UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Severe Weather and Flooding in Kansas

UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies
of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people
affected by recent severe weather and flooding across parts of Kansas.
Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make
alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as
well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might
be affected.
-
Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan
participants who need help finding a care provider in the
UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can
call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical
ID cards.
-
For plan participants who may have misplaced their medical ID
cards, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the local time zone),
Monday through Friday. People enrolled in Medicaid, employer-sponsored
and individual health plans (except Medicare) who have a smartphone
can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant
access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health
benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download
at the Apple iTunes
App Store and the Android Market on Google
Play.
-
Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health
services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.
The
toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven
days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge
and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists
help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to
address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to
community resources to help them with specific concerns, including
financial and legal matters.
Along with the toll-free help
line, emotional-support resources and information are available online
at www.liveandworkwell.com.
