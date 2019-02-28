Univa Offers New Support Services to Open Source Grid Engine Users

Univa®, a leading innovator in enterprise-grade workload management and
optimization solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud high-performance
computing (HPC), today announced that it will now provide support
services to users in their open source community to assist them with
installation, configuration and troubleshooting. Supported products
include Open Source Grid Engine 6.2U5 and variants of Open Grid
Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine (SGE) 8.1.9.
“The Open Source Grid Engine community is comprised of an active and
diverse group of people committed to helping each other succeed and is
integral to Univa’s success as a company,” said Gary Tyreman, president
and CEO of Univa. “Grid Engine has been deployed thousands of times in
business critical clusters. We want to ensure this community of active
users has access to the support services they need to give them the
peace-of-mind to continue using open source software without the need to
upgrade critical systems.”
5x24 Support Availability
Support is now available for Open Source Grid Engine 6.2U5, Open Grid
Scheduler and Son of Grid Engine (SGE) 8.1.9. Univa will not provide
maintenance or bug fixes for Open Source Grid Engine releases. However,
Univa will provide customers that require this level of support an
essential upgrade path to Univa Grid Engine. For more information,
please contact Univa sales at sales@univa.com
or by calling 1-800-370-5320.
Managing HPC Workloads in Any Technology Environment
Univa Grid Engine manages workloads automatically, maximizes shared
resources and accelerates the execution of any container, application or
service. The solution can be deployed in any technology environment:
on-premise, hybrid cloud or cloud-native HPC. By using Univa Grid
Engine, enterprises and organizations can deliver products and results
faster, more efficiently and with lower overall costs. With Univa Grid
Engine, workloads are efficiently shared across machines in a datacenter
to optimize the use of the computing infrastructure. Scheduling policies
can be applied to all work submitted to the cluster, ensuring
high-priority jobs are completed on time, while simultaneously
maintaining maximum utilization of all cluster machines. Along with
Navops Launch, Grid Engine can dynamically schedule workload to a hybrid
cloud.
Additional Resources
About Univa Corporation
Univa is the leading innovator of workload management solutions that
optimize throughput and performance of applications, containers, and
services. Univa manages workloads automatically by maximizing shared
resources and enabling enterprises to scale compute resources across
on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructures. Univa's solutions help
hundreds of companies to manage thousands of applications and run
billions of tasks every day to obtain actionable insights and achieve
faster time-to-results. Univa is headquartered in Chicago, with offices
in Canada and Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005183/en/