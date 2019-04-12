Log in
Unity Investments : NET ASSET VALUE (in PDF)

04/12/2019 | 06:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NET ASSET VALUE

As at 31 March 2019, the unaudited consolidated net asset value per ordinary share of Unity Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") was approximately HK$0.181.

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive director:

Independent non-executive directors:

Ms. SHUM Kit Lan Anita

Mr. HUNG Cho Sing

Mr. CHAN Yik Pun

Non-executive director:

Ms. CHUNG Fai Chun

Ms. HU Xiaoting

Disclaimer

Unity Investments Holdings Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:42:01 UTC
