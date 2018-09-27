(Note 1) The 'Acquisition Date' of properties owned by the former Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation (NCI) is described as December 1, 2010, the effective date of the merger.

(Note 2) Acquisition price has been rounded to the nearest million yen. The 'Acquisition Price' of properties owned by the former NCI is the acceptance price at the time of the merger (December 1, 2010).

(Note 3) The sale and purchase agreement of the trust beneficial interest for Himonya Shopping Center was concluded on May 24, 2018 and United Urban sold its 51% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest as of the same date. United Urban will sell the remaining 19% quasi co-ownership on November 1, 2018 and 30% quasi co-ownership on March 1, 2019, respectively.

(Note 4) maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site) includes the retail portion and the office portion.

(Note 5) Shin-Osaka Central Tower and SS30 include the office portion and the hotel portion.

(Note 6) For the Shinjuku Washington Hotel Honkan and the Hamamatsucho 262 Building, the additional acquisitions were executed, respectively. Each acquisition price in the above table is total amount of the existing possession and the additional acquisition.

(Note 7) SS30 comprises three buildings: an office building, a fitness club building, and a hotel building. The completed date of an office building and a hotel building disappears on the real estate register, so it is described the completed date of a fitness club building.

(Note 8) The LOOP-X・M comprises two buildings: LOOP-X (office building) and LOOP-M (residential building).

(Note 9) United Urban acquired the building with leasehold of the adjacent site to 'the b roppongi' (the 'Adjacent Site') on November 18, 2016 and the land of the Adjacent Site on January 13, 2017, respectively. Because United Urban acquired the Adjacent Site in order to enable the construction of an extension of the b roppopngi in the future, the Adjacent Site is considered to be attached to the b roppongi and it is not recognized as one separate property. Therefore, each piece of information of the Adjacent Site is not included in the above table.

(Note 10) Loisir Hotel & Spa Tower Naha consists of two buildings: the Main Building and the Annex. Information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the Main Building, and the completion date of the Annex is June 2009.

(Note 11) RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City comprises three buildings (a hotel building and two retail buildings). Information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the hotel building and the retail building I, and the completion date of the retail building II is August 1992.

(Note 12) Chatle Otemachi S・N consists of two buildings: S Building and N Building.

(Note 13) United Urban sold its 49% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest for the Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima on February 26, 2016. In addition, United Urban continues to hold the remaining 51% quasi co-ownership.