Unity Investments : NET ASSET VALUE (in PDF)

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 March 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per ordinary share of Unity Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.181.

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises: