Unity at Game Developers Conference 2019: Empowers Developers with the Platform to Create, Operate, and Monetize for Today and Tomorrow

Unity Technologies (https://unity3d.com),
creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development
platform, kicked off Game Developers Conference 2019 (GDC) with a
keynote filled with technological breakthroughs and partner
announcements that showcased everything that developers need to create,
operate and monetize for today and tomorrow. Key partners and customers
from Tencent, Activision, Glu Mobile, and NVIDIA joined Unity to set the
stage for a week filled with hands-on experiences, opportunities for
developers to connect with Unity tech leaders, and groundbreaking demos,
all set against the backdrop of the largest GDC booth in Unity’s history.
A CG human, rendered in Unity (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engine Agnostic Services Support Developers Regardless of Development
Choice
Unity is a developer-first platform. In its keynote, the company
detailed the great traction made putting developers first by providing
the best engine agnostic technologies, services, and monetization tools
including:
-
Multiplay, the game server hosting company that solves the hard
problem of server scaling and performance, ensuring uninterrupted
online experiences. Most recently Multiplay helped enable success and
maximize player enjoyment for Apex Legends, which reached more than 2
million concurrent users in its first weekend and 50 million players
in its first month
-
Vivox’s voice and text chat as the proven go-to solution for
connecting hundreds of millions of players together in the biggest
multiplayer online games, including Fortnite, PUBG, and League of
Legends.
-
Unity’s ad network, a top three global ad network along with
Facebook and Google, is engine agnostic. Even Epic uses it to acquire
new Fortnite users.
The Undisputed Leader in Mobile
The Unity keynote proved that there’s never been a better time to be a
mobile game creator, with key announcements including:
-
Lightweight Render Pipeline comes out of preview as part of
Unity 2019.1 and is production-ready to help render gorgeous,
performant, and demanding mobile titles.
-
Game Foundation provides pre-built common game systems, such as
inventory, currency management, virtual stores, and player progress,
that are flexible and fully extensible so that developers can focus on
building unique gameplay experiences.
-
AR Foundation Framework will allow developers to build once and
deploy across ARKit and ARCore, saving hours of time and resources.
Announcements from Key Partners and Industry Leaders
No Unity keynote is complete without support from its robust partner
ecosystem. Key announcements this GDC include:
-
Oddworld: Soulstorm and System Shock 3: Game industry
pioneers Lorne Lanning (Oddworld Inhabitants) and Warren Spector
(Otherside Entertainment) showcased their next big projects built on
Unity, Oddworld: Soulstorm and System Shock 3 respectively.
Their commitment to creating on Unity highlights the power and
possibilities unlocked by the Unity platform when put in the hands of
visionary creators.
-
Tencent Cloud was announced as the default cloud
provider in China. Developers will be able to start using Tencent
Cloud services to power their Unity games later this year
-
Activision in collaboration with Tencent announced Call of Duty®:
Mobile is coming to previously unannounced regions, including
North America, South America, Europe, and more. Call of Duty: Mobile
is a new free-to-play game built in Unity that brings together maps,
modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise.
-
Glu Mobile demonstrated Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, a new mobile
game launching soon worldwide, which utilizes the latest Unity
innovations such as Lightweight Render Pipeline, Shader Graph, and
Cinemachine.
Next-Level Rendering Gives Developers Right Tool for the Right Job
The keynote captured Unity’s next-level rendering technologies that give
developers the most beautiful visuals, and the right tools for the right
job, no matter their build target including:
-
Unity and NVIDIA Unveil Real-Time Raytracing: Built on top of
the High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP), Unity’s real-time ray
tracing solution will deliver photorealistic image quality and
lighting for any task where visual fidelity is essential, at a
fraction of the time of offline rendering solutions. To highlight what
is achievable with real-time ray tracing, Unity and NVIDIA
collaborated on a demo called “Reality
vs. Illusion: Unity Real-Time Ray Tracing.” Rendered in real-time
in Unity, viewers were shown a real car and a version of the car
powered by Unity and NVIDIA; the dazzling array of lights and visual
fidelity makes the vehicles indistinguishable from one another.
Production-focused early-access will be available in April, with an
optimized preview solution available in the second half of 2019.
-
The Heretic: Unity continues to showcase its next-level
rendering capabilities with The Heretic, the latest real-time
cinematic from Unity's Demo Team, the creators of Book of the Dead and
ADAM. It showcases CG humans in Unity and heavily utilizes the HDRP,
along with other off-the-shelf Unity tech, to demonstrate what is
possible today in Unity. See the full video here.
-
Graphine Joins Unity: Today, Unity announces the acquisition of
Graphine, worldwide leaders in virtual texturing and efficient texture
streaming. Graphine’s texturing platform is the perfect complement to
any rendering pipeline architecture as it helps provide a
best-in-class texture streaming, virtual texture artist workflow, and
runtime system.
Performance By Default
In 2019, Unity continued its shift to data-oriented design with
advancements in the Data-Oriented Tech Stack, fueled by the Entity
Component System, C# Job System and the Burst Compiler, to power the
creators of tomorrow. These breakthrough technologies help teams of all
sizes punch above their weight, whether they are a small team working on
the next mobile hit, or a large team targeting consoles and high-end PCs.
-
Burst Compiler Out of Preview in Unity 2019.1, opening up the
world of high-performance, multithreaded performance, to developers.
Data-Oriented Tech Stack scales all the way from the high end down to
the low end, and the end result empowers developers to achieve
high-end performance faster regardless of their build target.
-
Unity Partners with Havok to Build World-Class Physics System: built
on top of its Data-Oriented Tech Stack, Havok will help developers
achieve revolutionary performance. The default physics system for the
Data-Oriented Tech Stack, Unity Physics, is available to download
today, while Havok Physics will be available in June.
Unity at GDC
Unity will be out in full force on the GDC Expo Floor, with a 12,000
square-foot booth featuring the latest technical demos, games built with
Unity, educational talks, networking, and much more. Continue the
conversation with Unity by coming to booth #S227 on the expo floor, or
check out everything the company is doing at GDC here.
Unity exists to empower success of the world’s creators with the most
accessible and powerful real-time 3D development and monetization
platform. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached more than 3
billion devices worldwide this year and were installed more than 29
billion times in the last 12 months.
