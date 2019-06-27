Log in
Unity Investments : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (in PDF)

06/27/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 913)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

Reference is made to the Company's circular (the "Circular") and notice of the AGM (the "Notice") both dated 27 May 2019. Capitalised terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice unless otherwise stated.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by way of poll by the Shareholders at the AGM, as more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,862,316,806 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. None of the Shareholders has stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.

The voting results in respect of the resolutions at the AGM were as follows:

Number of votes/(%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

1

To receive and consider the audited financial

794,582,875

0

statements and the directors' report and auditor's

(100%)

(0%)

report for the year ended 31 December 2018

2(i)(a)

To re-elect Ms. SHUM Kit Lan Anita as Director

794,582,875

0

(100%)

(0%)

1

Number of votes/(%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

2(i)(b)

To re-elect Ms. CHUNG Fai Chun as Director

794,582,875

0

(100%)

(0%)

2(ii)

To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of

794,582,875

0

Directors

(100%)

(0%)

3

To re-appoint auditors and to authorise the Board to

794,582,875

0

fix their remuneration

(100%)

(0%)

4(A)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

794,582,875

0

purchase the Shares

(100%)

(0%)

4(B)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue

794,582,875

0

additional Shares

(100%)

(0%)

4(C)

To extend the general mandate to allot Shares

794,582,875

0

by adding the aggregate nominal amount of the

(100%)

(0%)

purchased Shares

5

To approve the refreshment of the share option

794,582,875

0

scheme mandate limit

(100%)

(0%)

By order of the Board

Unity Investments Holdings Limited

合一投資控股有限公司

SHUM Kit Lan Anita

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive Director:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Ms. SHUM Kit Lan Anita

Mr. HUNG Cho Sing

Mr. CHAN Yik Pun

Non-executive Director:

Ms. CHUNG Fai Chun

Ms. HU Xiaoting

2

Disclaimer

Unity Investments Holdings Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:09:14 UTC
