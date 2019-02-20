United Way Launches UpPurpose, Amplifying Stories of Good

New Technology Platform and Creative Agency Subsidiary Will Specifically Cater to the Needs of the Social Good Sector

United Way Worldwide (unitedway.org) today announced the launch of a new for-profit subsidiary, UpPurpose, a cloud-based technology platform and creative agency designed to meet the unique content needs of nonprofits and the social good sector. UpPurpose will provide a full suite of content services—from multi-platform digital campaign creation to real-time data-driven campaign performance analysis—for local United Ways, nonprofits, foundations, CSR organizations and other social enterprises.

Named today as one of Fast Company Magazine’s Most Innovative Companies, United Way launched UpPurpose as the latest next bold step in its digital transformation that includes last year’s launch of Salesforce Philanthropy Cloud.

“United Way has been on a journey to transform the traditional models of giving and fundraising, and the launch of UpPurpose is a ground-breaking step for us as we work to better connect and engage with donors, and illustrate how their support impacts the causes they care about,” said Brian Gallagher, CEO, United Way Worldwide. “We are excited by the creation of UpPurpose; and honored by Fast Company’s recognition of our ongoing work to innovate, bring people together and build stronger communities.”

Led by former Condé Nast and Starwood executive, Arlie Sisson, UpPurpose brings together world-class content creation with state-of-the-art technology to help United Way and other nonprofits, foundations, CSR organizations and social enterprises increase digital awareness, enable fundraising, manage online campaigns and visualize data in real time.

UpPurpose grew out of United Way Worldwide’s vision to transform the philanthropic space and offer everyday philanthropists and corporate partners the opportunity to engage, digitally, year-round. UpPurpose began providing content for select local United Ways in 2018, and drove impressive results for key giving campaigns in these markets (aggregate results) including a 350% increase in United Way’s Giving Tuesday campaign; and a twenty-fold increase in end-of-year giving over 2017 efforts for those United Ways.

“The world needs cause-driven, social good companies and nonprofits more than ever,” Sisson said. “We are built on the idea of crafting inspiring content, easy-to-use technology, insights that enable and hands-on support. Our mission is to provide a new set of solutions to enable nonprofits to amplify their impact and connect to their constituents and learn from predictive insights in a whole new way. I am thrilled to be part of United Way’s launch of this venture, serving the philanthropic and nonprofit communities on their digital transformation journeys.”

UpPurpose is based in Denver, Colorado and comprises a team of writers, developers, designers, and strategists, who elevate stories of need and impact that resonate with donors and help organizations meet fundraising goals faster.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.3 million donors worldwide and $4.6 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

About UpPurpose

UpPurpose is a technology platform that partners with nonprofits, foundations, CSR organizations and other social enterprises increase digital awareness, enable fundraising, manage online campaigns and visualize data in real time. Founded in 2019, UpPurpose is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. To learn more, visit www.UpPurpose.com.

