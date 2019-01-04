Log in
United Urban Investment : "Portfolio Roster" page has been updated.

01/04/2019 | 08:39am CET

（As of January 1, 2019）

(Note 1) The 'Acquisition Date' of properties owned by the former Nippon Commercial Investment Corporation (NCI) is described as December 1, 2010, the effective date of the merger.
(Note 2) Acquisition price has been rounded to the nearest million yen. The 'Acquisition Price' of properties owned by the former NCI is the acceptance price at the time of the merger (December 1, 2010).
(Note 3) The sale and purchase agreement of the trust beneficial interest for Himonya Shopping Center was concluded on May 24, 2018. United Urban sold its 51% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest on the same day, and 19% quasi co-ownership on November 1, 2018, respectively. United Urban will sell the remaining 30% quasi co-ownership on March 1, 2019.
(Note 4) maricom-ISOGO / SYSTEM PLAZA YOKOHAMA (Site) includes the retail portion and the office portion.
(Note 5) Shin-Osaka Central Tower and SS30 include the office portion and the hotel portion.
(Note 6) For the Shinjuku Washington Hotel Honkan and the Hamamatsucho 262 Building, the additional acquisitions were executed, respectively. Each acquisition price in the above table is total amount of the existing possession and the additional acquisition. In addition, the acquisition date is the date of the first acquisition.
(Note 7) SS30 comprises three buildings: an office building, a fitness club building, and a hotel building. The completed date of an office building and a hotel building disappears on the real estate register, so it is described the completed date of a fitness club building.
(Note 8) The LOOP-X・M comprises two buildings: LOOP-X (office building) and LOOP-M (residential building).
(Note 9) United Urban acquired the adjacent site to the b roppongi on January 13, 2017 and constructed the Annex on this site and the less utilized land of this property. United Urban additionally acquired the building of the Annex on December 17, 2018. The acquisition price in the above table is total amount of the existing possession, the adjacent site and the additional acquisition, and the acquisition date is the date of the first acquisition.
(Note 10) Loisir Hotel & Spa Tower Naha consists of two buildings: the Main Building and the Annex. Information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the Main Building, and the completion date of the Annex is June 2009.
(Note 11) RIHGA Royal Hotel Kokura・ARUARU City comprises three buildings (a hotel building and two retail buildings). Information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the hotel building and the retail building I, and the completion date of the retail building II is August 1992.
(Note 12) Chatle Otemachi S・N consists of two buildings: S Building and N Building.
(Note 13) United Urban sold its 49% quasi co-ownership of the trust beneficial interest for the Logistics Higashi-Ohgishima on February 26, 2016. In addition, United Urban continues to hold the remaining 51% quasi co-ownership.
(Note 14) MT Ariake Center Building I&II comprises two buildings; MT Ariake Center Building I (the 'Building I') and MT Ariake Center Building II (the 'Building II'). In addition, information in the 'Completed' is applicable to the Building I, and the completion date of Building II is June 1992.

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 07:38:03 UTC
