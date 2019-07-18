Log in
UnitedCoatings Group : Announces Acquisition of CoorsTek Medical

07/18/2019 | 10:43am EDT

Acquisition Broadens UnitedCoatings’ Capabilities to Offer Comprehensive Supply Chain Solutions

UnitedCoatings Group, together with its medical division (Eurocoating SpA, Surface Dynamics, NanoSurfaces Industries, Anteco and Eurocoating Medical Technology Wuxi), a leading global supplier of integrated contract manufacturing solutions to medical device OEMs, announced today that, after its acquisition of NanoSurfaces from CoorsTek Medical in 2018, it has acquired 100% of CoorsTek Medical LLC from CoorsTek LLC.

Based in Fort Worth, TX, CoorsTek Medical has long been recognized as a reliable partner and a disruptive innovator in the medical device outsourcing market. The company’s service offerings include casting and machining of a wide variety of implants and instruments combined with a full range of product development services which allow the company to provide a true “Concept to Launch” service to its OEM customers. With its focus on improvement, the company has built a strong pipeline of both development and manufacturing projects.

"The acquisition of CoorsTek Medical is a historic milestone for the Group," says Nelso Antolotti, Founder and Executive Chairman of UnitedCoatings Group. "This is our biggest acquisition to date and a major step in our internationalization strategy. We have been very successful in maintaining a good mix of organic growth and acquisitions, putting together a unique combination of high-quality services to the medical device industry. We are very happy to welcome the CoorsTek Medical Team to the family!"

Mike Meiggs, President of CoorsTek Medical, stated, “Today is an exciting day for the employees of CoorsTek Medical as we join forces with a Contract Manufacturer known worldwide for delivering highly technical solutions in its varied market offerings. With the combined services now offered under UnitedCoatings Group, we are poised to become a leader in the Medical Device Outsourcing market.”

About UnitedCoatings Group

UnitedCoatings Group, headquartered in Rubbiano, Italy, is a global leader in thermal spray solutions and related services for selected markets including Industrial Gas Turbine, Aviation and Medical Device applications. The equipment division is offering turnkey, customized and highly automatized Thermal Spray booth solutions for all industries. Additionally, UnitedCoatings Group is one of the most respected contract manufacturers in the Additive Manufacturing market worldwide due to its talented team and production capabilities. With this acquisition, the group will have 1,000 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and China.

For more information, please visit: www.unitedcoatingsgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
