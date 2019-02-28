Univa Offers New Support Services to Open Source Grid Engine Users

Univa to provide installation, configuration and troubleshooting support for Open Source Grid Engine, Open Grid Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine

Univa®, a leading innovator in enterprise-grade workload management and optimization solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud high-performance computing (HPC), today announced that it will now provide support services to users in their open source community to assist them with installation, configuration and troubleshooting. Supported products include Open Source Grid Engine 6.2U5 and variants of Open Grid Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine (SGE) 8.1.9.

“The Open Source Grid Engine community is comprised of an active and diverse group of people committed to helping each other succeed and is integral to Univa’s success as a company,” said Gary Tyreman, president and CEO of Univa. “Grid Engine has been deployed thousands of times in business critical clusters. We want to ensure this community of active users has access to the support services they need to give them the peace-of-mind to continue using open source software without the need to upgrade critical systems.”

5x24 Support Availability

Support is now available for Open Source Grid Engine 6.2U5, Open Grid Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine (SGE) 8.1.9. Univa will not provide maintenance or bug fixes for Open Source Grid Engine releases. However, Univa will provide customers that require this level of support an essential upgrade path to Univa Grid Engine. For more information, please contact Univa sales at sales@univa.com or by calling 1-800-370-5320.

Managing HPC Workloads in Any Technology Environment

Univa Grid Engine manages workloads automatically, maximizes shared resources and accelerates the execution of any container, application or service. The solution can be deployed in any technology environment: on-premise, hybrid cloud or cloud-native HPC. By using Univa Grid Engine, enterprises and organizations can deliver products and results faster, more efficiently and with lower overall costs. With Univa Grid Engine, workloads are efficiently shared across machines in a datacenter to optimize the use of the computing infrastructure. Scheduling policies can be applied to all work submitted to the cluster, ensuring high-priority jobs are completed on time, while simultaneously maintaining maximum utilization of all cluster machines. Along with Navops Launch, Grid Engine can dynamically schedule workload to a hybrid cloud.

Additional Resources

About Univa Corporation

Univa is the leading innovator of workload management solutions that optimize throughput and performance of applications, containers, and services. Univa manages workloads automatically by maximizing shared resources and enabling enterprises to scale compute resources across on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructures. Univa's solutions help hundreds of companies to manage thousands of applications and run billions of tasks every day to obtain actionable insights and achieve faster time-to-results. Univa is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Canada and Germany.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005183/en/