and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
factors. Also recorded by taking into account the level of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenses for similar properties and other factors in the process
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of assessment of repairs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Property and other tax
|
17,483
|
Recorded in accordance with documents related to taxes and
|
|
|
|
other public charges.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is a consignment fee payable to the outsource responsible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for overall control of the tenant management service and
|
|
|
|
11. Property Management Fee
|
8,995
|
building management service, etc. In order to assess property
|
|
|
|
management fee, recorded such fee by taking into account the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fee rates for similar real estates and the individualities, etc. of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Asset to be Sold.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded the administrative fees associated with advertising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and contracting new tenants with reference to current
|
|
|
|
12. Advertising expenses for
|
|
agreement terms, lease terms of similar properties in the area.
|
|
|
|
11,779
|
Also recorded the commission fees needed for advertising and
|
|
|
|
tenants, etc.
|
the advertisement fees. Renewal fees are calculated based on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the average annual replacement rate and occupancy rate of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tenants, etc., and compensation fees paid to the contractor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
when concluding a renewal contract, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recorded casualty insurance fee by taking into account
|
|
|
|
13. Casualty insurance
|
396
|
insurance costs indicated
|
on the
|
insurance policy
|
to be
|
|
|
|
purchased and the rate, etc. of insurance costs of buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
similar to the subject building.
|
|
|
|
|
|
14. Other expenses
|
0
|
No other expenses to be recorded under other expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Net operating income (NOI: (1)-(2) )
|
244,795
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumed a number-of-month-equivalent lease deposits that
|
|
|
|
|
|
will remain stably passable over the medium to long term
|
|
|
|
|
|
based on the required number-of-month-equivalent lease
|
|
|
|
|
|
deposits for the new lease contract as appraised; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
calculated an operating profit of lump-sum money by
|
|
|
(4) Operating profit of lump-sum money
|
457
|
multiplying
|
the assumed number-of-month-equivalent lease
|
|
|
deposits as adjusted for the occupancy ratio by an investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
yield. Moreover, we assessed 1.0% as being the appropriate
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment yield from the perspective of fund management
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the period of deposit, by taking into account the level
|
|
|
|
|
|
of interest rate, etc. of both sides of investment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
procurement.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The renovation fee to maintain the building actually occurs
|
|
|
(5) Capital expenditures (including
|
|
irregularly. Here, assumed to accumulate expected expenses
|
|
|
25,389
|
on average
|
every fiscal
|
period,
|
and assessed
|
capital
|
|
|
|
routine repairs)
|
|
|
|
|
expenditures, taking into account the level of capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expenditure and the age for similar real estates, etc.
|
|
|
|
(6) Net cash flow (NCF: (3)+(4)-(5))
|
219,863
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessed based on a real-estate investment yield set for each
|
|
|
|
|
|
area, by adjusting it with the spreads arising from location
|
|
|
(7) Cap rate
|
7.0%
|
requirements, standing of the building and other conditions for
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Asset to be Sold and by taking into account any future
|
|
|
|
|
|
uncertainties and yields from similar real estate deals, etc.
|
|
Price by Discounted Cash Flow method
|
3,070,000
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the
|
|
|
Discount rate
|
4.5%
|
individuality of the subject property, in reference to
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment yields from similar real estate deals, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the future
|
|
|
|
|
|
trend of investment yield, risk of the subject property as
|
|
|
Terminal cap rate
|
4.9%
|
investment objective, general forecasts on economic growth,
|
|
|
|
|
|
and trends in real estate price and rent etc., in reference to
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment yields from similar real estate deals, etc.
|
|
Cost approach price
|
2,870,000
|
Land ratio: 72.8%, Building ratio: 27.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other specific matters the appraisal agency has paid attention in
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
appraising the property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Attached Materials】
Portfolio Summary
|
|