Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

United warns of cash bleed, empty planes even after more schedule cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 10:29pm EDT
An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airus A319 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles

United Airlines Holdings booked $1.5 billion less revenue in March than the same time last year and warned employees that planes could be flying nearly empty into the summer, even after drastic flight capacity cuts.

"This crisis is moving really quickly," United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby said in a memo to employees on Sunday.

United is cutting corporate officers' salaries by 50% and reducing flight capacity by about 50% in April and May, with deep capacity cuts also expected into the summer travel period.

"Even with those cuts, we're expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30% range - and that's if things don't get worse," the executives said.

The airline said it was working night and day to keep as much pay as possible flowing to employees, even if the situation worsens and "demand temporarily plummets to zero."

United, American Airlines Group and Delta Air Lines - the three largest U.S. airlines - confirmed Friday they are in talks with the U.S. government about potential assistance amid a dramatic drop-off in air travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The White House and lawmakers view the situation with increasing alarm, with an administration official saying on Saturday they want Congress to provide assistance to airlines and other industries badly harmed by the travel demand collapse.

So far there has been no talk of a full bailout like that of the auto-industry in 2009.

While no specific proposal is currently being written, a senior House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee aide said it backs tax relief talks but Republicans are "considering federal loans for the purchase of jet fuel, and possibly other operational expenses."

Delta and American have also announced drastic schedule reductions following expanded White House travel restrictions on Europe to include United Kingdom and Ireland, leaving only a handful of daily flights to Europe.

Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline, will be flying just five flights a day to Europe starting this week, compared with 92 last year to 31 European destinations at the peak travel season.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees Friday the "speed of the demand fall-off is unlike anything we've seen... We are moving quickly to preserve cash and protect our company. And with revenues dropping, we must be focused on taking costs out of our business."

American said Saturday it would cancel 75% of its international flights and ground nearly all its widebody jets.

American, which previously operated 37 flights a day to Europe from the United States, will within about a week fly just two flights a day to Europe ? one flight a day to London from Miami and Dallas.

By Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40pAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
11:34pFactbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
11:27pAustralia mulls second stimulus package to tackle coronavirus - sources
RE
11:23pChina says impact from coronavirus outbreak on economy to decrease in second quarter
RE
11:17pThai central bank says will monitor impact of Fed's moves
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pSouth Korea stocks fall as Fed's emergency cut fails to ease virus fears
RE
11:10pChina has room to appropriately raise budget deficit ratio - statistics bureau
RE
10:57pOil slides again, squeezed between coronavirus demand hit and price war bite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANDS' END, INC. : More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sees $1.5 billion less revenue in March vs last year, warns..
3DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
4BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
5PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group