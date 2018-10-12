United Way Worldwide Establishes Hurricane Michael Relief Fund to Support Communities Affected by Catastrophic Storm

Alexandria, VA, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Way Worldwide announced today that it has established the United Way Hurricane Michael Recovery Fund, a national fund that will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts in the affected areas of Hurricane Michael, a category 4 storm in the southeast region of the U.S. United Ways in the affected areas will raise money locally and respond to emerging needs as appropriate, while the national fund will complement their efforts and provide a single clearinghouse for individual and corporate donors who want to impact all affected areas.

“Hurricane Michael has made landfall and the destruction we have seen so far is only the beginning,” said Mary B. Sellers, U.S President of United Way Worldwide. “People affected by this tragic storm are supported by the United Way Network. We will be there to help rebuild and recover from the devastation in the weeks, months and years to come.”

Additionally, United Way’s free support service, 2-1-1, has been reinforced to assist anyone in need for non-emergency support. Individuals in need of assistance can call 2-1-1 or text “MICHAEL” to 898-211 to receive state-specific storm updates. Those calling can also get information on community resources such as shelters, food and water resources, supplies, recovery support and other basic needs before, during and after disasters. Support is offered more than 180 languages.

United Way has a history of serving as the cornerstone for mid- and long-term recovery after natural disasters including Hurricanes Florence, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Katrina, the Shasta Fires in California, last year’s earthquakes in Mexico and flooding in India. United Way is laying the groundwork for mid- and long-term recovery in the areas affected by Hurricane Florence, which is expected to take several years. The United Way Hurricane Florence Recovery Fund is just one way the organization will continue the fight for every person in every community.

To donate or volunteer, please go to www.unitedway.org. For disaster help, call 211 or visit 211.org.





Southerlyn Reisig United Way Worldwide 703-836-7100 ext 321 Southerlyn.Reisig@uww.unitedway.org