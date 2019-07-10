Log in
United Urban Investment : "Total Unitholders' Equity and Major Unitholders" page has been updated.

07/10/2019 | 10:43pm EDT

（As of July 11, 2019）

dummy text

Total Unitholders' Equity 319,973,305,251 yen
Total Number of Investment Units Authorized 10,000,000 units
Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding 3,118,337 units

The changes in unitholders' capital and total number of investment units issued and outstanding are shown below.



（As of November 30, 2018）

dummy text

(Note) The percentage of share of investment unit is the proportion of investment units held by the relevant unitholder to the total number of investment units issued and outstanding. In addition, percentage figures are rounded to two decimal places.


Disclaimer

United Urban Investment Corporation published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 02:42:02 UTC
