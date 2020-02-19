Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Unity Investments : ADJUSTMENTS TO SHARE OPTIONS AS A RESULT OF THE CAPITAL REORGANIZATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 11:07pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 913)

ADJUSTMENTS TO SHARE OPTIONS AS A RESULT OF

THE CAPITAL REORGANIZATION

Reference is made to the circular of Unity Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 October 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement dated 31 January 2020 relating to the Capital Reorganization. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Capital Reorganization became effect on 20 February 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme, the following adjustments have been made to the outstanding options ("Share Options") granted under the Share Option Scheme:

Date of grant of

Immediately before

Immediately after

the Share Options

the Capital Reorganization

the Capital Reorganization

Adjusted

Existing number

Adjusted number

exercise

of Shares subject

Existing

of Consolidated

price per

to the Share

exercise price

Shares subject to

Consolidated

Options

per Share

the Share Options

Share

HK$

HK$

8 May 2018

154,600,000

0.10

15,460,000

1.00

9 May 2019

37,200,000

0.10

3,720,000

1.00

Total

191,800,000

0.10

19,180,000

1.00

1

The said adjustments took effect from 20 February 2020, being the date the Capital Reorganization becoming effective. Based on the report from the independent financial adviser appointed by the Company, the said adjustments comply with the terms and conditions of the Share Option Scheme, the requirements set out in Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules and the supplementary guideline regarding the adjustments to share options issued by the Stock Exchange on 5 September 2005.

By Order of the Board of

Unity Investments Holdings Limited

合一投資控股有限公司

SHUM Kit Lan Anita

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive director:

Independent non-executive directors:

Ms. SHUM Kit Lan Anita

Mr. HUNG Cho Sing

Mr. CHAN Yik Pun

Non-executive director:

Ms. CHUNG Fai Chun

Ms. HU Xiaoting

2

Disclaimer

Unity Investments Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 04:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Strategic Investment by iSignthis Limited
AQ
11:28pKirkland Lake Gold Announces Value Enhancement Program, Increases 2020 Production Guidance and Grows Mineral Reserves
GL
11:27pAustralia's changing retail landscape in five charts
PU
11:19pJinsan Beverage Leads Development of Beauty and Health Beverage Market with Its Brand ‘Jejuttre'
BU
11:19pLENOVO : Delivers Record Setting Q3 Performance With All Time Revenue And PTI Highs
BU
11:17pAHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
11:13pLENOVO : third quarter profit jumps 11% as shipments rise
RE
11:12pHYSAN DEVELOPMENT : Retirement of Director and Change in the Composition of Board Committee
PU
11:12pAHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
11:07pUNITY INVESTMENTS : Adjustments to share options as a result of the capital reorganization
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
3UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
4China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg
5ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group