United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (KDDI Fuchu Building)

10/10/2018 | 09:18am CEST

For Translation Purposes Only

October 10, 2018

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Kenichi Natsume

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (KDDI Fuchu Building)

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that it received from a tenant at "KDDI Fuchu Building" of its portfolio assets a notice of termination of the lease agreement as set forth below.

  • 1. Overview of the Tenant Change

    (1) Name of the Tenant:

    KDDI CORPORATION

    (2) Leased Area:

    14,490.92m2

    (3) Cancelled Area:

    14,490.92m2

    (Cancelled Area as a Percentage of the Property's Total Leasable Area: 100.0%)

    (Cancelled Area as a Percentage of United Urban's Total Leasable Area: 1.00% (Note))

    (4) Date of Termination: December 23, 2019

  • (Note) Cancelled area as a percentage of 1,443,218.14m2, the total leasable area of the properties owned by United Urban as of August 31, 2018.

  • 2. Outlook of Operating Condition

    The termination date is scheduled to be December 23, 2019, which is in the thirty-third fiscal period ending May 31, 2020. Therefore, United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirtieth fiscal period ending November 30, 2018 and the thirty-first fiscal period ending May 31, 2019.

    United Urban will start the leasing activity promptly, together with study for the optimal use of the property based on the current market, taking the property's location and characteristics into consideration.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:17:08 UTC
