Unity Investments : ADJUSTMENTS TO SHARE OPTIONS AS A RESULT OF THE CAPITAL REORGANIZATION

ADJUSTMENTS TO SHARE OPTIONS AS A RESULT OF

THE CAPITAL REORGANIZATION

Reference is made to the circular of Unity Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 October 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement dated 31 January 2020 relating to the Capital Reorganization. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Capital Reorganization became effect on 20 February 2020. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme, the following adjustments have been made to the outstanding options ("Share Options") granted under the Share Option Scheme: