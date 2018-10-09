Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UnitedHealthcare and Optum Support People in Florida Preparing for Hurricane Michael

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

  • Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access to care or prescriptions needs may be affected
  • Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people in Florida who may be affected by Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall later this week.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected.

  • Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.
  • For plan participants who may have misplaced their medical ID cards, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in Medicaid, employer-sponsored and individual health plans (except Medicare) who have a smartphone can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.
  • Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.

    The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources to help them with specific concerns, including financial and legal matters.

    Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pALIBABA : Thinking about buying stock in Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba, Facebook or Netflix?
PR
03:32pAT&T : Option-trading opportunities on Advanced Micro Devices, Bank of America, Micron, Square Incorporated, and AT&T
PR
03:32pPPG INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03:32pMizuho Hires John Tucker to Lead Industrials Banking
GL
03:31pONCE UPON A FARM : Closes $20 Million in Series B Funding Led by CAVU Venture Partners
BU
03:31pProject Management Institute Announces Winners of the 2018 PMI Professional Awards
BU
03:31pFranchise Owners Overwhelmingly Believe Store Profits Will Drop If They Sign New Agreement
BU
03:31pTMX : Montréal Exchange Launches Trading on London Time
AQ
03:31pLOGIX FIBER NETWORKS : ’ Growing Footprint Supports Texas Economic Development as Relocating Businesses Focus on Fiber
BU
03:31pQ2I : 's New MATRA Technology Enables Earliest Interventions to Improve Recovery from Opioid Use Disorder
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
4Google drops out of bidding for $10 billion Pentagon data deal
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.