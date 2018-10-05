Unity FI Solutions Continues to Expand Charlotte Based Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity FI Solutions, a leading provider of payment and software processing solutions, announced today the expansion of their Charlotte team designed to support their incredible year over year growth.



Recently named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, the organization has been working diligently to provide robust career pathing opportunities to existing team members and recruit more world-class associates to support their rapidly expanding regional and national business. Specifically, Meredith Ritchie has taken on the new role of Senior Sales Support & Special Projects Manager. In addition, Geremie Desha came on board as a Senior Software Engineer, Bryan Henry joined the team as the newest National Sales Executive, and Kabrel Brown will take on the newly formed role of Sales & Marketing Support Analyst.

2018 continues to be a healthy year of growth for the company as they build depth in current market segments like Childcare and Financial services and expand further into verticals like professional, collegiate, high school and recreational sports leagues with their unique GameChanger product line.

“The Unity FI Solutions team has always focused on delivering best in class opportunities for our employees and in doing so, delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Stephen Contino co-founder of Unity FI Solutions. “That means giving our people creative career pathing opportunities and recruiting and hiring the best talent that will help take our products and services into the future. These team members, new and veteran, proudly embody that focus.”

About Unity FI Solutions:

Unity FI Solutions is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology firm that delivers customized, secure and cost-effective electronic payment and collections solutions to clients in a wide range of industries. For more than a decade, Unity FI Solutions has brought innovative payment solutions to its clients with the goal of helping them improve their bottom lines and increase operational efficiencies.

