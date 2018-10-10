United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (KDDI Fuchu Building)

(Note) Cancelled area as a percentage of 1,443,218.14m2, the total leasable area of the properties owned by United Urban as of August 31, 2018.

2. Outlook of Operating Condition

The termination date is scheduled to be December 23, 2019, which is in the thirty-third fiscal period ending May 31, 2020. Therefore, United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results for the thirtieth fiscal period ending November 30, 2018 and the thirty-first fiscal period ending May 31, 2019.

United Urban will start the leasing activity promptly, together with study for the optimal use of the property based on the current market, taking the property's location and characteristics into consideration.