Unity Technologies : Unveils 2019 Developer Conference Lineup

Global conference lineup makes Unity available for all; will feature breakthroughs and innovations designed to unlock capabilities for teams of all sizes

Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com/), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, announced today the lineup of global Unite conferences and Developer Days. The 2019 Unite conferences will be hosted in locations that house thriving ecosystems of development and creativity. Smaller, more focused Developer Days will provide creators with tangible skills to launch, market, and monetize successful careers. Attendees of this year’s events will get an in-depth look at the Unity 2019 development cycle: an ever-evolving platform featuring a suite of services and collaboration tools to enable teams in delivering performant, beautiful experiences coupled with monetization solutions to maximize success.

Unite conferences serve as a weekend-long celebration of Unity developers, providing them with exclusive access to brainstorm with Unity experts and industry leaders, get a sneak peek at what Unity will bring creators in the future, and unlock the full creative potential of the Unity platform. Developer Days are curated events dedicated to ensuring the Unity developer community makes the most of Unity’s technology and learns new skills to take development to the next level.

“Every year I look forward to announcing our Unite conferences and Developer Days because it means developers are one step closer to interacting with our newest technologies and innovations,” said Brett Bibby, Vice President of Engineering, Unity Technologies. “This year, between the two different formats, we’re rolling out more locations than ever before, giving us the opportunity to meet and interact with developers from every corner of the world.”

2019 Unite conferences dates and locations:

Unite Shanghai , May 10-12; Shanghai International Convention Center

, May 10-12; Shanghai International Convention Center Unite Sydney , May 14; Hyatt Regency Sydney

, May 14; Hyatt Regency Sydney Unite Seoul , May 21-22; Coex Convention

, May 21-22; Coex Convention Unite Europe , September 24-26; The Bella Center, Copenhagen

, September 24-26; The Bella Center, Copenhagen Unite Tokyo , September 25-26; Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba

, September 25-26; Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba Unite Singapore , October 1-2; Sheraton Towers

, October 1-2; Sheraton Towers Unite India, November 14-15; Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

2019 Developer Days dates and locations:

New York , February 9

, February 9 Montreal , April 6

, April 6 Moscow , May 15

, May 15 Hamburg , June 6

, June 6 Brighton , July 7-8

, July 7-8 Bogota , July 13

, July 13 Paris , August 2

, August 2 Brasilia , August 10

, August 10 Indonesia , September 28

, September 28 Vancouver , October 19

, October 19 Haifa , October 24

, October 24 Los Angeles , November 9

, November 9 Helsinki, November 20

Unity Technologies is the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time development platform, reaching 3 billion devices worldwide. Developers working in Unity are building projects across multiple industries, including video games, film, automotive, and AEC. For more information about attending and registering, visit the Unite website.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, giving developers around the world the tools to create rich, interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. The company’s 1000 person development team keeps Unity at the bleeding-edge of technology by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached ~3 billion devices worldwide and were installed more than 28 billion times in the last 12 months. Unity’s renowned flexibility gives developers the power to target and optimize their creations for 25+ platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Gameroom (Facebook), SteamVR (PC & Mac), Oculus, PSVR, Gear VR, HoloLens, ARKit (Apple), ARCore (Google) and more. Unity also offers solutions and services for connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification.

For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith.

