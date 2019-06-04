Univa Collaborates with Intel Corporation to Offer an Intel® Select Solution for HPC and AI Converged Clusters

Univa®, a leading innovator in enterprise-grade workload
management and optimization solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud
high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that it will
participate in the Intel® Select Solution for HPC and AI
Converged Clusters that is based on its Univa Resource Broker and Univa
Grid Engine®.
“We are very pleased to help offer a solution that allows HPC, AI and
high-performance data analytics (HPDA) to work in the same
infrastructure and eliminate time consuming data transfer for our
users,” said Gary Tyreman, president and CEO of Univa. “Grid Engine has
been deployed thousands of times in business-critical clusters. We want
to ensure this community can add mixed HPC, AI and HPDA workloads to
their environments in an efficient manner.”
A converged environment for HPC and AI eliminates the burden of data
transfer between multiple environments to enable faster time to
insights. Through the workload-optimized performance delivered by Intel
Select Solutions, users can reap the benefits of a converged environment
that offers a 4x faster inferencing performance improvement with the
built-in Intel® Deep Learning Boost for a faster
time-to-results. This solution gives HPC customers a path to adopt
artificial intelligence on the 2nd generation Intel®
Xeon® Scalable processor environment.
“AI-enhanced high-performance computing accelerates discovery and
innovation for economic competitiveness and technology leadership,” said
Trish Damkroger, vice president and general manager of the Extreme
Computing Organization at Intel. “In collaboration with innovators like
Univa, Intel Select Solutions for HPC and AI Converged Clusters give
users the assurance they need to quickly deploy and get the performance
results they want and expect, whether deployed on-premise or in the
cloud.”
Managing HPC Workloads in Any Technology Environment
Univa Grid Engine manages workloads automatically, maximizes shared
resources and accelerates the execution of any container, application or
service. The solution can be deployed in any technology environment:
on-premise, hybrid cloud or cloud-native HPC. By using Univa Grid
Engine, enterprises and organizations can deliver products and results
faster, more efficiently and with lower overall costs. Additionally,
workloads running on Univa Grid Engine are efficiently shared across
machines in a datacenter to optimize the use of the computing
infrastructure. Scheduling policies can be applied to all work submitted
to the cluster, ensuring high-priority jobs are completed on time, while
simultaneously maintaining maximum utilization of all cluster machines.
Along with Navops Launch, Univa Grid Engine can dynamically schedule
workloads to a hybrid cloud environment.
For more information, please contact Univa at sales@univa.com
or by calling 1-800-370-5320.
Additional Resources
About Univa Corporation
Univa is the leading innovator of workload management solutions that
optimize throughput and performance of applications, containers, and
services. Univa manages workloads automatically by maximizing shared
resources and enabling enterprises to scale compute resources across
on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructures. Univa's solutions help
hundreds of companies to manage thousands of applications and run
billions of tasks every day to obtain actionable insights and achieve
faster time-to-results. Univa is headquartered in Chicago, with offices
in Canada and Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005295/en/