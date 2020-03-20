Log in
Unity will help Iran overcome coronavirus, Rouhani says

03/20/2020 | 01:58am EDT

Iranians will overcome a coronavirus outbreak with unity, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Friday, praising doctors and nurses for their courage in fighting the disease that has killed 1,284 in the Middle East country.

"Our nation has managed to reach its goals, despite difficulties ... Iran will overcome the coronavirus with unity," Rouhani said in a speech at the start of the Iranian New Year.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

