Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Severe Weather and Flooding in Kansas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

  • Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected
  • Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people affected by recent severe weather and flooding across parts of Kansas.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected.

  • Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.
  • For plan participants who may have misplaced their medical ID cards, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in Medicaid, employer-sponsored and individual health plans (except Medicare) who have a smartphone can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.
  • Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.

    The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources to help them with specific concerns, including financial and legal matters.

    Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pMonaco Gears Up to Host Anthony Ritossa's 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit Representing $4 Trillion in Wealth June 18-20
PR
03:26pKERING : Boucheron introduces NEW High Jewellery pieces from Animal Collection
AQ
03:25pU.S. FARM AID SHOULD NOT BENEFIT FOREIGN COMPANIES : Democratic senators
RE
03:25pEthos Purchases 8% of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd.
NE
03:24pPPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school seniors
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says US Is Standing With Canada In Effort To Free Canadians In China And Will Continue To Engage On The Issue
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says Trump Probably Will Meet With China's Xi At G20 And Will Urge Him To Release Canadians
PU
03:24pREPORT : Mantle Ridge May Be Looking To Buy Aramark
PU
03:24pBLUEOCEAN IOT : Flexible, Cost-Effective LED Control
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says We Have Been Clear That We Consider Huawei To Be Incompatible With Security Interests Of US And Allies
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3HEXAGON : HEXAGON : announces new early warning radar system for rockfalls and other fast-moving events
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About