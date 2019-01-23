|
Unity Bancorp : Earnings Release
01/23/2019 | 06:34am EST
|
For Immediate Release
|
News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NSDQ: UNTY)
|
Alan J. Bedner, EVP and CFO
|
January 23, 2019
|
(908)713-4308
Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $5.8 Million
James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results:On behalf of the entire Unity Bancorp team, I am pleased to report another quarter of record profitability. During the quarter we gained considerable traction in growing our premiere franchise.
Our fourth quarter performance is a reflection of our commitment to our clients, communities, employees and shareholders. I am very optimistic about our future and look forward to providing superior returns in 2019.
(1) Core Net Income is a Non-GAAP financial measure consisting of net income and excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See the reconcilement of GAAP and Non-GAAP financials.
Clinton, NJ, January 23, 2019 - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported record net income of $5.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Approximately $912 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share, of this increase is attributed to the lower effective tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act.")
For the year ended December 31, 2018, Unity reported net income of $21.9 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $12.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted share for the prior year's period. Approximately $3.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, of this increase is attributed to the lower effective tax rate due to the Tax Act.
Net income for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2017, includes an additional $1.7 million in income tax expense as a result of the Company adjusting its deferred income tax balances in response to the Tax Act which was signed into law on December 22, 2017.
Fourth Quarter Earnings Highlights
-
• Net interest income, our primary driver of earnings, increased $1.7 million to $14.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to the prior year's quarter, due to strong loan growth and an increased net interest margin.
-
• Net interest margin expanded 10 basis points to 4.01%, compared to 3.91% for the prior year's quarter and increased 9 basis points from 3.92% in the prior sequential quarter ended September 30, 2018. The net interest margin is expected to remain stable.
-
• The provision for loan losses was $500 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Asset quality remains favorable.
-
• Noninterest income decreased $83 thousand to $2.0 million compared to the prior year's quarter and $525 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter. The quarter included $193 thousand in write-downs on equity securities.
-
• Noninterest expense increased $639 thousand to $8.3 million compared to the prior year's quarter and decreased $533 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter. The year-over-year increase was the result of expansion costs from two additional branches and increased headcount which resulted in higher compensation, benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses. The decline over the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was due to the two nonrecurring transactions last quarter: an $850 thousand supplemental executive retirement ("SERP") benefit expense, partially offset by a $317 thousand recovery related to an OREO property.
-
• The effective tax rate declined to 21.0% for the quarter compared to 61.0% in the prior year's quarter, as a result of the Tax Act, which was enacted December 22, 2017, and lowered the federal corporate tax rate. In addition, the prior year's quarter included a $1.7 million adjustment to our deferred tax asset as a result of the Tax Act.
Balance Sheet Highlights
-
• Total loans increased $133.9 million, or 11.4%, from year-end 2017 to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2018. Residential mortgage, commercial and consumer loan portfolios increased $70.9 million, $65.2 million, and $14.0 million, respectively, partially offset by a decline of $16.3 million in SBA loans. Our pipeline remains strong. Mortgage originations for the year totaled $225.0 million and reached a record level.
-
• Total deposits increased $164.6 million, or 15.8%, from year-end 2017 to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was 5.5% from year-end 2017.
-
• Borrowed funds decreased $65.0 million to $210.0 million at December 31, 2018, due to decreased overnight borrowings, the maturity of a repo and FHLB advances being called.
-
• Shareholders' equity was $138.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $20.4 million from year-end 2017, due to retained net income offset in part by declines in other comprehensive income resulting from unrealized losses on securities and the payment of dividends.
-
• Book value per common share was $12.85 as of December 31, 2018.
-
• At December 31, 2018, the leverage, common equity Tier I, Tier I and Total Risk Based Capital ratios were 9.90%, 11.40%, 12.24% and 13.49% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized."
-
• Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.44% at December 31, 2018.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.6 billion in assets and $1.2 billion in deposits. Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project" or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company's control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Item IA-Risk Factors" as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Total assets
Total deposits Total loans Total securities
Total shareholders' equity Allowance for loan lossesFINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER TO DATE: Income before provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes
Impact of Tax Reform Bill Net income
Net income per common share - Basic Net income per common share - DilutedPerformance ratios:
Return on average assets Return on average equity Efficiency ratio
Net interest margin
Noninterest expense to average assetsFINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Income before provision for income taxes Provision for income taxes
Impact of Tax Reform Bill Net income
Net income per common share - Basic Net income per common share - Diluted
Performance ratios:
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018
$
1,579,157
1,207,687
1,304,566
63,732
138,488
(15,488)
$
7,350 1,547 -
$ $ $
5,803
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
$
1,553,152 $ 1,455,496
1,219,473 1,043,137
1,283,304 1,170,674
63,399 69,800
133,067 118,105
(14,988) (13,556)
$
6,745 $ 6,408
1,255 2,175
- 1,733
$ $ $
5,490
$
2,500
0.54 0.53
0.51 $ 0.24
0.50 $ 0.23
1.56
% % % % %
1.50 % 0.74
17.00
16.64 % 8.54
50.69
54.86 % 52.45
4.01
3.92 % 3.91
2.22
2.41 % 2.25
$
27,307 $ 22,433
5,388 7,807
- 1,733
$ $ $
21,919
$
12,893
2.04 $ 1.22 2.01 $ 1.20
Return on average assets 1.53 % 1.02
Return on average equity 17.10 % 11.47
Efficiency ratio 53.07 % 55.57
Net interest margin 3.97 % 3.83
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.34 % 2.37
SHARE INFORMATION:
Market price per share Dividends paid
Book value per common share
Average diluted shares outstanding (QTD)CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets Leverage ratio
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
Total risk-based capital ratio
CREDIT QUALITY AND RATIOS: Nonperforming assets
QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans Allowance for loan losses to total loans Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO
Nonperforming assets to total assets
$ $ $
20.76 0.07 12.85 10,935
8.77
9.90
11.40
12.24
13.49
$
6,929 -
1.19 %
0.53 % 0.44 %
$ $ $
22.90 $ 19.75 0.07 $ 0.06 12.37 $ 11.13 10,936 10,794
% % % % %
8.57 % 8.11
9.74 % 9.37
11.15 % 10.81
12.00 % 11.75
13.25 % 12.87
%
$
6,251 $ 3,420 0.05 % 0.02 1.17 % 1.16
0.49 % 0.29 0.40 % 0.23
% % % % %
% % % % %
% % % % %
% % % %
UNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2018 vs.
September 30, 2018
(In thousands, except percentages)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
Fed funds, interest-bearing deposits and repos
Cash and cash equivalents
Securities:
Securities available for sale Securities held to maturity Equity securities
Total securities
Loans:
SBA loans held for sale
SBA loans held for investment Commercial loans
Residential mortgage loans Consumer loans
Total loans
Allowance for loan losses
Net loans
Premises and equipment, net
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") Deferred tax assets
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock Accrued interest receivable
Other real estate owned ("OREO") Goodwill
Other assets Total assets
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Savings
Time deposits
Total deposits
Borrowed funds Subordinated debentures Accrued interest payable
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
Total liabilities
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
Issued and outstanding common shares
NM=Not meaningful
December 31, 2018
$
20,028 125,487 145,515 46,713 14,875 2,144 63,732
11,171
39,333
694,102
436,056
123,904
1,304,566
(15,488)
1,289,078
23,371
24,710
5,350
10,795
6,399
56
1,516
8,635
$
1,579,157
$
270,152
185,792
394,727
357,016
1,207,687
210,000
10,310
406
12,266
1,440,669
88,484
50,161
(157)
138,488
$
1,579,157
10,780
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
$
23,217 $ 23,701
121,339 126,553
144,556 150,254
46,874 52,287
15,325 16,307
1,200 1,206
63,399 69,800
13,029 22,810
41,051 43,999
697,075 628,865
413,652 365,145
118,497 109,855
1,283,304
(14,988)
1,170,674
(13,556)
1,268,316 1,157,118
23,416 23,470
24,544 24,227
5,310 4,017
9,445 12,863
6,412 5,447
56 426
1,516 1,516
6,182 6,358
$
1,553,152
$
1,455,496
$
271,321 $ 256,119
180,189 164,997
408,927 396,557
359,036 225,464
1,219,473
1,043,137
180,000 275,000
10,310 10,310
506 436
9,796 8,508
1,420,085 1,337,391
88,149 86,782
45,121 31,117
(203) 206
$
133,067 1,553,152
10,756
$
118,105 1,455,496
10,615
%December 31, 2017
%
(13.7) % (15.5)
3.4 (0.8)
0.7 (3.2)
(0.3) (10.7)
(2.9) (8.8)
78.7 77.8
0.5 (8.7)
(14.3) (51.0)
(4.2) (10.6)
(0.4) 10.4
5.4 19.4
4.6 12.8
1.7 11.4
3.3 14.3
1.6 11.4
(0.2) (0.4)
0.7 2.0
0.8 33.2
14.3 (16.1)
(0.2) 17.5
- (86.9)
- 39.7
1.7 %
- 35.8
8.5 %
(0.4)
% 5.5
3.1 12.6
(3.5) (0.5)
(0.6) 58.3
(1.0) 15.8
16.7 (23.6)
- (19.8) 25.2
- (6.9) 44.2
1.4 7.7
0.4 2.0
11.2 61.2
NM
NM
4.1 17.3
1.7
% 8.5
%
%
%
