United Way Establishes United for U.S. Fund to Benefit Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown

United Way Worldwide today announced that it has established the United
for U.S. Fund to benefit federal workers, contractors and others who
may be impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.
The United for U.S. Fund is an expansion of the United for U.S.
Coalition, which was launched recently to bring together corporate
partners, organized labor, the United Way network and other nonprofits
to assist furloughed federal workers and others who are struggling
during the ongoing government shutdown.
Since the launch of the Coalition, United Way has received an increasing
number of inquiries from members of the public, nonprofits and other
companies, asking, “How can we help?” The United for U.S. Fund
will make it possible for those who want to help, to support federal
workers, contractors and others impacted by the government shutdown.
“We are proud to be able to ease the burden of all those struggling at
this time and, in particular, to support federal workers and contractors
in every community who have supported their neighbors through their work
and their philanthropy over the years,” said Mary Sellers, U.S.
President, United Way Worldwide. “The United for U.S. Fund will
enable individuals and others to give back to those who work to keep our
country going.”
Throughout the shutdown, United Ways around the country have been
providing a host of services to federal workers and others, including
financial services and counseling, emergency assistance for food, rent
and other immediate needs.
With a Network covering 94 percent of communities across the U.S.,
United Way is well-positioned to marshal and mobilize resources to get
those who are in crisis due to the shutdown the help they need with
basic needs and to make ends meet.
The United for U.S. Fund will distribute 100 percent of
individual donations to local United Ways that serve communities with a
large percentage of federal workers, contractors and others who may be
impacted by the government shutdown to address vital needs, including
food, rent and mortgage payments, and other basic expenses.
Those who would like to donate are encouraged to visit: unitedway.org/unitedforusfund.
We encourage those seeking information or assistance to contact their
local United Way or to dial 2-1-1 (211.org)
for immediate assistance.
About United Way Worldwide
United
Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of
every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9
million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way
is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in
1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories
worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our
communities. United Way partners include global, national and local
businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations,
along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens,
students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org.
Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay
and #LiveUnited.
About 2-1-1
2-1-1 is a free, confidential service that connects individuals to
resources and services in their local communities by phone, text and on
the web. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for
someone else can call 2-1-1 from a cell phone or landline. United Way
supports and provides 2-1-1 services in most communities across the U.S.
For more information about 2-1-1, visit 211.org.
