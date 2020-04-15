Log in
UnitedHealth CEO says most procedures at SCA ambulatory surgery centers postponed

04/15/2020 | 09:54am EDT

UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive David Wichmann said on Wednesday that a broad hold on elective procedures due to the new coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted its Surgical Care Affiliates ambulatory surgery centers that provide outpatient joint, spine and cardiovascular procedures.

"Most traditional procedural work has been postponed at our SCA ambulatory surgery centers," Wichmann said during a conference call with analysts.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

