Unity FI Solutions Acquires Florida Based Money Transfer Systems, Inc.

08/20/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today the acquisition of Money Transfer Systems, Inc., positioning itself as one of the nation’s premier electronic check recovery processors for financial institutions. 

Named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2019 for the second year in a row, Unity FI Solutions has been working diligently for over 18 years to provide a wide variety of financial solutions for market segments in the Childcare, Financial Services and Professional, Collegiate, and High School sports industries. These product and service lines were extremely complementary to Money Transfer System’s offerings, and the acquisition will provide immediate value to all key stakeholders, clients and industry partners. 

The two companies have had a long-term business relationship based on their shared commitment to the delivery of quality services with a unique appreciation and understanding of financial institution’s special compliance needs.

“The Unity FI Solutions team has always focused on delivering best in class financial solutions for our family of clients,” said Stephen Contino and Dan Miller, co-founders of Unity FI Solutions. “We share both a spirit of innovation and a common set of organizational core values that made Money Transfer Systems the ideal choice for this strategic growth initiative.”

“Dan and Steve have the integrity and zest for quality that it takes to be both trusted and successful in today’s fast paced economy,” stated Money Transfer System’s COO M. Craig Metz. “Our companies’ values are closely aligned, and we believe Unity FI Solutions will provide the same high quality we have strived to provide to our incredible employees and clients.”

Metz will join the Unity team as COO and work hand in hand with Miller and Contino in the coming months to ensure a seamless integration.

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

Contact:
Stephen Contino
(704) 329-0125
steve.contino@unityfisolutions.com


