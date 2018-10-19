Unity Bancorp : Reports 395398517_ulogoa03.jpg Quarterly Earnings up 46% over Prior Year

|
Unity Bancorp : Reports Quarterly Earnings up 46% over Prior Year
10/19/2018

Quarterly Earnings up 46% over Prior Year
Clinton, NJ, October 18, 2018 - Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the prior year's third quarter. Approximately $775 thousand, or $0.07 per diluted share, of this increase is attributed to the lower effective tax rate due to the tax reform bill.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Unity reported net income of $16.1 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share for the prior year's period. Approximately $2.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, of this increase is attributed to the lower effective tax rate due to the tax reform bill.
Third Quarter Earnings Highlights
|
|
•
|
Net interest income, our primary driver of earnings, increased $1.8 million to $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to the prior year's quarter, due to strong loan growth and an increased net interest margin.
|
|
•
|
Net interest margin expanded 4 basis points to 3.92%, compared to 3.88% for the prior year's quarter. The net interest margin declined slightly from 3.95% in the prior sequential quarter ended June 30, 2018, due to the rising cost of deposits. The net interest margin is expected to remain stable as we actively manage the spread between our loan pricing and cost of funding in this rising interest rate environment.
|
|
•
|
The provision for loan losses was stable at $500 thousand during the quarters ended September 30, 2018 and 2017. Asset quality remains strong.
|
|
•
|
Noninterest income increased $471 thousand to $2.5 million compared to the prior year's quarter and $167 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter. The quarter included a $291 thousand death benefit on bank-owned life insurance.
|
|
•
|
Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million to $8.8 million compared to the prior year's quarter and $643 thousand compared to the prior sequential quarter. The year-over-year increase was the result of expansion costs from two additional branches and increased headcount which resulted in higher compensation, benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses. Noninterest expense included two nonrecurring transactions this quarter: an $850 thousand supplemental executive retirement ("SERP") benefit expense, partially offset by a $317 thousand legal settlement related to an OREO property. The SERP expense represents the time of service cost due to modifying the SERP benefit for our President and CEO to equal 60 percent of the average of his base salary for the thirty-six months prior to separation, as compared to the previous 40 percent.
|
|
•
|
The effective tax rate declined to 18.6% for the quarter compared to 34.9% in the prior year's quarter, as a result of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," which was enacted December 22, 2017, and lowered the corporate tax rate. The effective tax rate in the quarter also benefited from the exercise of stock options. The effective tax rate is expected to range between 25% and 27% in January 2019 as a result of the recent NJ tax legislation.
Balance Sheet Highlights
|
|
•
|
Total loans increased $112.6 million, or 9.6%, from year-end 2017 to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2018. Commercial, residential mortgage and consumer loan portfolios increased $68.2 million, $48.5 million, and $8.6 million, respectively, partially offset by a decline of $12.7 million in SBA loans. Our pipeline in all categories remains strong. Mortgage originations year-to-date totaled $170.5 million through September 30, 2018 and are at a record level.
|
|
•
|
Total deposits increased $176.3 million, or 16.9%, from year-end 2017 to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2018. Growth in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was 5.9% from year-end 2017.
|
|
•
|
Borrowed funds decreased $95.0 million to $180.0 million at September 30, 2018, due to decreased overnight borrowings, the maturity of a repo and FHLB advances being called.
|
|
•
|
Shareholders' equity was $133.1 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $15.0 million from year-end 2017, due to retained net income offset in part by declines in other comprehensive income resulting from unrealized losses on securities.
|
|
•
|
Book value per common share was $12.37 as of September 30, 2018.
|
|
•
|
At September 30, 2018, the leverage, common equity Tier I, Tier I and Total Risk Based Capital ratios were 9.74%, 11.15%, 12.00% and 13.25% respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed "well-capitalized."
|
|
•
|
Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.39% at September 30, 2018.
Other Highlights
|
|
•
|
Unity Bancorp has been named to the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2018. This prestigious award recognizes financial institutions, with a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, based on criteria such as growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Unity was one of only thirty publicly traded banks and thrifts recognized and one of two banks headquartered in New Jersey, which were recognized.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.6 billion in assets and $1.2 billion in deposits. Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance. These statements may be identified by use of the words "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project" or similar expressions. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company's control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals. These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Item IA-Risk Factors" as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2018 vs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,553,152
|
|
|
$
|
1,514,120
|
|
|
$
|
1,329,834
|
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
1,219,473
|
|
|
1,146,399
|
|
|
1,043,632
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
1,283,304
|
|
|
1,246,511
|
|
|
1,092,873
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
Total securities
|
|
63,399
|
|
|
65,682
|
|
|
72,105
|
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)
|
|
(12.1
|
)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
133,067
|
|
|
128,141
|
|
|
115,814
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(14,988
|
)
|
|
(14,634
|
)
|
|
(13,113
|
)
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER TO DATE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
$
|
6,745
|
|
|
$
|
6,748
|
|
|
$
|
5,771
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
|
(37.7
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,490
|
|
|
$
|
5,397
|
|
|
$
|
3,757
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
46.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
41.7
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
42.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.50
|
|
%
|
1.53
|
|
%
|
1.17
|
|
%
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|
|
28.2
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
16.64
|
|
%
|
17.32
|
|
%
|
13.00
|
|
%
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
54.86
|
|
%
|
52.80
|
|
%
|
54.86
|
|
%
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.92
|
|
%
|
3.95
|
|
%
|
3.88
|
|
%
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Noninterest expense to average assets
|
|
2.41
|
|
%
|
2.32
|
|
%
|
2.35
|
|
%
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
$
|
19,958
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,841
|
|
|
|
|
5,632
|
|
|
|
|
|
(31.8
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
16,117
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
55.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Basic
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.5
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
52.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.52
|
|
%
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
17.14
|
|
%
|
|
|
12.51
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
53.90
|
|
%
|
|
|
56.72
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.95
|
|
%
|
|
|
3.79
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
Noninterest expense to average assets
|
|
2.38
|
|
%
|
|
|
2.41
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARE INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market price per share
|
|
$
|
22.90
|
|
|
$
|
22.75
|
|
|
$
|
19.80
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
12.37
|
|
|
$
|
11.94
|
|
|
$
|
10.94
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
Average diluted shares outstanding (QTD)
|
|
10,936
|
|
|
10,915
|
|
|
10,761
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity to total assets
|
|
8.57
|
|
%
|
8.46
|
|
%
|
8.71
|
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
9.74
|
|
%
|
9.63
|
|
%
|
9.70
|
|
%
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
11.15
|
|
%
|
11.05
|
|
%
|
11.27
|
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
12.00
|
|
%
|
11.92
|
|
%
|
12.26
|
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
13.25
|
|
%
|
13.14
|
|
%
|
13.30
|
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY AND RATIOS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
6,043
|
|
|
$
|
5,265
|
|
|
$
|
4,449
|
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
|
QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans
|
|
0.05
|
|
%
|
0.04
|
|
%
|
0.07
|
|
%
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
(28.6
|
)
|
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
1.17
|
|
%
|
1.17
|
|
%
|
1.20
|
|
%
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans
and OREO
|
|
0.47
|
|
%
|
0.42
|
|
%
|
0.41
|
|
%
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.39
|
|
%
|
0.35
|
|
%
|
0.33
|
|
%
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2018 vs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
23,217
|
|
|
$
|
23,701
|
|
|
$
|
20,318
|
|
|
|
(2.0
|
) %
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
|
Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos
|
|
121,339
|
|
|
126,553
|
|
|
84,512
|
|
|
|
(4.1
|
)
|
|
43.6
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
144,556
|
|
|
150,254
|
|
|
104,830
|
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
46,874
|
|
|
52,287
|
|
|
51,538
|
|
|
|
(10.4
|
)
|
|
(9.0
|
)
|
|
Securities held to maturity
|
|
15,325
|
|
|
16,307
|
|
|
19,355
|
|
|
|
(6.0
|
)
|
|
(20.8
|
)
|
|
Equity securities
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
Total securities
|
|
63,399
|
|
|
69,800
|
|
|
72,105
|
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
|
(12.1
|
)
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans held for sale
|
|
13,029
|
|
|
22,810
|
|
|
17,724
|
|
|
|
(42.9
|
)
|
|
(26.5
|
)
|
|
SBA loans held for investment
|
|
41,051
|
|
|
43,999
|
|
|
44,001
|
|
|
|
(6.7
|
)
|
|
(6.7
|
)
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
697,075
|
|
|
628,865
|
|
|
591,005
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
413,652
|
|
|
365,145
|
|
|
330,787
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
|
|
25.1
|
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
118,497
|
|
|
109,855
|
|
|
109,356
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
1,283,304
|
|
|
1,170,674
|
|
|
1,092,873
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(14,988
|
)
|
|
(13,556
|
)
|
|
(13,113
|
)
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
14.3
|
|
|
Net loans
|
|
1,268,316
|
|
|
1,157,118
|
|
|
1,079,760
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
23,416
|
|
|
23,470
|
|
|
23,080
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|
|
24,544
|
|
|
24,227
|
|
|
24,047
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
5,310
|
|
|
4,017
|
|
|
5,842
|
|
|
|
32.2
|
|
|
(9.1
|
)
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock
|
|
9,445
|
|
|
12,863
|
|
|
7,328
|
|
|
|
(26.6
|
)
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
6,412
|
|
|
5,447
|
|
|
5,222
|
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
22.8
|
|
|
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|
|
56
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
707
|
|
|
|
(86.9
|
)
|
|
(92.1
|
)
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
6,182
|
|
|
6,358
|
|
|
5,397
|
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,553,152
|
|
|
$
|
1,455,496
|
|
|
$
|
1,329,834
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
|
$
|
271,321
|
|
|
$
|
256,119
|
|
|
$
|
258,519
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
180,189
|
|
|
164,997
|
|
|
166,529
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
Savings
|
|
408,927
|
|
|
396,557
|
|
|
403,871
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
Time Deposits
|
|
359,036
|
|
|
225,464
|
|
|
214,713
|
|
|
|
59.2
|
|
|
67.2
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
1,219,473
|
|
|
1,043,137
|
|
|
1,043,632
|
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
16.8
|
|
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
180,000
|
|
|
275,000
|
|
|
152,000
|
|
|
|
(34.5
|
)
|
|
18.4
|
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
10,310
|
|
|
10,310
|
|
|
10,310
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Accrued interest payable
|
|
506
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
26.5
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
9,796
|
|
|
8,508
|
|
|
7,678
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
27.6
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,420,085
|
|
|
1,337,391
|
|
|
1,214,020
|
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
88,149
|
|
|
86,782
|
|
|
86,423
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
45,121
|
|
|
31,117
|
|
|
29,260
|
|
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
54.2
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
206
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NM
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
133,067
|
|
|
118,105
|
|
|
115,814
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,553,152
|
|
|
$
|
1,455,496
|
|
|
$
|
1,329,834
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding common shares
|
|
10,756
|
|
|
10,615
|
|
|
10,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM=Not meaningful
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep 30, 2018 vs.
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos
|
|
$
|
187
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
|
$
|
262
|
|
|
|
$
|
16
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
(28.6
|
)%
|
|
FHLB stock
|
|
101
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(17.9
|
)
|
|
16
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
465
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
28
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(6.7
|
)
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(30.0
|
)
|
|
Total securities
|
|
493
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
(4.1
|
)
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
(10.7
|
)
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
8,784
|
|
|
8,209
|
|
|
7,211
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
21.8
|
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
4,803
|
|
|
4,522
|
|
|
3,636
|
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
32.1
|
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
369
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
16,413
|
|
|
15,561
|
|
|
13,296
|
|
|
|
852
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
3,117
|
|
|
23.4
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
17,194
|
|
|
16,369
|
|
|
14,195
|
|
|
|
825
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
2,999
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
330
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
96.4
|
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
943
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
43.1
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
33.5
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
|
|
509
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
(29.3
|
)
|
|
(145
|
)
|
|
(22.2
|
)
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
3,627
|
|
|
3,225
|
|
|
2,378
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
52.5
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
13,567
|
|
|
13,144
|
|
|
11,817
|
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
500
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
(9.1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
12,594
|
|
|
11,317
|
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branch fee income
|
|
357
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
(14.8
|
)
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
Service and loan fee income
|
|
465
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net
|
|
253
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
|
(329
|
)
|
|
(56.5
|
)
|
|
(132
|
)
|
|
(34.3
|
)
|
|
Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net
|
|
597
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
52.3
|
|
|
BOLI income
|
|
464
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
165.1
|
|
|
353
|
|
|
318.0
|
|
|
Net security gains
|
|
2
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(71.4
|
)
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
(96.2
|
)
|
|
Other income
|
|
341
|
|
|
297
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
2,312
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
471
|
|
|
23.5
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
5,704
|
|
|
4,736
|
|
|
4,268
|
|
|
|
968
|
|
|
20.4
|
|
|
1,436
|
|
|
33.6
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
675
|
|
|
693
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
(18
|
)
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
|
75
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
Processing and communications
|
|
709
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
586
|
|
|
610
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
|
73
|
|
|
14.2
|
|
|
Professional services
|
|
270
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
67.7
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
|
Loan collection & OREO expenses
|
|
(331
|
)
|
|
6
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
(337
|
)
|
|
(5,616.7
|
)
|
|
(445
|
)
|
|
(390.4
|
)
|
|
Other loan expenses
|
|
51
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
4
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
Deposit insurance
|
|
191
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
(11.6
|
)
|
|
35
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
370
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
299
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
Director fees
|
|
175
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
16.7
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
401
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
|
(81
|
)
|
|
(16.8
|
)
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
(20.4
|
)
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
8,801
|
|
|
8,158
|
|
|
7,554
|
|
|
|
643
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
1,247
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
6,745
|
|
|
6,748
|
|
|
5,771
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
16.9
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
(7.1
|
)
|
|
(759
|
)
|
|
(37.7
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,490
|
|
|
$
|
5,397
|
|
|
$
|
3,757
|
|
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,733
|
|
|
46.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
18.6
|
%
|
|
20.0
|
%
|
|
34.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
10,743
|
|
|
10,717
|
|
|
10,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
10,936
|
|
|
10,915
|
|
|
10,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
YTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
Current YTD vs. Prior YTD
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos
|
|
$
|
563
|
|
|
$
|
595
|
|
|
|
$
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(5.4
|
)%
|
|
FHLB stock
|
|
359
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
42.5
|
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
(6.5
|
)
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
88
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
(30.7
|
)
|
|
Total securities
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
3,365
|
|
|
2,781
|
|
|
|
584
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
24,718
|
|
|
20,562
|
|
|
|
4,156
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
13,666
|
|
|
10,603
|
|
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
5,003
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
31.5
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
46,752
|
|
|
37,752
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
49,204
|
|
|
40,269
|
|
|
|
8,935
|
|
|
22.2
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
813
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
68.7
|
|
|
Savings deposits
|
|
2,768
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
38.8
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
4,042
|
|
|
2,441
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
|
65.6
|
|
|
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
|
|
1,997
|
|
|
1,992
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
9,620
|
|
|
6,909
|
|
|
|
2,711
|
|
|
39.2
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
39,584
|
|
|
33,360
|
|
|
|
6,224
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
38,034
|
|
|
32,210
|
|
|
|
5,824
|
|
|
18.1
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branch fee income
|
|
1,107
|
|
|
1,029
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
Service and loan fee income
|
|
1,441
|
|
|
1,472
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
Gain on sale of SBA loans held for sale, net
|
|
1,383
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
|
|
254
|
|
|
21.4
|
|
|
BOLI income
|
|
810
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
180.3
|
|
|
Net security gains (losses)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
(108.7
|
)
|
|
Other income
|
|
900
|
|
|
838
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
7,077
|
|
|
6,233
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
15,274
|
|
|
12,662
|
|
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
20.6
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
2,057
|
|
|
1,791
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
14.9
|
|
|
Processing and communications
|
|
2,072
|
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
9.5
|
|
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
1,732
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
Professional services
|
|
682
|
|
|
724
|
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
|
Loan collection & OREO expenses
|
|
(320
|
)
|
|
493
|
|
|
|
(813
|
)
|
|
(164.9
|
)
|
|
Other loan expenses
|
|
137
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
Deposit insurance
|
|
593
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
57.7
|
|
|
Advertising
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
22.4
|
|
|
Director fees
|
|
502
|
|
|
496
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
1,373
|
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
25,153
|
|
|
22,418
|
|
|
|
2,735
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
19,958
|
|
|
16,025
|
|
|
|
3,933
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
3,841
|
|
|
5,632
|
|
|
|
(1,791
|
)
|
|
(31.8
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
16,117
|
|
|
$
|
10,393
|
|
|
5,724
|
|
$
|
5,724
|
|
|
55.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Basic
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Diluted
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
10,713
|
|
|
10,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
10,910
|
|
|
10,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Rate/Yield
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Rate/Yield
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos
|
|
$
|
40,060
|
|
|
$
|
187
|
|
|
1.85
|
%
|
|
$
|
39,418
|
|
|
$
|
171
|
|
|
1.74
|
%
|
FHLB stock
|
|
5,805
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
6.90
|
|
|
7,811
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
6.32
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
59,916
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
61,342
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
3.16
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
5,095
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
2.73
|
|
|
5,202
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
2.85
|
|
Total securities (A)
|
|
65,011
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
66,544
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
3.14
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
56,837
|
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
7.33
|
|
|
62,467
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
7.26
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
683,632
|
|
|
8,784
|
|
|
5.10
|
|
|
657,031
|
|
|
8,209
|
|
|
5.01
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
404,439
|
|
|
4,803
|
|
|
4.71
|
|
|
387,086
|
|
|
4,522
|
|
|
4.69
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
116,421
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
6.05
|
|
|
116,547
|
|
|
1,699
|
|
|
5.85
|
|
Total loans (B)
|
|
1,261,329
|
|
|
16,413
|
|
|
5.16
|
|
|
1,223,131
|
|
|
15,561
|
|
|
5.10
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
1,372,205
|
|
|
$
|
17,201
|
|
|
4.97
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,336,904
|
|
|
$
|
16,376
|
|
|
4.91
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
25,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(14,909
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(14,419
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
65,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
76,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,537
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,448,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,411,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
173,515
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
$
|
168,298
|
|
|
$
|
259
|
|
|
0.62
|
%
|
Total savings deposits
|
|
407,287
|
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
401,195
|
|
|
943
|
|
|
0.94
|
|
Total time deposits
|
|
350,747
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
1.97
|
|
|
296,078
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
1.77
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
931,549
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
865,571
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
|
|
109,408
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
1.85
|
|
|
154,250
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
1.87
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,040,957
|
|
|
$
|
3,627
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,019,821
|
|
|
$
|
3,225
|
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
266,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
257,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
9,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,418
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
276,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
266,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
130,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,448,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,411,441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,574
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,151
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,144
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.92
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.95
|
%
|
|
(A)
|
Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent in 2018 and 35 percent in 2017 and applicable state rates.
|
|
(B)
|
The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTER TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Rate/Yield
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Rate/Yield
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos
|
|
$
|
40,060
|
|
|
$
|
187
|
|
|
1.85
|
%
|
|
$
|
64,579
|
|
|
$
|
262
|
|
|
1.61
|
%
|
FHLB stock
|
|
5,805
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
6.90
|
|
|
5,697
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
5.92
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
59,916
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
3.08
|
|
|
67,178
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
3.02
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
5,095
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
2.73
|
|
|
6,234
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
3.82
|
|
Total securities (A)
|
|
65,011
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
3.05
|
|
|
73,412
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
3.09
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
56,837
|
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
7.33
|
|
|
60,221
|
|
|
1,042
|
|
|
6.86
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
683,632
|
|
|
8,784
|
|
|
5.10
|
|
|
576,039
|
|
|
7,211
|
|
|
4.97
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
404,439
|
|
|
4,803
|
|
|
4.71
|
|
|
322,172
|
|
|
3,636
|
|
|
4.48
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
116,421
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
6.05
|
|
|
106,976
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
5.22
|
|
Total loans (B)
|
|
1,261,329
|
|
|
16,413
|
|
|
5.16
|
|
|
1,065,408
|
|
|
13,296
|
|
|
4.95
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
1,372,205
|
|
|
$
|
17,201
|
|
|
4.97
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,209,096
|
|
|
$
|
14,215
|
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
25,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(14,909
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(13,053
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
65,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
76,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,448,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,276,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
173,515
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
$
|
160,184
|
|
|
$
|
168
|
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
Total savings deposits
|
|
407,287
|
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
1.02
|
|
|
406,064
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
0.72
|
|
Total time deposits
|
|
350,747
|
|
|
1,739
|
|
|
1.97
|
|
|
215,501
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
1.52
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
931,549
|
|
|
3,118
|
|
|
1.33
|
|
|
781,749
|
|
|
1,724
|
|
|
0.87
|
|
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
|
|
109,408
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
1.85
|
|
|
124,369
|
|
|
654
|
|
|
2.09
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,040,957
|
|
|
$
|
3,627
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
$
|
906,118
|
|
|
$
|
2,378
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
266,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
248,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
9,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
276,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
255,857
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
130,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,448,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,276,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,574
|
|
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,837
|
|
|
3.62
|
%
|
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,817
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.92
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
(A)
|
Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent in 2018 and 35 percent in 2017 and applicable state rates.
|
|
(B)
|
The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
YEAR TO DATE NET INTEREST MARGIN
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, interest amounts and interest rates/yields on a fully tax-equivalent basis)
|
|
|
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Rate/Yield
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Rate/Yield
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits and repos
|
|
$
|
42,772
|
|
|
$
|
563
|
|
|
1.76
|
%
|
|
$
|
73,011
|
|
|
$
|
595
|
|
|
1.09
|
%
|
FHLB stock
|
|
7,131
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
6.73
|
|
|
5,795
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
5.81
|
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
61,538
|
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
3.13
|
|
|
66,155
|
|
|
1,543
|
|
|
3.12
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
5,214
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
2.80
|
|
|
6,479
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
3.96
|
|
Total securities (A)
|
|
66,752
|
|
|
1,551
|
|
|
3.11
|
|
|
72,634
|
|
|
1,735
|
|
|
3.19
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
62,517
|
|
|
3,365
|
|
|
7.20
|
|
|
57,951
|
|
|
2,781
|
|
|
6.42
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
657,879
|
|
|
24,718
|
|
|
5.02
|
|
|
557,231
|
|
|
20,562
|
|
|
4.93
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
387,651
|
|
|
13,666
|
|
|
4.71
|
|
|
310,460
|
|
|
10,603
|
|
|
4.57
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
114,658
|
|
|
5,003
|
|
|
5.83
|
|
|
100,740
|
|
|
3,806
|
|
|
5.05
|
|
Total loans (B)
|
|
1,222,705
|
|
|
46,752
|
|
|
5.11
|
|
|
1,026,382
|
|
|
37,752
|
|
|
4.92
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
$
|
1,339,360
|
|
|
$
|
49,225
|
|
|
4.91
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,177,822
|
|
|
$
|
40,334
|
|
|
4.58
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
24,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(14,429
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12,919
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
65,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
75,276
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,414,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,244,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
$
|
173,381
|
|
|
$
|
813
|
|
|
0.63
|
%
|
|
$
|
156,853
|
|
|
$
|
482
|
|
|
0.41
|
%
|
Total savings deposits
|
|
403,916
|
|
|
2,768
|
|
|
0.92
|
|
|
394,206
|
|
|
1,994
|
|
|
0.68
|
|
Total time deposits
|
|
299,970
|
|
|
4,042
|
|
|
1.80
|
|
|
219,790
|
|
|
2,441
|
|
|
1.48
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
877,267
|
|
|
7,623
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
770,849
|
|
|
4,917
|
|
|
0.85
|
|
Borrowed funds and subordinated debentures
|
|
143,492
|
|
|
1,997
|
|
|
1.86
|
|
|
125,304
|
|
|
1,992
|
|
|
2.13
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
$
|
1,020,759
|
|
|
$
|
9,620
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
|
$
|
896,153
|
|
|
$
|
6,909
|
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
258,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
229,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
9,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
268,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
237,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
125,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,414,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,244,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,605
|
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,425
|
|
|
3.55
|
%
|
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,360
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.95
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.79
|
%
|
|
(A)
|
Yields related to securities exempt from federal and state income taxes are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis. They are reduced by the nondeductable portion of interest expense, assuming a federal tax rate of 21 percent in 2018 and 35 percent in 2017 and applicable state rates.
|
|
(B)
|
The loan averages are stated net of unearned income, and the averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTERLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND LOAN QUALITY SCHEDULES
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
Amounts in thousands, except percentages
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Mar 31, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
|
$
|
14,634
|
|
|
$
|
14,196
|
|
|
$
|
13,556
|
|
|
$
|
13,113
|
|
|
$
|
12,800
|
|
Provision for loan losses charged to expense
|
|
500
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
15,134
|
|
|
14,746
|
|
|
14,056
|
|
|
13,613
|
|
|
13,300
|
|
Less: Chargeoffs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
169
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
5
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
170
|
|
Total chargeoffs
|
|
169
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
240
|
|
Add: Recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
36
|
|
Commercial loans
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
15
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
17
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
Total recoveries
|
|
23
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
53
|
|
Net chargeoffs (recoveries)
|
|
146
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
57
|
|
|
187
|
|
Balance, end of period
|
|
$
|
14,988
|
|
|
$
|
14,634
|
|
|
$
|
14,196
|
|
|
$
|
13,556
|
|
|
$
|
13,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOAN QUALITY INFORMATION:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans (1)
|
|
$
|
5,987
|
|
|
$
|
5,209
|
|
|
$
|
4,277
|
|
|
$
|
2,994
|
|
|
$
|
3,742
|
|
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|
|
56
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
707
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
6,043
|
|
|
5,265
|
|
|
4,333
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
|
4,449
|
|
Less: Amount guaranteed by SBA
|
|
104
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
27
|
|
Net nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
5,939
|
|
|
$
|
5,136
|
|
|
$
|
4,306
|
|
|
$
|
3,393
|
|
|
$
|
4,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 90 days past due & still accruing
|
|
$
|
754
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
60
|
|
|
$
|
2,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings (TDRs)
|
|
$
|
755
|
|
|
$
|
767
|
|
|
$
|
774
|
|
|
$
|
786
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
(1) Nonperforming TDRs included in nonperforming loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total TDRs
|
|
$
|
755
|
|
|
$
|
767
|
|
|
$
|
774
|
|
|
$
|
786
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans at quarter end
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
1.19
|
%
|
|
1.16
|
%
|
|
1.20
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans (1)
|
|
250.34
|
|
|
280.94
|
|
|
331.91
|
|
|
452.77
|
|
|
350.43
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
248.02
|
|
|
277.95
|
|
|
327.63
|
|
|
396.37
|
|
|
294.74
|
|
Net nonperforming assets
|
|
252.37
|
|
|
284.93
|
|
|
329.68
|
|
|
399.53
|
|
|
296.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SBA loans
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
(0.28
|
)%
|
|
(0.01
|
)%
|
Commercial loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
0.01
|
|
Residential mortgage loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Consumer loans
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.62
|
|
Total loans
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
(0.05
|
)%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming loans to total loans
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
|
0.42
|
%
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
Nonperforming loans and TDRs to total loans
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.33
|
UNITY BANCORP, INC.
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Mar 31, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
SUMMARY OF INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
$
|
17,194
|
|
|
$
|
16,369
|
|
|
$
|
15,640
|
|
|
$
|
15,044
|
|
|
$
|
14,195
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
3,627
|
|
|
3,225
|
|
|
2,768
|
|
|
2,544
|
|
|
2,378
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
13,567
|
|
|
13,144
|
|
|
12,872
|
|
|
12,500
|
|
|
11,817
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
500
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
500
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
13,067
|
|
|
12,594
|
|
|
12,372
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
11,317
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
2,312
|
|
|
2,286
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
8,801
|
|
|
8,158
|
|
|
8,194
|
|
|
7,629
|
|
|
7,554
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
6,745
|
|
|
6,748
|
|
|
6,464
|
|
|
6,408
|
|
|
5,771
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,255
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
|
2,175
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
Impact of Tax Reform Bill
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,733
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,490
|
|
|
$
|
5,397
|
|
|
$
|
5,229
|
|
|
$
|
2,500
|
|
|
$
|
3,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per common share - Basic
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
Net income per common share - Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMON SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market price per share
|
|
$
|
22.90
|
|
|
$
|
22.75
|
|
|
$
|
22.00
|
|
|
$
|
19.75
|
|
|
$
|
19.80
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
12.37
|
|
|
$
|
11.94
|
|
|
$
|
11.50
|
|
|
$
|
11.13
|
|
|
$
|
10.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
10,743
|
|
|
10,717
|
|
|
10,678
|
|
|
10,604
|
|
|
10,572
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
10,936
|
|
|
10,915
|
|
|
10,853
|
|
|
10,794
|
|
|
10,761
|
|
Issued and outstanding common shares
|
|
10,756
|
|
|
10,731
|
|
|
10,709
|
|
|
10,615
|
|
|
10,586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (Annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.50
|
%
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
1.53
|
%
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
16.64
|
|
|
17.32
|
|
|
17.69
|
|
|
8.54
|
|
|
13.00
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
54.86
|
|
|
52.80
|
|
|
54.00
|
|
|
52.45
|
|
|
54.86
|
|
Noninterest expense to average assets
|
|
2.41
|
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
2.40
|
|
|
2.25
|
|
|
2.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEET DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
1,553,152
|
|
|
1,514,120
|
|
|
1,439,902
|
|
|
1,455,496
|
|
|
1,329,834
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
1,219,473
|
|
|
1,146,399
|
|
|
1,117,514
|
|
|
1,043,137
|
|
|
1,043,632
|
|
Total loans
|
|
1,283,304
|
|
|
1,246,511
|
|
|
1,195,110
|
|
|
1,170,674
|
|
|
1,092,873
|
|
Total securities
|
|
63,399
|
|
|
65,682
|
|
|
67,521
|
|
|
69,800
|
|
|
72,105
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
133,067
|
|
|
128,141
|
|
|
123,104
|
|
|
118,105
|
|
|
115,814
|
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
|
(14,988
|
)
|
|
(14,634
|
)
|
|
(14,196
|
)
|
|
(13,556
|
)
|
|
(13,113
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELDS AND RATES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets
|
|
4.97
|
%
|
|
4.91
|
%
|
|
4.85
|
%
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
1.27
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
1.05
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
3.59
|
|
|
3.64
|
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
3.66
|
|
|
3.62
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
3.92
|
|
|
3.95
|
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
3.91
|
|
|
3.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
6,043
|
|
|
5,265
|
|
|
4,333
|
|
|
3,420
|
|
|
4,449
|
|
QTD net chargeoffs (annualized) to QTD average loans
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
(0.05
|
)%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|
1.17
|
|
|
1.17
|
|
|
1.19
|
|
|
1.16
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
|
Sep 30, 2018
|
|
Jun 30, 2018
|
|
Mar 31, 2018
|
|
Dec 31, 2017
|
|
Sep 30, 2017
|
CAPITAL RATIOS AND OTHER:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity to total assets
|
|
8.57
|
%
|
|
8.46
|
%
|
|
8.55
|
%
|
|
8.11
|
%
|
|
8.71
|
%
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
9.74
|
|
|
9.63
|
|
|
9.46
|
|
|
9.37
|
|
|
9.70
|
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
11.15
|
|
|
11.05
|
|
|
11.14
|
|
|
10.81
|
|
|
11.27
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
12.00
|
|
|
11.92
|
|
|
12.07
|
|
|
11.75
|
|
|
12.26
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
13.25
|
|
|
13.14
|
|
|
13.24
|
|
|
12.87
|
|
|
13.30
|
|
Number of banking offices
|
|
19
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
17
|
|
Number of ATMs
|
|
20
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
18
|
|
Number of employees
|
|
205
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
166
|
|
|