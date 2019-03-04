Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People Affected by Tornadoes in Alabama

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 04:11pm EST

  • Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected
  • Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people affected by the recent tornadoes that struck parts of southeastern Alabama.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected.

  • Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.
  • For plan participants who may have misplaced their medical ID cards, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual health plans (except Medicare) who have a smartphone can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.
  • Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.

    The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources to help them with specific concerns, including financial and legal matters.

    Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pAT&T : Rolls in Mobile Charging Stations and Relief Supplies for Those Impacted by the Lee County Tornadoes
PU
04:25pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Welcomes Advisors Aboard with Largest-Ever Ship Tours and Shipboard Seminar Program Schedule in 2019
PU
04:25pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Celebrates Dr. Seuss's 115th Birthday With Day Of Fun For Kids Aboard Carnival Splendor In Long Beach Featuring Celebrity Book Reading By Joey Fatone
PU
04:25pMTS : 4 March, 2019 MTS Helps University Protect Architectural Heritage in Latin America
PU
04:25pD&B DAVE & BUSTER ENTERTAINMENT : Dave & Buster's Now Open at Janss Marketplace
PU
04:25pMaterials Down as Trade Deal Doubts Emerge -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:25pAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : Summary ToggleAkebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PU
04:25pRED MOUNTAIN WEIGHT LOSS : Opens Four New Clinics in DFW
BU
04:24pTCF FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pVITAL THERAPIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
2ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018
3BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont rejects Barrick's buyout offer, proposes Nevada JV
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Disappointed With Canada Appeal Decision Against Subsidiar..
5U.S. shares falter, investors await U.S.-China trade deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.