United Way Worldwide : Launches ‘United for U.S.' Coalition to Help Those Impacted by Government Shutdown

United Way Worldwide (Unitedway.org)
today announced that it will lead the formation of the United for U.S.
coalition, a joint effort by corporate partners, organized labor and the
United Way network and nonprofits to assist furloughed federal workers
and others impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.
United Way and its community partners are preparing for an expected
uptick in calls to 2-1-1 from those seeking assistance with rent and
mortgage payments, utility bills and groceries. United for U.S.
will address these needs by bringing together United Way’s deep
community knowledge with organized labor and our corporate partners who
want to help those in need during the extended shutdown.
“No organization is better positioned than United Way to bring critical
resources together for those who need help. Our reach into every U.S.
community and our deep relationships with all sectors allow us to create
the safety net that will assist our neighbors and maintain the fabric of
our communities,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. President, United Way
Worldwide. “We are thankful for the support of our corporate partners,
organized labor and local United Ways, who stand ready to provide vital
services to those in need.”
The 2-1-1 non-emergency service will anchor United Way’s community
support by providing information about local social services, including
the availability of public benefits and corporate assistance programs.
The 2-1-1 network, 211.org,
connects callers to resources and aid for monthly living expenses.
Wells Fargo and Bank of America are two of United Way’s closest
corporate partners offering support to those affected. Wells Fargo will
waive fees for customers who have direct deposit from the federal
government, or at the customer’s request; and will offer short and
long-term assistance for those who need extra time to make payments.
Bank of America is offering personalized financial assistance through
its Client Assistance Program.
United Way is inviting other corporate partners to join the coalition
effort.
As part of its long-standing association with the labor movement, United
Way is working with a number of organizations, including the AFL-CIO,
the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and the National
Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), to distribute information on resources
available to assist with needs and living expenses.
Local United Ways are also providing a host of services in areas with
federal workers, including financial services and counseling, and where
available, Emergency Housing and Assistance Funds for food, rent and
other assistance.
Some of the examples of how local United Ways are assisting those in
their communities include:
United Way of the National Capital Area (Washington D.C.) has
provided $50,000 through its Emergency Assistance Fund to area
nonprofits to meet people’s basic needs.
United Way of Genesee County (Flint, Mich.) launched a fund to
help federal workers with emergency needs, specifically food,
transportation and current utility payments.
Mile High United Way (Denver, Colo.) has a variety of resources
for federal workers through 2-1-1 to connect people to health care
services, food pantries, mental health resources, childcare, and utility
and eviction prevention assistance.
United Way for Southeastern Michigan (Detroit, Mich.) is
directing federal employees who call 2-1-1 to available resources, and
coordinating food box distribution with local food pantries.
United Way of Bay County (Bay City, Mich.) established a
Community Services Emergency Fund to provide cash payments to furloughed
government workers for household bills, groceries and other basics.
United Way of King County (Seattle, Wash.) is participating in
local resource fairs for federal workers organized by the Port of
Seattle.
United Way urges those seeking information or assistance to call 2-1-1
or go to 211.org.
About United Way Worldwide
United
Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of
every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9
million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way
is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in
1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories
worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our
communities. United Way partners include global, national and local
businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations,
along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens,
students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org.
About 2-1-1
2-1-1 is a free, confidential service that connects individuals to
resources and services in their local communities by phone, text and on
the web. Individuals in need or who are looking for information for
someone else can call 2-1-1 from a cell phone or landline. United Way
supports and provides 2-1-1 services in most communities across the U.S.
For more information about 2-1-1, visit 211.org.
