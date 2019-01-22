Log in
United Way Establishes United for U.S. Fund to Benefit Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown

01/22/2019 | 01:43pm EST

National Fund will Support Basic Needs for Vulnerable Workers in Affected Communities

Text SHUTDOWN to 40403 to donate or visit unitedway.org/unitedforusfund

United Way Worldwide today announced that it has established the United for U.S. Fund to benefit federal workers, contractors and others who may be impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

The United for U.S. Fund is an expansion of the United for U.S. Coalition, which was launched recently to bring together corporate partners, organized labor, the United Way network and other nonprofits to assist furloughed federal workers and others who are struggling during the ongoing government shutdown.

Since the launch of the Coalition, United Way has received an increasing number of inquiries from members of the public, nonprofits and other companies, asking, “How can we help?” The United for U.S. Fund will make it possible for those who want to help, to support federal workers, contractors and others impacted by the government shutdown.

“We are proud to be able to ease the burden of all those struggling at this time and, in particular, to support federal workers and contractors in every community who have supported their neighbors through their work and their philanthropy over the years,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. “The United for U.S. Fund will enable individuals and others to give back to those who work to keep our country going.”

Throughout the shutdown, United Ways around the country have been providing a host of services to federal workers and others, including financial services and counseling, emergency assistance for food, rent and other immediate needs.

With a Network covering 94 percent of communities across the U.S., United Way is well-positioned to marshal and mobilize resources to get those who are in crisis due to the shutdown the help they need with basic needs and to make ends meet.

The United for U.S. Fund will distribute 100 percent of individual donations to local United Ways that serve communities with a large percentage of federal workers, contractors and others who may be impacted by the government shutdown to address vital needs, including food, rent and mortgage payments, and other basic expenses.

Those who would like to donate are encouraged to visit: unitedway.org/unitedforusfund.

We encourage those seeking information or assistance to contact their local United Way or to dial 2-1-1 (211.org) for immediate assistance.

About United Way Worldwide

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About 2-1-1

2-1-1 is a free, confidential service that connects individuals to resources and services in their local communities by phone, text and on the web. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for someone else can call 2-1-1 from a cell phone or landline. United Way supports and provides 2-1-1 services in most communities across the U.S. For more information about 2-1-1, visit 211.org.


© Business Wire 2019
