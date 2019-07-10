United Urban Investment : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been updated.

（As of July 11, 2019）
Total Unitholders' Equity
319,973,305,251 yen
Total Number of Investment Units Authorized
10,000,000 units
Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
3,118,337 units
The changes in unitholders' capital and total number of investment units issued and outstanding are shown below.
（As of November 30, 2018）
(Note)
The percentage of share of investment unit is the proportion of investment units held by the relevant unitholder to the total number of investment units issued and outstanding. In addition, percentage figures are rounded to two decimal places.
