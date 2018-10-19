Unity Bancorp : Reports 395398517_ulogoa03.jpg Quarterly Earnings up 46% over Prior Year 0 10/19/2018 | 10:43am CEST Send by mail :

For Immediate Release News Media & Financial Analyst Contact: Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NSDQ: UNTY) Alan J. Bedner, EVP and CFO October 18, 2018 (908) 713-4308

Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 46% over Prior Year



Clinton, NJ, October 18, 2018 - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the prior year's third quarter. Approximately $775 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, of this increase is attributed to the lower effective tax rate due to the tax reform bill.







For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Unity reported net income of $16.1 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share for the prior year's period. Approximately $2.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, of this increase is attributed to the lower effective tax rate due to the tax reform bill. Third Quarter Earnings Highlights

• Net interest income, our primary driver of earnings, increased $1.8 million to $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to the prior year's quarter, due to strong loan growth and an increased net interest margin. • Net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 3.92%, compared to 3.88% for the prior year's quarter. The net interest margin declined slightly from 3.95% in the prior sequential quarter ended June 30, 2018, due to the rising cost of deposits. The net interest margin is expected to remain stable as we actively manage the spread between our loan pricing and cost of funding in this rising interest rate environment. • The provision for loan losses was stable at $500 thousand during the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Asset quality remains strong. • Noninterest income increased $471 thousand to $2.5 million compared to the prior year's quarter and $167 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter. The quarter included a $291 thousand death benefit on bank-owned life insurance. • Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million to $8.8 million compared to the prior year's quarter and $643 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter. The year-over-year increase was the result of expansion costs from two additional branches and increased headcount which resulted in higher compensation, benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses. Noninterest expense included two nonrecurring transactions this quarter: an $850 thousand supplemental executive retirement ("SERP") benefit expense, partially offset by a $317 thousand legal settlement related to an OREO property. The SERP expense represents the time of service cost due to modifying the SERP benefit for our President and CEO to equal 60 percent of the average of his base salary for the thirty-six months prior to separation, as compared to the previous 40 percent. • The effective tax rate declined to 18.6% for the quarter compared to 34.9% in the prior year's quarter, as a result of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," which was enacted December 22, 2017, and lowered the corporate tax rate. The effective tax rate in the quarter also benefited from the exercise of stock options. The effective tax rate is expected to range between 25% and 27% in January 2019 as a result of the recent NJ tax legislation.

Balance Sheet Highlights

• Total loans increased $112.6 million, or 9.6%, from year-end 2017 to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2018. Commercial, residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios increased $68.2 million, $48.5 million, and $8.6 million, respectively, partially offset by a decline of $12.7 million in SBA loans. Our pipeline in all categories remains strong. Mortgage originations year-to-date totaled $170.5 million through September 30, 2018 and are at a record level. • Total deposits increased $176.3 million, or 16.9%, from year-end 2017 to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was 5.9% from year-end 2017. • Borrowed funds decreased $95.0 million to $180.0 million at September 30, 2018, due to decreased overnight borrowings, the maturity of a repo and FHLB advances being called. • Shareholders' equity was $133.1 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $15.0 million from year-end 2017, due to retained net income offset in part by declines in other comprehensive income resulting from unrealized losses on securities. • Book value per common share was $12.37 as of September 30, 2018. • At September 30, 2018, the leverage, common equity Tier I, Tier I and Total Risk Based Capital ratios were 9.74%, 11.15%, 12.00% and 13.25% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized." • Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.39% at September 30, 2018.

Other Highlights • Unity Bancorp has been named to the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2018. This prestigious award recognizes financial institutions, with a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, based on criteria such as growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Unity was one of only thirty publicly traded banks and thrifts recognized and one of two banks headquartered in New Jersey, which were recognized.













Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.6 billion in assets and $1.2 billion in deposits. Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK. This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project" or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company's control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Item IA-Risk Factors" as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.













UNITY BANCORP, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS September 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 vs. Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2017 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2017 % % BALANCE SHEET DATA: Total assets $ 1,553,152

$ 1,514,120

$ 1,329,834

2.6 % 16.8 % Total deposits 1,219,473

1,146,399

1,043,632

6.4

16.8

Total loans 1,283,304

1,246,511

1,092,873

3.0

17.4

Total securities 63,399

65,682

72,105

(3.5 ) (12.1 ) Total shareholders' equity 133,067

128,141

115,814

3.8

14.9

Allowance for loan losses (14,988 ) (14,634 ) (13,113 ) 2.4

14.3

FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER TO DATE: Income before provision for income taxes $ 6,745

$ 6,748

$ 5,771

-

16.9

Provision for income taxes 1,255

1,351

2,014

(7.1 ) (37.7 ) Net income $ 5,490

$ 5,397

$ 3,757

1.7

46.1

Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.50

$ 0.36

2.0

41.7

Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.35

2.0

42.9

Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.50

% 1.53

% 1.17

% (2.0 ) 28.2

Return on average equity 16.64

% 17.32

% 13.00

% (3.9 ) 28.0

Efficiency ratio 54.86

% 52.80

% 54.86

% 3.9

-

Net interest margin 3.92

% 3.95

% 3.88

% (0.8 ) 1.0

Noninterest expense to average assets 2.41

% 2.32

% 2.35

% 3.9

2.6

FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Income before provision for income taxes $ 19,958

$ 16,025

24.5

Provision for income taxes 3,841

5,632

(31.8 ) Net income $ 16,117

$ 10,393

55.1

Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.50

$ 0.99

51.5

Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.48

$ 0.97

52.6

Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.52

% 1.12

% 35.7

Return on average equity 17.14

% 12.51

% 37.0

Efficiency ratio 53.90

% 56.72

% (5.0 ) Net interest margin 3.95

% 3.79

% 4.2

Noninterest expense to average assets 2.38

% 2.41

% (1.2 ) SHARE INFORMATION: Market price per share $ 22.90

$ 22.75

$ 19.80

0.7

15.7

Dividends paid $ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

-

16.7

Book value per common share $ 12.37

$ 11.94

$ 10.94

3.6

13.1

Average diluted shares outstanding (QTD) 10,936

10,915

10,761

0.2

1.6

CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 8.57

% 8.46

% 8.71

% 1.3

(1.6 ) Leverage ratio 9.74

% 9.63

% 9.70

% 1.1

0.4

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15

% 11.05

% 11.27

% 0.9

(1.1 ) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.00

% 11.92

% 12.26

% 0.7

(2.1 ) Total risk-based capital ratio 13.25

% 13.14

% 13.30

% 0.8

(0.4 )







CREDIT QUALITY AND RATIOS: Nonperforming assets $ 6,043

$ 5,265

$ 4,449

14.8

35.8

QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans 0.05

% 0.04

% 0.07

% 25.0

(28.6 ) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17

% 1.17

% 1.20

% -

(2.5 ) Nonperforming assets to total loans

and OREO 0.47

% 0.42

% 0.41

% 11.9

14.6

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39

% 0.35

% 0.33

% 11.4 % 18.2 %









UNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 vs. Dec 31, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 (In thousands, except percentages) Sep 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 % % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 23,217

$ 23,701

$ 20,318

(2.0 ) % 14.3 % Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos 121,339

126,553

84,512

(4.1 ) 43.6

Cash and cash equivalents 144,556

150,254

104,830

(3.8 ) 37.9

Securities: Securities available for sale 46,874

52,287

51,538

(10.4 ) (9.0 ) Securities held to maturity 15,325

16,307

19,355

(6.0 ) (20.8 ) Equity securities 1,200

1,206

1,212

(0.5 ) (1.0 ) Total securities 63,399

69,800

72,105

(9.2 ) (12.1 ) Loans: SBA loans held for sale 13,029

22,810

17,724

(42.9 ) (26.5 ) SBA loans held for investment 41,051

43,999

44,001

(6.7 ) (6.7 ) Commercial loans 697,075

628,865

591,005

10.8

17.9

Residential mortgage loans 413,652

365,145

330,787

13.3

25.1

Consumer loans 118,497

109,855

109,356

7.9

8.4

Total loans 1,283,304

1,170,674

1,092,873

9.6

17.4

Allowance for loan losses (14,988 ) (13,556 ) (13,113 ) 10.6

14.3

Net loans 1,268,316

1,157,118

1,079,760

9.6

17.5

Premises and equipment, net 23,416

23,470

23,080

(0.2 ) 1.5

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 24,544

24,227

24,047

1.3

2.1

Deferred tax assets 5,310

4,017

5,842

32.2

(9.1 ) Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 9,445

12,863

7,328

(26.6 ) 28.9

Accrued interest receivable 6,412

5,447

5,222

17.7

22.8

Other real estate owned ("OREO") 56

426

707

(86.9 ) (92.1 ) Goodwill 1,516

1,516

1,516

-

-

Other assets 6,182

6,358

5,397

(2.8 ) 14.5

Total assets $ 1,553,152

$ 1,455,496

$ 1,329,834

6.7 % 16.8 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 271,321

$ 256,119

$ 258,519

5.9 % 5.0 % Interest-bearing demand 180,189

164,997

166,529

9.2

8.2

Savings 408,927

396,557

403,871

3.1

1.3

Time Deposits 359,036

225,464

214,713

59.2

67.2

Total deposits 1,219,473

1,043,137

1,043,632

16.9

16.8

Borrowed funds 180,000

275,000

152,000

(34.5 ) 18.4

Subordinated debentures 10,310

10,310

10,310

-

-

Accrued interest payable 506

436

400

16.1

26.5

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,796

8,508

7,678

15.1

27.6

Total liabilities 1,420,085

1,337,391

1,214,020

6.2

17.0

Shareholders' equity: Common stock 88,149

86,782

86,423

1.6

2.0

Retained earnings 45,121

31,117

29,260

45.0

54.2

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (203 ) 206

131

NM NM Total shareholders' equity 133,067

118,105

115,814

12.7

14.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,553,152

$ 1,455,496

$ 1,329,834

6.7 % 16.8 % Issued and outstanding common shares 10,756

10,615

10,586

NM=Not meaningful







UNITY BANCORP, INC. QTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Sep 30, 2018 vs. For the three months ended Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2017 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Sep 30, 2017 $ % $ % INTEREST INCOME Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos $ 187

$ 171

$ 262

$ 16

9.4 % $ (75 ) (28.6 )% FHLB stock 101

123

85

(22 ) (17.9 ) 16

18.8

Securities: Taxable 465

484

512

(19 ) (3.9 ) (47 ) (9.2 ) Tax-exempt 28

30

40

(2 ) (6.7 ) (12 ) (30.0 ) Total securities 493

514

552

(21 ) (4.1 ) (59 ) (10.7 ) Loans: SBA loans 1,050

1,131

1,042

(81 ) (7.2 ) 8

0.8

Commercial loans 8,784

8,209

7,211

575

7.0

1,573

21.8

Residential mortgage loans 4,803

4,522

3,636

281

6.2

1,167

32.1

Consumer loans 1,776

1,699

1,407

77

4.5

369

26.2

Total loans 16,413

15,561

13,296

852

5.5

3,117

23.4

Total interest income 17,194

16,369

14,195

825

5.0

2,999

21.1

INTEREST EXPENSE Interest-bearing demand deposits 330

259

168

71

27.4

162

96.4

Savings deposits 1,049

943

733

106

11.2

316

43.1

Time deposits 1,739

1,303

823

436

33.5

916

111.3

Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 509

720

654

(211 ) (29.3 ) (145 ) (22.2 ) Total interest expense 3,627

3,225

2,378

402

12.5

1,249

52.5

Net interest income 13,567

13,144

11,817

423

3.2

1,750

14.8

Provision for loan losses 500

550

500

(50 ) (9.1 ) -

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,067

12,594

11,317

473

3.8

1,750

15.5

NONINTEREST INCOME Branch fee income 357

419

355

(62 ) (14.8 ) 2

0.6

Service and loan fee income 465

411

448

54

13.1

17

3.8

Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net 253

582

385

(329 ) (56.5 ) (132 ) (34.3 ) Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net 597

421

392

176

41.8

205

52.3

BOLI income 464

175

111

289

165.1

353

318.0

Net security gains 2

7

53

(5 ) (71.4 ) (51 ) (96.2 ) Other income 341

297

264

44

14.8

77

29.2

Total noninterest income 2,479

2,312

2,008

167

7.2

471

23.5

NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 5,704

4,736

4,268

968

20.4

1,436

33.6

Occupancy 675

693

600

(18 ) (2.6 ) 75

12.5

Processing and communications 709

674

656

35

5.2

53

8.1

Furniture and equipment 586

610

513

(24 ) (3.9 ) 73

14.2

Professional services 270

161

247

109

67.7

23

9.3

Loan collection & OREO expenses (331 ) 6

114

(337 ) (5,616.7 ) (445 ) (390.4 ) Other loan expenses 51

53

47

(2 ) (3.8 ) 4

8.5

Deposit insurance 191

216

156

(25 ) (11.6 ) 35

22.4

Advertising 370

362

299

8

2.2

71

23.7

Director fees 175

165

150

10

6.1

25

16.7

Other expenses 401

482

504

(81 ) (16.8 ) (103 ) (20.4 ) Total noninterest expense 8,801

8,158

7,554

643

7.9

1,247

16.5

Income before provision for income taxes 6,745

6,748

5,771

(3 ) -

974

16.9

Provision for income taxes 1,255

1,351

2,014

(96 ) (7.1 ) (759 ) (37.7 ) Net income $ 5,490

$ 5,397

$ 3,757

$ 93

1.7 % $ 1,733

46.1 % September 30, 2018







Effective tax rate 18.6 % 20.0 % 34.9 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.50

$ 0.36

Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.35

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 10,743

10,717

10,572

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,936

10,915

10,761











UNITY BANCORP, INC. YTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30, 2018 For the nine months ended September 30, Current YTD vs. Prior YTD (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) 2018 2017 $ % INTEREST INCOME Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos $ 563

$ 595

$ (32 ) (5.4 )% FHLB stock 359

252

107

42.5

Securities: Taxable 1,442

1,543

(101 ) (6.5 ) Tax-exempt 88

127

(39 ) (30.7 ) Total securities 1,530

1,670

(140 ) (8.4 ) Loans: SBA loans 3,365

2,781

584

21.0

Commercial loans 24,718

20,562

4,156

20.2

Residential mortgage loans 13,666

10,603

3,063

28.9

Consumer loans 5,003

3,806

1,197

31.5

Total loans 46,752

37,752

9,000

23.8

Total interest income 49,204

40,269

8,935

22.2

INTEREST EXPENSE Interest-bearing demand deposits 813

482

331

68.7

Savings deposits 2,768

1,994

774

38.8

Time deposits 4,042

2,441

1,601

65.6

Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 1,997

1,992

5

0.3

Total interest expense 9,620

6,909

2,711

39.2

Net interest income 39,584

33,360

6,224

18.7

Provision for loan losses 1,550

1,150

400

34.8

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,034

32,210

5,824

18.1

NONINTEREST INCOME Branch fee income 1,107

1,029

78

7.6

Service and loan fee income 1,441

1,472

(31 ) (2.1 ) Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net 1,383

1,348

35

2.6

Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net 1,442

1,188

254

21.4

BOLI income 810

289

521

180.3

Net security gains (losses) (6 ) 69

(75 ) (108.7 ) Other income 900

838

62

7.4

Total noninterest income 7,077

6,233

844

13.5

NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 15,274

12,662

2,612

20.6

Occupancy 2,057

1,791

266

14.9

Processing and communications 2,072

1,892

180

9.5

Furniture and equipment 1,732

1,537

195

12.7

Professional services 682

724

(42 ) (5.8 ) Loan collection & OREO expenses (320 ) 493

(813 ) (164.9 ) Other loan expenses 137

149

(12 ) (8.1 ) Deposit insurance 593

376

217

57.7

Advertising 1,051

859

192

22.4

Director fees 502

496

6

1.2

Other expenses 1,373

1,439

(66 ) (4.6 ) Total noninterest expense 25,153

22,418

2,735

12.2

Income before provision for income taxes 19,958

16,025

3,933

24.5

Provision for income taxes 3,841

5,632

(1,791 ) (31.8 ) Net income $ 16,117

$ 10,393

5,724

$ 5,724

55.1 %







For the nine months ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) 2018 2017 Effective tax rate 19.2 % 35.1 % Net income per common share - Basic 1.50

0.99

Net income per common share - Diluted 1.48

0.97

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 10,713

10,543

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,910

10,734











UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN September 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis) For the three months ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos $ 40,060

$ 187

1.85 % $ 39,418

$ 171

1.74 % FHLB stock 5,805

101

6.90

7,811

123

6.32

Securities: Taxable 59,916

465

3.08

61,342

484

3.16

Tax-exempt 5,095

35

2.73

5,202

37

2.85

Total securities (A) 65,011

500

3.05

66,544

521

3.14

Loans: SBA loans 56,837

1,050

7.33

62,467

1,131

7.26

Commercial loans 683,632

8,784

5.10

657,031

8,209

5.01

Residential mortgage loans 404,439

4,803

4.71

387,086

4,522

4.69

Consumer loans 116,421

1,776

6.05

116,547

1,699

5.85

Total loans (B) 1,261,329

16,413

5.16

1,223,131

15,561

5.10

Total interest-earning assets $ 1,372,205

$ 17,201

4.97 % $ 1,336,904

$ 16,376

4.91 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 25,560

24,145

Allowance for loan losses (14,909 ) (14,419 ) Other assets 65,645

64,811

Total noninterest-earning assets 76,296

74,537

Total assets $ 1,448,501

$ 1,411,441

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing demand deposits $ 173,515

$ 330

0.75 % $ 168,298

$ 259

0.62 % Total savings deposits 407,287

1,049

1.02

401,195

943

0.94

Total time deposits 350,747

1,739

1.97

296,078

1,303

1.77

Total interest-bearing deposits 931,549

3,118

1.33

865,571

2,505

1.16

Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 109,408

509

1.85

154,250

720

1.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,040,957

$ 3,627

1.38 % $ 1,019,821

$ 3,225

1.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 266,833

257,238

Other liabilities 9,805

9,418

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 276,638

266,656

Total shareholders' equity 130,906

124,964

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,448,501

$ 1,411,441

Net interest spread $ 13,574

3.59 % $ 13,151

3.64 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 13,567

$ 13,144

Net interest margin 3.92 % 3.95 % (A) Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent in 2018 and 35 percent in 2017 and applicable state rates. (B) The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.







UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN September 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis) For the three months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos $ 40,060

$ 187

1.85 % $ 64,579

$ 262

1.61 % FHLB stock 5,805

101

6.90

5,697

85

5.92

Securities: Taxable 59,916

465

3.08

67,178

512

3.02

Tax-exempt 5,095

35

2.73

6,234

60

3.82

Total securities (A) 65,011

500

3.05

73,412

572

3.09

Loans: SBA loans 56,837

1,050

7.33

60,221

1,042

6.86

Commercial loans 683,632

8,784

5.10

576,039

7,211

4.97

Residential mortgage loans 404,439

4,803

4.71

322,172

3,636

4.48

Consumer loans 116,421

1,776

6.05

106,976

1,407

5.22

Total loans (B) 1,261,329

16,413

5.16

1,065,408

13,296

4.95

Total interest-earning assets $ 1,372,205

$ 17,201

4.97 % $ 1,209,096

$ 14,215

4.66 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 25,560

23,407

Allowance for loan losses (14,909 ) (13,053 ) Other assets 65,645

57,179

Total noninterest-earning assets 76,296

67,533

Total assets $ 1,448,501

$ 1,276,629

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing demand deposits $ 173,515

$ 330

0.75 % $ 160,184

$ 168

0.42 % Total savings deposits 407,287

1,049

1.02

406,064

733

0.72

Total time deposits 350,747

1,739

1.97

215,501

823

1.52

Total interest-bearing deposits 931,549

3,118

1.33

781,749

1,724

0.87

Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 109,408

509

1.85

124,369

654

2.09

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,040,957

$ 3,627

1.38 % $ 906,118

$ 2,378

1.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 266,833

248,259

Other liabilities 9,805

7,598

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 276,638

255,857

Total shareholders' equity 130,906

114,654

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,448,501

$ 1,276,629

Net interest spread $ 13,574

3.59 % $ 11,837

3.62 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (7 ) (20 ) Net interest income $ 13,567

$ 11,817

Net interest margin 3.92 % 3.88 % (A) Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent in 2018 and 35 percent in 2017 and applicable state rates. (B) The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.









UNITY BANCORP, INC. YEAR TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN September 30, 2018 (Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis) For the nine months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield Average Balance Interest Rate/Yield ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos $ 42,772

$ 563

1.76 % $ 73,011

$ 595

1.09 % FHLB stock 7,131

359

6.73

5,795

252

5.81

Securities: Taxable 61,538

1,442

3.13

66,155

1,543

3.12

Tax-exempt 5,214

109

2.80

6,479

192

3.96

Total securities (A) 66,752

1,551

3.11

72,634

1,735

3.19

Loans: SBA loans 62,517

3,365

7.20

57,951

2,781

6.42

Commercial loans 657,879

24,718

5.02

557,231

20,562

4.93

Residential mortgage loans 387,651

13,666

4.71

310,460

10,603

4.57

Consumer loans 114,658

5,003

5.83

100,740

3,806

5.05

Total loans (B) 1,222,705

46,752

5.11

1,026,382

37,752

4.92

Total interest-earning assets $ 1,339,360

$ 49,225

4.91 % $ 1,177,822

$ 40,334

4.58 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 24,325

23,346

Allowance for loan losses (14,429 ) (12,919 ) Other assets 65,380

56,018

Total noninterest-earning assets 75,276

66,445

Total assets $ 1,414,636

$ 1,244,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Total interest-bearing demand deposits $ 173,381

$ 813

0.63 % $ 156,853

$ 482

0.41 % Total savings deposits 403,916

2,768

0.92

394,206

1,994

0.68

Total time deposits 299,970

4,042

1.80

219,790

2,441

1.48

Total interest-bearing deposits 877,267

7,623

1.16

770,849

4,917

0.85

Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures 143,492

1,997

1.86

125,304

1,992

2.13

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,020,759

$ 9,620

1.26 % $ 896,153

$ 6,909

1.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 258,787

229,978

Other liabilities 9,382

7,050

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 268,169

237,028

Total shareholders' equity 125,708

111,086

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,414,636

$ 1,244,267

Net interest spread $ 39,605

3.65 % $ 33,425

3.55 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (21 ) (65 ) Net interest income $ 39,584

$ 33,360

Net interest margin 3.95 % 3.79 % (A) Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent in 2018 and 35 percent in 2017 and applicable state rates. (B) The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.









UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTERLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND LOAN QUALITY SCHEDULES September 30, 2018 Amounts in thousands, except percentages Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 14,634

$ 14,196

$ 13,556

$ 13,113

$ 12,800

Provision for loan losses charged to expense 500

550

500

500

500

15,134

14,746

14,056

13,613

13,300

Less: Chargeoffs SBA loans 169

104

81

-

34

Commercial loans -

-

-

-

31

Residential mortgage loans -

-

-

50

5

Consumer loans -

16

6

83

170

Total chargeoffs 169

120

87

133

240

Add: Recoveries SBA loans 1

3

64

45

36

Commercial loans 5

4

16

31

15

Residential mortgage loans -

-

13

-

-

Consumer loans 17

1

134

-

2

Total recoveries 23

8

227

76

53

Net chargeoffs (recoveries) 146

112

(140 ) 57

187

Balance, end of period $ 14,988

$ 14,634

$ 14,196

$ 13,556

$ 13,113

LOAN QUALITY INFORMATION: Nonperforming loans (1) $ 5,987

$ 5,209

$ 4,277

$ 2,994

$ 3,742

Other real estate owned ("OREO") 56

56

56

426

707

Nonperforming assets 6,043

5,265

4,333

3,420

4,449

Less: Amount guaranteed by SBA 104

129

27

27

27

Net nonperforming assets $ 5,939

$ 5,136

$ 4,306

$ 3,393

$ 4,422

Loans 90 days past due & still accruing $ 754

$ -

$ -

$ 60

$ 2,216

Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs) $ 755

$ 767

$ 774

$ 786

$ -

(1) Nonperforming TDRs included in nonperforming loans -

-

-

-

-

Total TDRs $ 755

$ 767

$ 774

$ 786

$ -

Allowance for loan losses to: Total loans at quarter end 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.20 % Nonperforming loans (1) 250.34

280.94

331.91

452.77

350.43

Nonperforming assets 248.02

277.95

327.63

396.37

294.74

Net nonperforming assets 252.37

284.93

329.68

399.53

296.54

QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans: SBA loans 1.17 % 0.65 % 0.10 % (0.28 )% (0.01 )% Commercial loans -

-

(0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01

Residential mortgage loans -

-

(0.01 ) 0.06

0.01

Consumer loans (0.06 ) 0.05

(0.47 ) 0.30

0.62

Total loans 0.05 % 0.04 % (0.05 )% 0.02 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.26 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans and TDRs to total loans 0.53

0.48

0.42

0.32

0.34

Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO 0.47

0.42

0.36

0.29

0.41

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39

0.35

0.30

0.23

0.33









UNITY BANCORP, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA September 30, 2018 (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 SUMMARY OF INCOME: Total interest income $ 17,194

$ 16,369

$ 15,640

$ 15,044

$ 14,195

Total interest expense 3,627

3,225

2,768

2,544

2,378

Net interest income 13,567

13,144

12,872

12,500

11,817

Provision for loan losses 500

550

500

500

500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,067

12,594

12,372

12,000

11,317

Total noninterest income 2,479

2,312

2,286

2,037

2,008

Total noninterest expense 8,801

8,158

8,194

7,629

7,554

Income before provision for income taxes 6,745

6,748

6,464

6,408

5,771

Provision for income taxes 1,255

1,351

1,235

2,175

2,014

Impact of Tax Reform Bill -

-

-

1,733

-

Net income $ 5,490

$ 5,397

$ 5,229

$ 2,500

$ 3,757

Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.51

$ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.24

$ 0.36

Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 0.23

$ 0.35

COMMON SHARE DATA: Market price per share $ 22.90

$ 22.75

$ 22.00

$ 19.75

$ 19.80

Dividends paid $ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

$ 0.06

Book value per common share $ 12.37

$ 11.94

$ 11.50

$ 11.13

$ 10.94

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 10,743

10,717

10,678

10,604

10,572

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,936

10,915

10,853

10,794

10,761

Issued and outstanding common shares 10,756

10,731

10,709

10,615

10,586

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (Annualized): Return on average assets 1.50 % 1.53 % 1.53 % 0.74 % 1.17 % Return on average equity 16.64

17.32

17.69

8.54

13.00

Efficiency ratio 54.86

52.80

54.00

52.45

54.86

Noninterest expense to average assets 2.41

2.32

2.40

2.25

2.35

BALANCE SHEET DATA: Total assets 1,553,152

1,514,120

1,439,902

1,455,496

1,329,834

Total deposits 1,219,473

1,146,399

1,117,514

1,043,137

1,043,632

Total loans 1,283,304

1,246,511

1,195,110

1,170,674

1,092,873

Total securities 63,399

65,682

67,521

69,800

72,105

Total shareholders' equity 133,067

128,141

123,104

118,105

115,814

Allowance for loan losses (14,988 ) (14,634 ) (14,196 ) (13,556 ) (13,113 ) TAX EQUIVALENT YIELDS AND RATES: Interest-earning assets 4.97 % 4.91 % 4.85 % 4.71 % 4.66 % Interest-bearing liabilities 1.38

1.27

1.12

1.05

1.04

Net interest spread 3.59

3.64

3.73

3.66

3.62

Net interest margin 3.92

3.95

3.99

3.91

3.88

CREDIT QUALITY: Nonperforming assets 6,043

5,265

4,333

3,420

4,449

QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans 0.05 % 0.04 % (0.05 )% 0.02 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17

1.17

1.19

1.16

1.20

Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO 0.47

0.42

0.36

0.29

0.41

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39

0.35

0.30

0.23

0.33









(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 CAPITAL RATIOS AND OTHER: Total equity to total assets 8.57 % 8.46 % 8.55 % 8.11 % 8.71 % Leverage ratio 9.74

9.63

9.46

9.37

9.70

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15

11.05

11.14

10.81

11.27

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.00

11.92

12.07

11.75

12.26

Total risk-based capital ratio 13.25

13.14

13.24

12.87

13.30

Number of banking offices 19

19

18

18

17

Number of ATMs 20

20

19

19

18

Number of employees 205

197

199

199

166

Exhibit Attachments Original document

