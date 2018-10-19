Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UnitedHealthcare : Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston as Part of New England Revolution Walking Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 01:49am CEST

  • Revolution Academy coaches hosted soccer clinic at Charlestown Boys & Girls Club and demonstrated NERF ENERGY Game Kits, a limited-release game that helps reduce youth obesity through “exergaming”
  • This initiative, a collaboration between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, aims to help reduce youth obesity through the donation of a limited-release game, “exergaming” and health education

UnitedHealthcare donated 100 NERF ENERGY Game Kits, a limited-release game that tracks physical activity and rewards kids for being active, to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston this afternoon as part of the “UnitedHealthcare Match Day Motion Challenge.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018006009/en/

UnitedHealthcare donated 100 NERF Energy Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston as part of the “U ...

UnitedHealthcare donated 100 NERF Energy Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston as part of the “UnitedHealthcare Match Day Motion Challenge.” New England Revolution staff met the goal of taking 400,000 steps this past season, and today’s event encouraged Club members to become more active through "exergaming." Eric Swain, vice president of UnitedHealthcare of New England, is shown giving Club member Emerson, 9, a NERF ENERGY Rush kit (Photo: Gretchen Ertl).

As part of the Challenge, New England Revolution staff met the goal of taking 400,000 steps this past season. To encourage kids to adopt an active lifestyle early on, UnitedHealthcare and the Revolution Academy hosted a soccer clinic for the local Club kids to hone their soccer skills.

Each kit includes a NERF ENERGY Game Band, a NERF PRO FOAM soccer ball and instructions to download the NERF ENERGY RUSH mobile game to get kids moving. As children participate in physical activity, they earn “energy points” that are tracked by the activity band, and these points turn into screen time to play the mobile game on a smartphone or tablet.

The donation is part of a national initiative between Hasbro and UnitedHealthcare, featuring Hasbro’s NERF products, that encourages young people to become more active through “exergaming.” UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 NERF ENERGY Game Kits to elementary schools and community organizations across the country, enabling children ages six to 12 to receive the kits at no cost.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. Through its entertainment labels, Allspark Pictures and Allspark Animation, the Company is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 5 on the 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past seven years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston’s mission is to help young people, especially those who need us most, build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders. We do this by providing: a safe haven filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adults, and life-enhancing programs. Learn more at www.bgcb.org.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:09aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Pilgrim, Forest City, and Engility on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:08aDAIICHI SANKYO : Initiates Phase 1 Study of AXL Inhibitor DS-1205 in Patients with EGFR-Mutated Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
PU
03:08aPEET : 19 October 2018 - PPC - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03:07aCO2 : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
03:04aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) and Encourages ORA Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:04aNINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Announces Pricing of $400 Million Offering of New Senior Notes
BU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Annual Report 2018
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Retirement of Board Director
PU
03:03aNETCOMM WIRELESS : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
03:03aALKANE RESOURCES : Becoming a substantial holder for CAI
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3NORSK HYDRO : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs
5WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Walmex third-quarter profit driven by s..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.