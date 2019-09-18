Log in
United Urban Investment : Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Company's Asset Management Guideline

09/18/2019 | 03:12am EDT

For Translation Purposes Only

September 18, 2019

For Immediate Release

United Urban Investment Corporation

Ikuo Yoshida

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8960)

Asset Management Company:

Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Norimasa Gaun

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Takehide Sasaki

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-5402-3680

Notice on the amendments to the Asset Management Company's Asset Management Guideline

United Urban Investment Corporation ("United Urban") hereby announces that Japan REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. ("JRA"), the asset management company to which United Urban entrusts asset management services, decided today to partly change its Asset Management Guideline.

1. Summary of changes and their reasons

For clarification of definition words and changes associated with lexical correction.

    1. Clarification of the underlying laws and regulations for legislative definition words and clarification of definition words.
    2. Refinement of the provisions related to reserves, etc. which are established in "3. Operation Policy
      (6) Operation Management Policy" and move of the provisions related to reserves for payment to "5. Accounting Policy (2) Policy for cash distribution".
    3. Changes of the notation from Japanese calendar to Western calendar.
    4. Changes associated with lexical correction.
  2. Effective date of the amendments September 18, 2019
  3. Other
    There will be no effect on the result of operation of United Urban due to the amendments of JRA's Asset Management Guideline.

Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 07:11:04 UTC
