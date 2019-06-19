Unity Bancorp : Bank Adds Two Vice Presidents to SBA Lending Program

CLINTON, N.J. (June 20, 2019) -Unity Bank has expanded its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team with the addition of Thomas E. Lilley as Vice President/SBA Business Development Manager and Andrew Leahy as Vice President/SBA Business Development Executive.



In collaboration with Unity's senior management, Lilley develops and implements strategies to prudently grow the SBA loan portfolio and meet existing and emerging customer needs. The Manahawkin resident brings more than 25 years of SBA business lending experience to the bank. He worked with several national and regional banks in New Jersey, managing their SBA lending process. Lilley earned a B.S. in Business Economics at Rutgers University.

'I'm excited to join a bank that recognizes the value the SBA loan product has to offer,' said Lilley. 'Unity is actively pursuing SBA loan opportunities within our lending footprint from the Hudson Valley to the Philadelphia market. Our SBA team is looking forward to helping entrepreneurs achieve their goals whether they are starting their first business or expanding an established enterprise.'

Leahy also brings more than 25 years of SBA lending experience to his role at Unity. The Warwick, N.Y. resident previously held similar positions with national and regional banks in New Jersey and New York. He studied Business Administration at Rowan University.

'We are excited to have Tom and Andrew join our SBA lending team,' said Stephen Rooney, Unity's Chief Lending Officer and First Senior Vice President. 'Their addition illustrates our commitment to the SBA program. Unity has one of the most active SBA programs for banks of our size because we have the flexibility to help customers get the financing they need quickly. Tom and Andrew are certain to build on the program's success.'

Unity participates in the 7(a) Loan Program, SBA's primary program to help start-up and existing small businesses obtain financing when they might not be eligible for business loans through normal lending channels. The bank also participates in the SBA 504 Loan program, an economic development program that offers small businesses long-term, fixed-rate financing used to acquire fixed assets for expansion or modernization. Unity Bank is consistently among the top 10 of New Jersey SBA lenders in loan volume. The program also serves parts of Pennsylvania and is expanding into New York. For more information, please visit unitybank.com.

