United Way Launches UpPurpose, Amplifying Stories of Good

United Way Worldwide (unitedway.org)
today announced the launch of a new for-profit subsidiary, UpPurpose,
a cloud-based technology platform and creative agency designed to meet
the unique content needs of nonprofits and the social good sector.
UpPurpose will provide a full suite of content services—from
multi-platform digital campaign creation to real-time data-driven
campaign performance analysis—for local United Ways, nonprofits,
foundations, CSR organizations and other social enterprises.
Named today as one of Fast
Company Magazine’s Most Innovative Companies, United Way launched
UpPurpose as the latest next bold step in its digital transformation
that includes last year’s launch of Salesforce Philanthropy Cloud.
“United Way has been on a journey to transform the traditional models of
giving and fundraising, and the launch of UpPurpose is a ground-breaking
step for us as we work to better connect and engage with donors, and
illustrate how their support impacts the causes they care about,” said
Brian Gallagher, CEO, United Way Worldwide. “We are excited by the
creation of UpPurpose; and honored by Fast Company’s recognition of our
ongoing work to innovate, bring people together and build stronger
communities.”
Led by former Condé Nast and Starwood executive, Arlie Sisson, UpPurpose
brings together world-class content creation with state-of-the-art
technology to help United Way and other nonprofits, foundations, CSR
organizations and social enterprises increase digital awareness, enable
fundraising, manage online campaigns and visualize data in real time.
UpPurpose grew out of United Way Worldwide’s vision to transform the
philanthropic space and offer everyday philanthropists and corporate
partners the opportunity to engage, digitally, year-round. UpPurpose
began providing content for select local United Ways in 2018, and drove
impressive results for key giving campaigns in these markets (aggregate
results) including a 350% increase in United Way’s Giving Tuesday
campaign; and a twenty-fold increase in end-of-year giving over 2017
efforts for those United Ways.
“The world needs cause-driven, social good companies and nonprofits more
than ever,” Sisson said. “We are built on the idea of crafting inspiring
content, easy-to-use technology, insights that enable and hands-on
support. Our mission is to provide a new set of solutions to enable
nonprofits to amplify their impact and connect to their constituents and
learn from predictive insights in a whole new way. I am thrilled to be
part of United Way’s launch of this venture, serving the philanthropic
and nonprofit communities on their digital transformation journeys.”
UpPurpose is based in Denver, Colorado and comprises a team of writers,
developers, designers, and strategists, who elevate stories of need and
impact that resonate with donors and help organizations meet fundraising
goals faster.
About United Way
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of
every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers,
8.3 million donors worldwide and $4.6 billion raised every year, United
Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in
nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories
worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our
communities. United Way partners include global, national and local
businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations,
along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens,
students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org.
Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and
#LiveUnited.
About UpPurpose
UpPurpose is a technology platform that partners with nonprofits,
foundations, CSR organizations and other social enterprises increase
digital awareness, enable fundraising, manage online campaigns and
visualize data in real time. Founded in 2019, UpPurpose is headquartered
in Denver, Colorado. To learn more, visit www.UpPurpose.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005520/en/