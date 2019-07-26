United Urban Investment : Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Komazawa Court)

For Translation Purposes Only

July 26, 2019

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice Concerning Tenant Change at the Property (Komazawa Court)

United Urban Investment Corporation (United Urban) hereby announces that United Urban has agreed to change the termination date of the fixed-term building lease agreement with a tenant at "Komazawa Court" of its portfolio assets as set forth below.

1. Overview of the Tenant Change

(1) Name of the Tenant: Marubeni Corporation (2) Leased Area: 3,741.17m2 (3) Cancelled Area: 3,741.17m2 (Cancelled Area as a Percentage of the Property's Total Leasable Area: 100%) (Cancelled Area as a Percentage of United Urban's Total Leasable Area: 0.26% (Note)) (4) Termination Date: December 31, 2019

(Note) Cancelled area as a percentage of 1,434,587.61m2, the total leasable area of the properties owned by United Urban as of May 31, 2019.

2. Outlook of Operating Condition

The termination date under the agreement with the current tenant was March 31, 2020, but in view of the next tenant's request, etc., United Urban negotiated with the tenant and reached agreement on the change of the termination date to December 31, 2019. The basic agreement has already been concluded with the next tenant, and United Urban does not make any changes to the forecasts of financial results already disclosed for the thirty-second fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 and the thirty-third fiscal period ending May 31, 2020.