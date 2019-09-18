United Urban Investment : Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Company's Asset Management Guideline

For Translation Purposes Only

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Company's Asset Management Guideline

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to partly change its Asset Management Guideline.

1. Summary of changes and their reasons

For clarification of definition words and changes associated with lexical correction.