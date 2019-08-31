Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

  • Assistance for UnitedHealthcare plan participants whose access to care or prescriptions needs may have been affected
  • Free emotional-support help line from Optum open to anyone

UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), are taking action to help people in the Carolinas and Georgia who may be affected by Hurricane Dorian. This is in addition to actions taken earlier to support individuals in Florida.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected.

  • Help Finding a Network Care Provider, Early Refills: Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number located on the back of their medical ID cards.
  • For plan participants who may have misplaced their medical ID cards, call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (in the local time zone), Monday through Friday. People enrolled in Medicaid, employer-sponsored and individual health plans (except Medicare) who have a smartphone can download the free Health4Me app, which provides instant access to their ID card, network care providers, their personal health benefits and more. The Health4Me app is available as a free download at the Apple iTunes App Store and the Android Market on Google Play.
  • Free Help Line: Optum, a leading health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line.

    The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained Optum mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs. Callers may also receive referrals to community resources to help them with specific concerns, including financial and legal matters.

    Along with the toll-free help line, emotional-support resources and information are available online at www.liveandworkwell.com.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping to make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 8K Association Announces Performance Specification for Consumer TVs
PU
07:52pCARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm
PU
07:23pUnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian
BU
07:00pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - IFF
GL
06:00pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GVA
GL
05:32pADESTO TECHNOLOGIES : Did you know you can achieve ultra-low power operation while simplifying your system design?
PU
05:27pRUMBLEON : How to Rally, Sturgis® 2019 Edition (Video)
PU
04:27pRENAULT : Tragic death of Athoine Hubert
PU
04:09pTREE ISLAND STEEL : The Futura Corporation and Arbutus Distributors Ltd. withdraw their non-binding unsolicited proposal for Tree Island's shares
AQ
04:07pDELTA AIR LINES : adds 7,963 seats over weekend, no cancels planned ahead of Dorian's arrival (Article)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL CORP : CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 8K Association Announces Performance Specification for Cons..
3ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline ..
4ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in S..
5UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane D..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group